RSSB Jail Prahari Final Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Check Category-Wise and Gender-Wise Cut-Off Marks

Key Points RSSB declared Jail Prahari 2024 final results & cutoff on October 27, 2026.

The Jail Prahari written exam was held from April 9-12, 2025, for 968 posts.

315 additional candidates recommended; some posts remain vacant due to various reasons.

RSSB Jail Prahari Cutoff 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially declared the final results of the Prahari (Prison Guard) Direct Recruitment 2024 on October 27, 2026. Along with the result the board has also released the cutoff marks that were required to qualify for the final stage of the recruitment process. The Cutoff marks issued separately for Non-Scheduled Area and Scheduled Areas. Candidates who have taken part for the RSSB Jail Prahari Exam 2026 can now check the cutoff marks at the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in . The cutoff for the exam is released for each category such as General, Female, Widow, Divorced and Ex-servicemen. The RSSB Jail Prahari written exam was conducted from April 9, 2025 to April 12, 2025. RSSB Jail Prahari Final Cut Off 2026 OUT

The board has published the final selection details for the Jail Prahari recruitment under the Rajasthan Prison Department. As per the official notice the recruitment drive is for 912 posts in Non-Scheduled Areas and 56 posts in Scheduled Areas. Following appointment orders, some posts remained vacant. The board has now recommended 315 additional candidates for final selection including 314 candidates from Non-Scheduled Areas and one candidate from Scheduled Areas. Five posts in Non Scheduled Areas remain vacant due to court orders while 20 posts in Scheduled Areas remain vacant because suitable candidates were not available. RSSB Jail Prahari Final Cut Off 2026: Category-Wise Marks The official notice provides cutoff marks for different categories and candidate groups. The following table highlights selected cutoff marks for Non-Scheduled Areas.

Category General (GEN) Female (FEM) Divorced (DIV) General 325.5653 312.8494 277.5682 General-EWS 322.0982 298.9895 — SC 312.722 88.0005 222.4566 ST 305.8735 289.6096 186.5173 OBC 334.2637 311.9758 273.1029 MBC 326.2077 293.5001 — Note: The official notice also provides separate cutoff entries for widows and ex servicemen. A dash indicates that no cutoff mark is listed for that category. RSSB Jail Prahari Cut Off 2026 Download Link The board has published separate cutoff details for Non-Scheduled Areas and Scheduled Areas. For Scheduled Areas the notice lists a cutoff of 228.1006 for female candidates under the General category. Check the direct link to download the RSSB Jail Prahari Final Cutoff Marks 2026 in the table below.

RSSB Jail Prahari Cut Off 2026 Link Click Here How to Check Rajasthan Jail Prahari Final Cut Off 2026? Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check and download the official cutoff marks Visit the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage under the recruitment section click on the link titled Jail Prahari 2024 Final Recommendation and Cut Off Marks

Click on the relevant notice to open the PDF file.

Check the cutoff marks for your category and candidate group.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference. Important Details About RajasthanJail Prahari Final Cut Off 2026 The final selection recommendations have been issued based on the physical efficiency test and eligibility verification reports received from the department. The board has also said that the result can be revised if a candidate's eligibility changes. Selection or recommendation may be withdrawn if discrepancies are found in certificates, educational qualifications, marksheets or other documents.