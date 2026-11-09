IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download Officer Scale 1 Prelims Call Letter Today at ibps.in

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is releasing the IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2026 today, 9 November, for the Officer Scale-I Prelims exam. Candidates who applied for CRP RRB-XV can download their call letter from the official website, ibps.in. The Prelims exam is scheduled for 21 and 22 November 2026. The admit card is a must-have document, and no candidate can enter the exam hall without it. IBPS will not send it by post or email. In this article, you will find the direct download link, steps to download, details printed on the card, and exam day instructions.

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2026 Highlights

Candidates appearing for the IBPS RRB PO exam can check the key details of the admit card and exam in the table below. It covers the release date, exam dates and download information in one place.