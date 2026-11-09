IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download Officer Scale 1 Prelims Call Letter Today at ibps.in
IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2026: IBPS is expected to release the RRB PO admit card 2026 today, 9 November, on ibps.in. The Prelims exam will be held on 21 and 22 November. Candidates should download it online, check all details given in this article.
Key Points
- IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2026 for Officer Scale-I Prelims released on Nov 9.
- The Prelims exam for Officer Scale-I is scheduled for Nov 21 and 22, 2026.
- Download the mandatory admit card from ibps.in using login details; not sent by post.
IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is releasing the IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2026 today, 9 November, for the Officer Scale-I Prelims exam. Candidates who applied for CRP RRB-XV can download their call letter from the official website, ibps.in. The Prelims exam is scheduled for 21 and 22 November 2026. The admit card is a must-have document, and no candidate can enter the exam hall without it. IBPS will not send it by post or email. In this article, you will find the direct download link, steps to download, details printed on the card, and exam day instructions.
IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2026 Highlights
Candidates appearing for the IBPS RRB PO exam can check the key details of the admit card and exam in the table below. It covers the release date, exam dates and download information in one place.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
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Exam Name
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CRP RRB-XV (2026-27)
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Post Name
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Officer Scale-I (Probationary Officer)
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Stage
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Preliminary Examination
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Admit Card Release Date
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9 November 2026
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Prelims Exam Dates
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21 and 22 November 2026
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Mains Exam Date
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20 December 2026
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Admit Card Mode
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Online only
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Login Details Required
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Registration/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth
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Selection Process
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Prelims, Mains, Interview
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Official Website
IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2026 Date
IBPS will release the IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2026 on 9 November 2026 for the Officer Scale-I Preliminary Exam. The exam will be held on 21 and 22 November 2026, giving candidates about 12 days to download the call letter and plan their travel. The link will be available on the official website, ibps.in. Candidates should download it early to avoid last-minute website issues and check every detail carefully. IBPS will not send it by post or email.
How to Download IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2026
Downloading the IBPS RRB PO admit card is a simple process. Candidates only need their login details and a working internet connection. Follow the steps below to get your call letter without any trouble. Candidates can download the Prelims call letter by following these steps:
Visit the official IBPS website, ibps.in.
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Click on the "CRP RRB" section on the homepage.
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Open the link for "Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP RRB-XV Officer Scale-I".
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Enter your Registration/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.
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Type the captcha code and click on "Login".
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Your admit card will appear on the screen.
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Download the PDF and take a few printouts for the exam day.
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Details Mentioned on the Admit Card
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Before leaving the page, candidates should check every detail on the call letter. The admit card carries the following information:
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Candidate's name and roll number
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Registration number
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Exam name and post name
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Exam date and shift timing
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Reporting time and gate closing time
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Exam centre name and address
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Candidate's photograph and signature
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Important exam day instructions
If any detail is wrong, candidates should contact IBPS through the grievance portal, cgrs.ibps.in, as soon as possible.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com