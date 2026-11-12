Delhi Government to Introduce Mental Well-Being Policy for Youth Up to 29 From November 19
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood reviewed the upcoming Mental Well-Being Policy covering schools, colleges, and youth up to 29 years. This new policy will be launched on November 19, 2026, with staff psychometric tests. Read the article belpw for complete details.
Key Points
- The Delhi governments Mental Well-Being Policy targets youth up to 29 years.
- Policy reviewed Nov 11, 2026, and launches Nov 19, 2026, in New Delhi.
- Psychometric assessments for school staff, non-teaching, and transport personnel are included.
The Delhi government is set to roll out a comprehensive Mental Well-Being Policy which is aimed at safeguarding the emotional and psychological health of children and young adults up to 29 years of age. This new policy has been reviewd by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, the initiative extends beyond classrooms to cover students in schools and higher education institutions as well as youth outside the formal education system. The policy will be officially launched on November 19, 2026, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, in the presence of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The framework is designed to develop a stigma-free environment where young individuals can openly discuss emotional struggles and seek timely support without the fear of judgement.
Psychometric Assessments for Delhi School Staff
A defining aspect of the policy is treating the student well-being as a collective institutional responsibility rather than limiting it to the classroom teaching. Under the reviewed provisions:-
- The government has incorporated psychometric assessments for teaching staff, non-teaching employees, and school transport personnel (such as bus drivers and conductors) who interact regularly with children.
- Authorities have prepared dedicated handbooks containing structured questions, practical exercises, and interactive activities to help adults recognise distress signals and respond sensitively to student’s emotional needs.
Also check, Chhath Puja 2026: Delhi Government Declares November 16 as Official Public Holiday
Looking Beyond Exam Results and Classrooms
Highlightinh the core vision behind the reform, Education Minister Ashish Sood noted that education must look beyond textbooks and exam scores. He stressed that mental well-being conversations must begin proactively rather than waiting until a young person faces an acute crisis. By covering CM SHRI schools, government, aided, and private schools, colleges, children with special needs, and out-of-school youth up to age 29, the initiative aims to build a long term resilience, self-confidence, and holistic emotional support across the national capital.
Key Takeways for Delhi Schools and Parents
Some of the key takeaways for the parents of students studying in Delhi Schools are as follows:-
- Expanding psychometric screening to non-teaching and transport staff closes important supervision gaps, making sure every adult interacting with stduents on campus or during daily commutes is vetted for emotional senstivity.
- Including non-enrolled youth up to 29 years makes sure young adults navigating employmeny stress, competitive exam pressures, or career transitions also gain access to structured state mental health resources.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.