School Holidays in November 2026: Check State-Wise School Closure Dates and Latest Updates

School Holidays November 2026: School holiday schedules across India in November 2026 will exhibit substantial regional variations, largely determined by individual state government gazettes, district education department circulars, and local cultural festivities.The main festival of the month will be the festival of Diwali, which will be celebrated all over India on Sunday, November 8, 2026, followed by Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj on different days. Towards the end of the month, another important festival, Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab celebrating the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, as a gazetted public holiday in many states and educational boards. In the case of Maharashtra, the state school education department has given approval for a long 13-day mid-term Diwali vacation from November 2 to November 14, 2026, giving ample holidays to primary and secondary students.

Meghalaya Schools to Close for Wangala Festival The Meghalaya state government has declared a holiday for all government and private schools, as well as other educational institutions, on Friday, November 13, 2026, in observance of the Wangala Festival. Also known as the "100 Drums Festival," this significant cultural event of the Garo tribe marks the end of the harvest season and is a vibrant expression of gratitude to nature featuring traditional music, drumming, and colorful dances. The holiday allows students, teachers, and staff to participate in and appreciate their rich local heritage without academic disruptions, while also providing families with a long weekend. Regular classes will resume according to the normal schedule thereafter, though parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools for official confirmation and specific reopening details.

School Holidays in November 2026: Key Gazetted & Festive Below are the key dates related to the School Holidays in November 2026: Date Day Festival / Occasion Applicable Regions / Scope November 1, 2026 Sunday Kannada Rajyotsava / Haryana Day Karnataka, Haryana (Weekend) November 8, 2026 Sunday Diwali / Deepavali (Lakshmi Puja) All India (National / Gazetted) November 9, 2026 Monday Govardhan Puja / Post-Diwali Holiday UP, Delhi, MP, Rajasthan, Haryana November 10, 2026 Tuesday Bhai Dooj / Bhau Beej North & Central India November 14, 2026 Saturday Children's Day / Regional Observances School events / Regional holiday November 15–16, 2026 Sun–Mon Chhath Puja (Sandhya & Usha Arghya) Bihar, Jharkhand, Eastern UP, Delhi November 24, 2026 Tuesday Guru Nanak Jayanti (Gurpurab) Pan-India (Gazetted Public Holiday) November 28, 2026 Saturday Fourth Saturday (Bank/School Off) Select State Boards & Private Schools

School holidays in November 2026: What students should know The months of November 2026 will have festivals-related holidays for school-going children in India. I understand that all festivals will not necessarily lead to school closure in all states. Vacation days, festivals, and other holidays dates may vary from one state education department order and school calendar to another. As per the holidays list available from government sources, Diwali falls on Sunday, November 8 while Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on Tuesday, November 24. Both the dates are part of the 2026 gazetted holiday list issued by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. Children should understand that the holiday date for government organizations does not necessarily mean that all schools will be closed on that day. It is up to the respective state and school notification to decide on it.

School Holidays in November 2026: Important dates Here are the key dates students and parents should keep in mind while planning the month. Date Day Holiday November 2-14 Monday-Saturday Maharashtra's reported Diwali vacation November 8 Sunday Diwali (Deepavali) November 10 Tuesday Diwali Amavasya-related/ Bali Pratipada holiday in Maharashtra's public holiday calendar November 24 Tuesday Guru Nanak Jayanti (Punjab) From the above table, it can be seen that the vacation days for Maharashtra have been provided according to the stated state school calendar. Nevertheless, the dates of the festivals and state holidays must be verified from the concerned official notification. Since November 8 falls on a Sunday, the students whose schools close on Sundays will not get a day off on that day only.