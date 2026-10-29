School Holiday Today: Will Schools Remain Closed on October 30 Due to Heavy Rain? Check State-Wise Updates

School Holiday October 30, 2026: Schools in several parts of India are facing weather-related disruption as the remnants of Cyclone Arnab continue to influence rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of eastern and central India, while Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh may experience thunderstorms and isolated hailstorms. All the schools in 60 districts of Uttar Pradesh will be closed up to class 12 till Friday 30th October 2026 because of UPSSSC PET 2026 exam. However, there is no nationwide school holiday announcement for October 30, 2026. School closures depend on district-level orders, local weather conditions and instructions issued by the respective state governments. Parents and students should check with their schools before travelling.

Delhi-NCR School Holiday October 30: Will Schools Remain Closed? Delhi-NCR is expected to experience unsettled weather on October 30 as a western disturbance interacts associated with Cyclone Arnab. Forecasts indicate the possibility of rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds, with isolated hailstorms also possible in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh. Delhi: No weather-related school closure for October 30 has been confirmed in the available reports. Parents should check announcements from the Directorate of Education and individual schools. Gurugram and Faridabad: Haryana may experience thunderstorms and gusty winds. Students should check school messages and district-level orders before leaving home. Unless an official order is issued, students should not assume that schools across Delhi-NCR will remain closed.

Uttar Pradesh School Holiday Today: Rain Alert in Eastern UP All the schools in 60 districts of Uttar Pradesh will be closed up to class 12 till Friday 30th October 2026 because of UPSSSC PET 2026 exam. There is provision of 35.4 lakh students appearing at 1,372 test centers, hence closure will avoid traffic jam, but teaching staff will have to come for mandatory examination duty. Students in Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Noida and other cities should check their respective school announcements. Any closure should be confirmed through an official district notice or school communication. Bihar School Holiday October 30: Heavy Rainfall Forecast Bihar is among the states covered by the forecast for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. The broader rainfall outlook extends through October 31, meaning local weather conditions may remain unsettled beyond Thursday. Despite the rainfall warning, no statewide school closure for October 30 has been confirmed in the available reports.

Parents should monitor district administration announcements, especially in areas where intense rainfall could affect roads, school buses and access to school buildings. School managements may issue local instructions depending on the severity of the weather. Jharkhand School Holiday October 30: Will the Closure Be Extended? Jharkhand has been among the states affected by rainfall associated with Cyclone Arnab. Schools in Ranchi, East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Simdega were ordered to remain closed on October 28 and 29. The Ranchi order covered academic activities for Classes KG to 12 in government, government-aided and private schools. However, the closure order reported for October 28 and 29 does not automatically extend to October 30. Parents should check whether the relevant district administration has issued a fresh order before assuming that schools will remain shut on Friday.

Odisha School Holiday October 30: Check District-Level Orders Odisha has experienced adverse weather conditions associated with Cyclone Arnab, including heavy rainfall and strong winds. Schools and anganwadi centres in several districts were closed on October 28, while further weather warnings were issued for affected areas. The latest available reports do not establish a blanket school holiday across Odisha for October 30. Families should check announcements from the state government and the relevant district administration for any extension of earlier closures. Chhattisgarh School Holiday October 30: Raipur and Other Districts Chhattisgarh has also faced weather-related disruption due to the cyclone's influence. Schools and colleges in Raipur were reported closed on October 29, while the administration activated precautionary measures in response to forecasts of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Andhra Pradesh School Holiday October 30: Check Coastal District Updates Andhra Pradesh was among the states directly affected by Cyclone Arnab. School closures were reported in West Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts on October 29, with precautionary measures taken in response to the risk of heavy rainfall and strong winds. As the weather system moves inland and weakens, local authorities may revise their instructions based on prevailing conditions. However, the earlier closure announcements do not establish that schools will remain closed statewide on October 30. Punjab and Chandigarh School Holiday: Thunderstorms and Hailstorm Warning Punjab and Chandigarh may experience thunderstorms, strong winds and isolated hailstorms under the prevailing weather pattern. Delhi-NCR and neighbouring parts of north India are also under weather watch. No blanket school closure for October 30 has been confirmed in the available reports. Parents should follow school-specific messages and any instructions issued by the local administration, especially if adverse weather affects transportation or outdoor school activities.