Chhath Puja 2026: Delhi Government Declares November 16 as Official Public Holiday
The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has notified a public holiday on Monday, November 16, 2026, for Pratihar Shashthi/ Surya Shashthi (Chhath Puja) across government offices, PSUs, and schools. Read the complete details.
Key Points
- Delhi LG declares Nov 16, 2026, a public holiday for Chhath Puja.
- Holiday on Nov 16, 2026, for Delhi govt offices, PSUs, autonomous bodies & schools.
- It facilitates devotees for Chhath Puja morning rituals on November 16, 2026.
The Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi has officially declared Monday, November 16, 2026, as a public holiday on account of Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhath Puja). As per the gazette notification which has been issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), Coordination Branch, Delhi Secretariat, all government offices, autonomous bodies, and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) functioning under the Government of NCT of Delhi will observe a closure to facilitate devotees celebrating the four-day festival.
November 16, 2026 (Monday), has been declared a public holiday across Delhi for all government offices, autonomous bodies, and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) on the occasion of Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhath Puja). https://t.co/8FPqnsx0BA— Delhi Government (@DelhiGovDigital) November 10, 2026
Delhi Chhath Puja Holiday 2026 Highlights
Given below are the key highlights of the Delhi Chhath Puja holiday 2026 being declared on November 16, 2026:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Issuing Authority
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Lieutenant Governor of NCT Delhi
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Department
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General Administration Department (Co-Ordination Branch)
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Notification Number
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F. No. 53/876/GAD/CN/2026/6376-6418
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Holiday Date
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November 16, 2026 (Monday)
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Festival/ Occasion
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Pratihar Shashthi/ Surya Shashthi (Chhath Puja)
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Applicability
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Delhi Government Offices, Autonomous Bodies, PSUs and Schools
Official Delhi Government Order 2026
The notification released by the Joint Secretary (GAD), specifies that the holiday covers all administrative departments, civic departments, and boards under the Delhi administration. Copies of the directive have been forwarded to the secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, the Chief Minister’s Office, the Chief Secretary, the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for seamless implementation. Along with the administrative departments, state-run government schools and civic body schools across the National Capital Territory are also scheduled to keep physical classes suspended to align with the state gazette holiday calendar.
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What is the Significance of the November 16 Holiday 2026?
The four-day Chhath Puja festival starts with Nahay-khay, followed by Kharna on the second day. Devotees offer Sandhya Arghya to the setting sun on the evening of Sunday, November 15, and conclude the rigorous fast by offering Usha Arghya to the rising sun at dawn on Monday, November 16, 2026. Because the morning rituals, concluding prayers (Paran), and distribution of Thekua prasad run through the early hours of Monday, the holiday ensures devotees and their families can participate in the riverside ghat ceremonies without the logistical pressure.
Preparations and Arrangements Made for Chhath Puja 2026 Across Delhi Ghats
The preparations and arrangements made for the Chhath Puja 2026 across Delhi Ghats are as follows:-
- The Delhi government and civic bodies have set up over 1400 designated puja ghats across the Yamuna banks, residential colonies, and major parks, complete with portable water, high-mast illumination, clean water supplies, and medical emergency camps.
- Combined with the weekend (November 14 and 15), the November 16 gazetted holiday provides a three-day window for families travelling to community ghats or native hometowns in Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.
Also check, School Holiday in Meghalaya on Nov 13: Schools to Remain Closed for Wangala Festival
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