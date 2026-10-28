RSSB Jail Prahari Final Result 2026 OUT: Download Merit List PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in - Direct Link Here

Rajasthan Jail Prahari Final Result 2026 OUT: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has declared the Rajasthan Jail Prahari Final Result 2026 on 27 October under Advertisement No. 17/2024. Candidates who took part in the Document Verification stage can now download the category-wise merit list and cut off marks from the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 968 posts of Jail Prahari (Warder) will be filled. In this article, we share the direct link to download the result PDF, the steps to check it, and other important details. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the final result here.

Rajasthan Jail Prahari Final Result 2026 Download PDF

The RSSB has activated the direct links for the Rajasthan Jail Prahari final result on its official website, rssb.rajasthan. gov.in. Candidates can open the links below to download the PDFs without searching through the portal.