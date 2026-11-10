FMGE Result October 2026 Date and Time Announced, Result on November 30 at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has confirmed the date and time for the announcement of the FMGE October 2026 examination result. Candidates who appeared for the FMGE October 2026 examination on October 31, 2026 will be able to check their result through the link on the official website.

To download the FMGE 2026 result, students are required to visit the official website and log in with the application number and password. The result will contain the marks and percentage scored. The scorecards for the exam result will be issued on the official website.

Before the release of the FMGE October 2026 result, NBEMS will release the answer key. Based on the challenges submitted, the FMGE October 2026 final answer key and result will be released.

FMGE 2026 Answer Key

According to the details available on the official information bulletin, the answer key of FMGE October 2026 will be issued on the official website. The candidates will be able to access the Question ID Numbers, correct answer key ID to questions and response ID marked through their applicant login at the FMGE October 2026 index page on the NBEMS website. The score given for each of the questions, as per the scheme of evaluation detailed in the Information Bulletin of FMGE October 2026, shall be mentioned too.