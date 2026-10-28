Jio IPO Listing Day: How Does Stock Market Debut Affect The Share Price? Check Key Details Of Reliance Jio Debut
Jio Platforms IPO listing is scheduled for October 28, 2026, at 10 AM IST on NSE and BSE. Check the issue price, latest grey market premium, expected listing gains and how demand and supply influence share prices.
Jio IPO Listing Day: The wait is finally over for investors and traders. Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) is set to make its much-awaited stock market debut today, Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
The market debut and trading are scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
It is not an ordinary day for traders and investors, but one of the many historic stock market experiences. As Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio is making its debut, India’s largest-ever public issue, worth ₹30,213 crore, has received an overwhelming response from investors, with the IPO subscribed 22.19 times overall.
As investors await the opening bell, all eyes are on the listing price, expected gains and early trading trends. But does strong IPO demand guarantee a blockbuster debut? The answer lies in the stock market’s ultimate referee: demand and supply.
Thank you, India. Jio aapne banaya. 🙏🏻 #JioIPO #ThankYouIndia #JioAapneBanaya https://t.co/RC79gQAJtm
— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) October 28, 2026
What Are The Key Details Of Jio Platforms IPO Listing Day?
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Particulars
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Details
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Company Name
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Jio Platforms Limited (JPL)
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IPO Size
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₹30,213 crore
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IPO Price Band
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₹1,065–₹1,119 per share
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Final Issue Price
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₹1,119 per share
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IPO Subscription
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22.19 times
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Listing Date
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Wednesday, October 28, 2026
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Stock Exchanges
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NSE and BSE
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Pre-Open Session
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9:00 AM to 9:45 AM IST
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Scheduled Trading Start
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10:00 AM IST
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Expected Listing Price
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₹1,366–₹1,378 per share, based on reported grey market indications
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Allotment Date
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Monday, October 26, 2026
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Allotment Status
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Check through KFin Technologies
Also Read: Reliance Jio IPO 2026: List Of Records Broken By India’s Biggest IPO; Check Listing Date And Time
Watch Reliance Jio IPO Luanch Live
Welcome to the listing ceremony of Jio Platforms Limited. https://t.co/KlCbPE2wKx
— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) October 28, 2026
Jio Platforms IPO GMP Today: What Does The Grey Market Indicate?
The grey market premium (GMP) is one of the key indicators investors track before an IPO listing.
Ahead of Jio Platforms debut today, reported grey market estimates placed the premium at ₹244-₹259 per share. At the final issue price of ₹1,119, this suggests an unofficial listing price of approximately ₹1,363-₹1,378 per share. This also indicates potential gains of around 22%-23%.
However, the grey market is not the stock exchange, and its predictions are not guaranteed. The actual listing price will depend on market demand, supply, investor sentiment and trading activity after the opening bell.
Jio Platforms Shares Make Strong Debut With 21.36% Premium at ₹1,358
Jio Platforms shares made a strong stock market debut today, listing at ₹1,358 apiece on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The shares debuted at a 21.36% premium to the IPO issue price of ₹1,119 per share.
The listing marks a strong start for one of India’s biggest public issues, which raised ₹30,213 crore and received an overall subscription of 22.19 times. Investors who received shares in the IPO saw a substantial premium over the issue price at the opening bell. However, the stock’s performance after listing will depend on buying and selling activity, market sentiment and broader market.
How Does A Stock Market Debut Affect The Share Price?
Issue Price vs Listing Price: The issue price is the price at which shares are offered during an IPO. Once the company lists on the stock exchanges, the listing price reflects market demand and supply when trading begins.
Pre-Open Session Determines the Opening Price: Before the opening, Stock exchanges conduct a pre-open session. This pre-opening is just ahead of regular trading. Today for Jio Platforms, the session was scheduled from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM IST. During this period, buy and sell orders help determine the equilibrium opening price.
Demand and Supply Decide Listing Gains: Strong buying interest can push the share price above the issue price, giving investors listing gains. However, weak demand or increased selling pressure can limit gains or push the stock below its issue price.
IPO Subscription Indicates Investor Interest: Jio Platform's IPO was subscribed 22.19 times overall. This already indicated strong demand during the public issue. However, subscription figures alone cannot guarantee listing gains.
Initial Trading Can Bring Sharp Price Swings: Newly listed stocks may experience volatility as investors react to valuation, market sentiment and profit-booking activity. The share price may rise or fall after listing, so early gains do not guarantee long-term performance.
Also Read: Reliance Jio Platforms IPO Allotment: What Is Listing Day And How To Check Allotment Status? A Step-by-Step Guide For Beginners
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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