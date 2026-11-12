Delhi Government to Introduce Mental Well-Being Policy for Youth Up to 29 From November 19

The Delhi government is set to roll out a comprehensive Mental Well-Being Policy which is aimed at safeguarding the emotional and psychological health of children and young adults up to 29 years of age . This new policy has been reviewd by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, the initiative extends beyond classrooms to cover students in schools and higher education institutions as well as youth outside the formal education system. The policy will be officially launched on November 19, 2026, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, in the presence of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The framework is designed to develop a stigma-free environment where young individuals can openly discuss emotional struggles and seek timely support without the fear of judgement.

Authorities have prepared dedicated handbooks containing structured questions, practical exercises, and interactive activities to help adults recognise distress signals and respond sensitively to student’s emotional needs.

The government has incorporated psychometric assessments for teaching staff, non-teaching employees, and school transport personnel (such as bus drivers and conductors) who interact regularly with children.

A defining aspect of the policy is treating the student well-being as a collective institutional responsibility rather than limiting it to the classroom teaching. Under the reviewed provisions:-

Highlightinh the core vision behind the reform, Education Minister Ashish Sood noted that education must look beyond textbooks and exam scores. He stressed that mental well-being conversations must begin proactively rather than waiting until a young person faces an acute crisis. By covering CM SHRI schools, government, aided, and private schools, colleges, children with special needs, and out-of-school youth up to age 29, the initiative aims to build a long term resilience, self-confidence, and holistic emotional support across the national capital.

Key Takeways for Delhi Schools and Parents

Some of the key takeaways for the parents of students studying in Delhi Schools are as follows:-