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Maharashtra B Pharmacy, Pharm D Admissions 2026: 29,040 Students Admitted, 14,877 Seats Vacant; Institutional Round Closes Today

By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Oct 29, 2026, 09:30 IST

Maharashtra B Pharmacy and Pharm D Admissions 2026: 29,040 students admitted through four CAP rounds, while 14,877 seats remain vacant. Check institutional round deadline and key details.

Maharashtra B Pharmacy, Pharm D Admissions 2026: 29,040 Students Admitted, 14,877 Seats Vacant; Institutional Round Closes Today
Maharashtra B Pharmacy, Pharm D Admissions 2026: 29,040 Students Admitted, 14,877 Seats Vacant; Institutional Round Closes Today
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The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has completed four rounds of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for first-year B Pharmacy and Pharm D admissions 2026-27. As per the latest data, 29,040 students have secured admission, while 14,877 seats remain vacant across pharmacy colleges in the state. The institutional-level admission round for these vacant seats closes today, October 29, 2026.

The admission process covers the four-year full-time B Pharmacy programme and the six-year full-time Pharm D programme. A total of 47,192 seats across 528 pharmacy colleges were available for the 2026-27 academic session.

Maharashtra B Pharmacy, Pharm D Admissions 2026: Key Figures

Particulars

Details

Pharmacy colleges

528

Total seats

47,192

Students admitted through 4 CAP rounds

29,040

Vacant seats for institutional round

14,877

Management quota seats

1,990

EWS additional seats

2,866

TFWS additional seats

409

Institutional round dates

October 25 to 29, 2026

The 14,877 vacant seats are available for the institutional-level admission process. The Maharashtra CET Cell's official admission portal lists the institute-level admission activity from October 25 to October 29, 2026.

B Pharmacy, Pharm D Admissions 2026: CAP Round-Wise Data

A total of 29,040 students were admitted through the four CAP rounds. The highest number of admissions was recorded in the first round.

CAP Round

Students Admitted

CAP Round 1

16,734

CAP Round 2

7,432

CAP Round 3

2,960

CAP Round 4

1,914

Total

29,040

The first CAP round accounted for more than half of the total admissions recorded across the four rounds.

Maharashtra B Pharmacy Admission 2026: Institutional Round

The institutional-level admission process began on October 25 for seats that remained vacant after the four CAP rounds. Candidates seeking admission to the remaining B Pharmacy and Pharm D seats need to complete the institutional admission process by October 29.

According to the CET Cell, colleges are required to display their vacant seats, invite applications from eligible registered candidates, prepare and display the merit list and complete admissions according to the applicable government admission rules.

14,877 Pharmacy Seats Vacant After CAP Round 4

Of the 47,192 seats available across 528 colleges, 14,877 seats remain vacant after the completion of four CAP rounds. These seats are being offered through the institutional-level admission process. In addition, 1,990 management quota seats are available for admission through the institutional-level process.

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Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Oct 29, 2026, 09:30 IST
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