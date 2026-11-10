US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth is witnessing soaring political pressure after Republican Congressman Thomas Massie recently filed articles of impeachment against him, accusing him of serious violations of the US Constitution and federal laws. The action has pressurise President Donald Trump's administration, with the future of one of his key Cabinet members becoming a subject of extreme political debate. The impeachment move comes amid escalating criticism of the Trump government’s military operations, especially the ongoing conflict with Iran. It also ignites questions about how much political support Hegseth can retain as Democrats prepare to take effective control of Congress. Why is Pete Hegseth facing impeachment? Massie, a Republican representative from Kentucky, has launched eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth. The allegations relate mainly to the US military campaign against Iran, operations in Yemen and strikes against suspected drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.

The resolution accuses Hegseth of enabling military action against Iran without proper congressional approval, potentially violating the War Powers Resolution. It also ignites issues about civilian casualties, especially the bombing of a school in Minab, Iran. Other allegations include supervising unlawful strikes on suspected drug boats, restricting free speech, promoting military action in Yemen without congressional clearance and the US mission that led to the seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. These are the allegations based in the impeachment resolution and have not been confirmed as findings of guilt. Can Trump prevent Hegseth's impeachment? Trump has openly defended his Defence Secretary, rejecting the impeachment bid as politically motivated. He has also praised Hegseth's handling of military missions involving Iran and Venezuela, arguing that his performance does not justify removing him.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also supported Hegseth, thus regarding his performance at the Pentagon positively. However, presidential support solely cannot prevent Congress from pursuing impeachment. The House of Representatives can impeach a Cabinet official through a simple majority vote. If the House clears the resolution, the issue moves to the Senate, where a two-thirds majority is needed to convict and remove the official. What are Hegseth's chances of surviving the impeachment vote? The impeachment process necessitates a majority in the 435-member House of Representatives to approve the revisions. If that occurs, the Senate will conduct a trial, where at least two-thirds of senators must vote for conviction and removal. While the House vote could establish a massive political setback for Hegseth, thus seizing the needed Senate majority appears more difficult. Republicans presently possess a majority in the Senate, making his removal unlikely unless there is an enormous bipartisan opposition.

After US Midterm Elections 2026 Loss, Can President Trump be Impeached? Trump has earlier been impeached twice during his first tenure as President. The maiden was in 2019 over allegations that he compelled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden. The second was in 2021 over his role in the January 6 Capitol attack. He had been cleared both times due to the Republicans maintaining control of the Senate then. A third impeachment could also be on cards, as the Democrats have gained the control of the House of Representatives and Senate. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has said Democrats have neither ruled impeachment in nor dismissed it. However, party leaders have hinted at that investigations and proofs should come first. Any impeachment process would need a two-thirds majority to clear. In any case, should the Democrats come strongly, impeachment will be possible.