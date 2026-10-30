School Holidays in November 2026: Check State-Wise School Closure Dates and Latest Updates
School Holidays November 2026: Schools across India will observe multiple closures throughout November 2026 due to key national and regional festivals. The holiday schedule features major observances including Diwali (November 8), Govardhan Puja (November 9), Bhai Dooj (November 10/11), Chhath Puja (mid-November), and Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 24). Maharashtra has notified a 13-day Diwali vacation from November 2 to 14, while states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi will implement staggered festive intermissions.
School Holidays November 2026: School holiday schedules across India in November 2026 will exhibit substantial regional variations, largely determined by individual state government gazettes, district education department circulars, and local cultural festivities.The main festival of the month will be the festival of Diwali, which will be celebrated all over India on Sunday, November 8, 2026, followed by Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj on different days.
Towards the end of the month, another important festival, Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab celebrating the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, as a gazetted public holiday in many states and educational boards. In the case of Maharashtra, the state school education department has given approval for a long 13-day mid-term Diwali vacation from November 2 to November 14, 2026, giving ample holidays to primary and secondary students.
Meghalaya Schools to Close for Wangala Festival
The Meghalaya state government has declared a holiday for all government and private schools, as well as other educational institutions, on Friday, November 13, 2026, in observance of the Wangala Festival. Also known as the "100 Drums Festival," this significant cultural event of the Garo tribe marks the end of the harvest season and is a vibrant expression of gratitude to nature featuring traditional music, drumming, and colorful dances. The holiday allows students, teachers, and staff to participate in and appreciate their rich local heritage without academic disruptions, while also providing families with a long weekend. Regular classes will resume according to the normal schedule thereafter, though parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools for official confirmation and specific reopening details.
School Holidays in November 2026: Key Gazetted & Festive
Below are the key dates related to the School Holidays in November 2026:
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Date
|
Day
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Festival / Occasion
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Applicable Regions / Scope
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November 1, 2026
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Sunday
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Kannada Rajyotsava / Haryana Day
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Karnataka, Haryana (Weekend)
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November 8, 2026
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Sunday
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Diwali / Deepavali (Lakshmi Puja)
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All India (National / Gazetted)
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November 9, 2026
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Monday
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Govardhan Puja / Post-Diwali Holiday
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UP, Delhi, MP, Rajasthan, Haryana
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November 10, 2026
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Tuesday
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Bhai Dooj / Bhau Beej
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North & Central India
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November 14, 2026
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Saturday
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Children's Day / Regional Observances
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School events / Regional holiday
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November 15–16, 2026
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Sun–Mon
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Chhath Puja (Sandhya & Usha Arghya)
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Bihar, Jharkhand, Eastern UP, Delhi
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November 24, 2026
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Tuesday
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Guru Nanak Jayanti (Gurpurab)
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Pan-India (Gazetted Public Holiday)
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November 28, 2026
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Saturday
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Fourth Saturday (Bank/School Off)
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Select State Boards & Private Schools
School holidays in November 2026: What students should know
The months of November 2026 will have festivals-related holidays for school-going children in India. I understand that all festivals will not necessarily lead to school closure in all states. Vacation days, festivals, and other holidays dates may vary from one state education department order and school calendar to another.
As per the holidays list available from government sources, Diwali falls on Sunday, November 8 while Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on Tuesday, November 24. Both the dates are part of the 2026 gazetted holiday list issued by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.
Children should understand that the holiday date for government organizations does not necessarily mean that all schools will be closed on that day. It is up to the respective state and school notification to decide on it.
School Holidays in November 2026: Important dates
Here are the key dates students and parents should keep in mind while planning the month.
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Date
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Day
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Holiday
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November 2-14
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Monday-Saturday
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Maharashtra's reported Diwali vacation
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November 8
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Sunday
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Diwali (Deepavali)
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November 10
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Tuesday
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Diwali Amavasya-related/ Bali Pratipada holiday in Maharashtra's public holiday calendar
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November 24
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Tuesday
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Guru Nanak Jayanti (Punjab)
From the above table, it can be seen that the vacation days for Maharashtra have been provided according to the stated state school calendar. Nevertheless, the dates of the festivals and state holidays must be verified from the concerned official notification.
Since November 8 falls on a Sunday, the students whose schools close on Sundays will not get a day off on that day only.
Will schools remain closed across India in November 2026?
There is no national-level school holiday schedule that defines all the holidays taken in November. Government schools, schools, central schools, and schools following the state board may have varying schedules.
While some schools may have Diwali vacations, other schools may be open earlier than expected. Even regional festivals and local administration orders may result in holidays. However, certain schools may declare vacations due to certain conditions but this cannot be assumed without an official notification.
Students appearing in board exams or entrance exams must also consider whether their classes, coaching, and practicals will run during the festival days.
Major festivals like Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti fall in the month of November 2026, and state-wise vacations of schools will be observed as well. According to reports, Maharashtra has announced Diwali vacation between November 2 and 14, while students studying in other states must refer to the calendar issued by their respective schools.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.