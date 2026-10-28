RSSB Jail Prahari Final Result 2026 OUT: Download Merit List PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in - Direct Link Here
RSSB Jail Prahari Final Result 2026: Rajasthan Jail Prahari Final Result 2026 has been released on October 27, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the document verification can now check their name in the merit list PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check this article to get the direct link and steps to download.
Key Points
- Rajasthan Jail Prahari Final Result 2026 declared on 27 October 2026.
- A total of 968 Jail Prahari (Warder) posts are to be filled.
- Candidates can download merit list & cut-off marks from rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Jail Prahari Final Result 2026 OUT: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has declared the Rajasthan Jail Prahari Final Result 2026 on 27 October under Advertisement No. 17/2024. Candidates who took part in the Document Verification stage can now download the category-wise merit list and cut off marks from the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 968 posts of Jail Prahari (Warder) will be filled. In this article, we share the direct link to download the result PDF, the steps to check it, and other important details. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the final result here.
Rajasthan Jail Prahari Final Result 2026 Download PDF
The RSSB has activated the direct links for the Rajasthan Jail Prahari final result on its official website, rssb.rajasthan. gov.in. Candidates can open the links below to download the PDFs without searching through the portal.
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27-10-2026
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Prahari 2024
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27-10-2026
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Prahari 2024
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Meritwise List of Finally Selected Candidates against Non-Joiners (NTSP)
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27-10-2026
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Prahari 2024
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Meritwise List of Finally Selected Candidates against Non-Joiners (TSP)
RSSB Jail Prahari Final Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about RSSB Jail Prahari Final Result 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
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Recruitment Name
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Rajasthan Jail Prahari Recruitment 2026
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Exam Type
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Direct Recruitment Exam
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Advertisement Number
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17/2024
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Post Name
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Jail Prahari (Warder)
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Total Vacancies
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968
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Final Result Date
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27 October 2026
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Stage Completed
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Document Verification
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Result Mode
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Online (PDF)
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Documents Released
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Final Recommendation and Cut Off Marks, Merit List against Non-Joiners (NTSP), Merit List against Non-Joiners (TSP)
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Official Website
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rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
How to Download Rajasthan Jail Prahari Final Result 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps below to check their RSSB Jail Prahari final result and merit list:
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Visit the official RSSB website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
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On the home page, open the Results section.
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Click the link for Prahari 2024 dated 27-10-2026.
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Choose the PDF you need: Final Recommendation and Cut Off Marks, or the Meritwise List of Finally Selected Candidates against Non Joiners (NTSP/TSP).
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The PDF will open on your screen. Press Ctrl + F (or use the search option on mobile) and enter your roll number or name.
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Download the PDF and save a copy for future use.
Rajasthan Jail Prahari Final Cut Off 2026
The cut off marks decide the minimum score a candidate needs for final selection, and RSSB publishes them in the same PDF as the final recommendation. The marks are given separately for the Non-Scheduled Area (NTSP) and the Scheduled Area (TSP), and then by category and sub-category. The cut off marks are published category-wise for both areas, so candidates should check the table for their own area and category.
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Category
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General (GEN)
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Female (FEM)
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Divorced (DIV)
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General
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325.5653
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312.8494
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277.5682
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General-EWS
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322.0982
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298.9895
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SC
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312.722
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88.0005
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222.4566
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ST
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305.8735
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289.6096
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186.5173
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OBC
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334.2637
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311.9758
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273.1029
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MBC
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326.2077
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293.5001
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What Next After RSSB Jail Prahari Final Result 2026?
Once the final result is out, the selection process for the Jail Prahari post is complete from the RSSB side. Selected candidates now move to the appointment stage, which is handled by the Rajasthan Prison Department. Here is what usually happens next.
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Appointment and posting orders: The Prison Department issues appointment letters and allots districts or jails to the selected candidates.
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Joining: Candidates must report on the given date with their original documents. Failing to join in time can lead to cancellation of selection.
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Training: Newly appointed Jail Prahari usually undergo a training period before regular duty.
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Non-joiner vacancies: If selected candidates do not join, the empty posts are filled from the Meritwise Lists against Non-Joiners (NTSP and TSP) released on the same day.
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Candidates not selected: They can check the cut-off marks to see how close they were and start preparing for the next RSSB recruitment.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com