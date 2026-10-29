Maharashtra B Pharmacy, Pharm D Admissions 2026: 29,040 Students Admitted, 14,877 Seats Vacant; Institutional Round Closes Today

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has completed four rounds of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for first-year B Pharmacy and Pharm D admissions 2026-27. As per the latest data, 29,040 students have secured admission, while 14,877 seats remain vacant across pharmacy colleges in the state. The institutional-level admission round for these vacant seats closes today, October 29, 2026. The admission process covers the four-year full-time B Pharmacy programme and the six-year full-time Pharm D programme. A total of 47,192 seats across 528 pharmacy colleges were available for the 2026-27 academic session. Maharashtra B Pharmacy, Pharm D Admissions 2026: Key Figures Particulars Details Pharmacy colleges 528 Total seats 47,192 Students admitted through 4 CAP rounds 29,040 Vacant seats for institutional round 14,877 Management quota seats 1,990 EWS additional seats 2,866 TFWS additional seats 409 Institutional round dates October 25 to 29, 2026

The 14,877 vacant seats are available for the institutional-level admission process. The Maharashtra CET Cell's official admission portal lists the institute-level admission activity from October 25 to October 29, 2026. B Pharmacy, Pharm D Admissions 2026: CAP Round-Wise Data A total of 29,040 students were admitted through the four CAP rounds. The highest number of admissions was recorded in the first round. CAP Round Students Admitted CAP Round 1 16,734 CAP Round 2 7,432 CAP Round 3 2,960 CAP Round 4 1,914 Total 29,040 The first CAP round accounted for more than half of the total admissions recorded across the four rounds. Maharashtra B Pharmacy Admission 2026: Institutional Round The institutional-level admission process began on October 25 for seats that remained vacant after the four CAP rounds. Candidates seeking admission to the remaining B Pharmacy and Pharm D seats need to complete the institutional admission process by October 29.