Chhath Puja 2026: Delhi Government Declares November 16 as Official Public Holiday

November 16, 2026 (Monday), has been declared a public holiday across Delhi for all government offices, autonomous bodies, and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) on the occasion of Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhath Puja). https://t.co/8FPqnsx0BA

The Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi has officially declared Monday, November 16, 2026 , as a public holiday on account of Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhath Puja). As per the gazette notification which has been issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), Coordination Branch, Delhi Secretariat, all government offices, autonomous bodies, and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) functioning under the Government of NCT of Delhi will observe a closure to facilitate devotees celebrating the four-day festival.

Delhi Chhath Puja Holiday 2026 Highlights

Given below are the key highlights of the Delhi Chhath Puja holiday 2026 being declared on November 16, 2026:-

Particulars Details Issuing Authority Lieutenant Governor of NCT Delhi Department General Administration Department (Co-Ordination Branch) Notification Number F. No. 53/876/GAD/CN/2026/6376-6418 Holiday Date November 16, 2026 (Monday) Festival/ Occasion Pratihar Shashthi/ Surya Shashthi (Chhath Puja) Applicability Delhi Government Offices, Autonomous Bodies, PSUs and Schools

Official Delhi Government Order 2026

The notification released by the Joint Secretary (GAD), specifies that the holiday covers all administrative departments, civic departments, and boards under the Delhi administration. Copies of the directive have been forwarded to the secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, the Chief Minister’s Office, the Chief Secretary, the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for seamless implementation. Along with the administrative departments, state-run government schools and civic body schools across the National Capital Territory are also scheduled to keep physical classes suspended to align with the state gazette holiday calendar.