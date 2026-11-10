NICL AO Admit Card 2026 Out at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, Download Administrative Officer Hall Ticket PDF Link Active
NICL AO Admit Card 2026 has been released by the National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) for the Administrative Officer (Generalist and Specialist) posts. The written exam for the 321 Administrative Officer (Generalist and Specialist) posts is scheduled to be held on November 17, 2026. Check the hall ticket download steps and other details here.
NICL AO Admit Card 2026: The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has released the NICL AO Admit Card 2026 on its official website. Cndidates who applied successfully for the Administrative Officer (Generalist and Specialist) posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials. The written exam for the Administrative Officer (Generalist and Specialist) posts is scheduled to be held on November 17, 2026 across the country. Through the much-awaited recruitment drive, the authority is set to fill a total of 321 Administrative Officer (Generalist and Specialist) posts across the country.
NICL AO Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The admit card download link has been activated in the Recruitment section of the NICL website. You can download the NICL AO Admit Card 2026 directly through the link given below-
|NICL AO Admit Card 2026
|Download Link
NICL AO Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights
The recruitment is being conducted for 321 Administrative Officer vacancies in the Generalist and Specialist disciplines. Check key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organisation
|National Insurance Company Limited
|Examination
|NICL AO Recruitment 2026
|Post
|Administrative Officer
|Cadre
|Scale I
|Disciplines
|Generalist and Specialist
|Total Vacancies
|321
|Admit Card Status
|Out
|Prelims Exam Date
|17 November 2026
|Exam Mode
|Online
|Admit Card Mode
|Online
|Login Details
|Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth
|Official Website
|nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
How to Download NICL AO Prelims Admit Card 2026?
NICL AO Admit Card 2026 has been released by the National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) for the Administrative Officer (Generalist and Specialist) posts on the official website-nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. Candidates can follow the steps below to download the hall ticket-
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Visit the official NICL website at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.
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Open the Recruitment section on the homepage.
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Find the notification for Administrative Officer (Generalist and Specialists) Recruitment 2026.
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Look for the link to download the call letter for the Phase I Preliminary Examination.
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Click the link to open the candidate login page.
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Provide your Registration Number or Roll Number to the link.
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Download the PDF and take a clear printout for your future reference.
Documents to Carry for the NICL AO Admit Card 2026?
Candidates appearing in the written exam for the Administrative Officer (Generalist and Specialist) posts will have to carry the crucial documents at the examination centre. Below is the list of crucial documents to be carried by the candidates-
- A printed copy of the NICL AO Admit Card 2026.
- Original valid photo identity proof as specified in the examination instructions.
- A photocopy of the identity proof, if required.
- A recent passport-size photograph, if instructed.
- Any additional document specifically mentioned in the official guidelines.
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