RSSB Jail Prahari Final Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Check Category-Wise and Gender-Wise Cut-Off Marks
RSSB Jail Prahari Final Cut Off: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the Jail Prahari Final Cut Off 2026 along with the final selection details. Candidates can check category wise and gender-wise cutoff marks for Non-Scheduled and Scheduled Areas. Download the official PDF to check the cutoff for your category. Check all details here.
Key Points
- RSSB declared Jail Prahari 2024 final results & cutoff on October 27, 2026.
- The Jail Prahari written exam was held from April 9-12, 2025, for 968 posts.
- 315 additional candidates recommended; some posts remain vacant due to various reasons.
RSSB Jail Prahari Cutoff 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially declared the final results of the Prahari (Prison Guard) Direct Recruitment 2024 on October 27, 2026. Along with the result the board has also released the cutoff marks that were required to qualify for the final stage of the recruitment process. The Cutoff marks issued separately for Non-Scheduled Area and Scheduled Areas. Candidates who have taken part for the RSSB Jail Prahari Exam 2026 can now check the cutoff marks at the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in . The cutoff for the exam is released for each category such as General, Female, Widow, Divorced and Ex-servicemen. The RSSB Jail Prahari written exam was conducted from April 9, 2025 to April 12, 2025.
RSSB Jail Prahari Final Cut Off 2026 OUT
The board has published the final selection details for the Jail Prahari recruitment under the Rajasthan Prison Department. As per the official notice the recruitment drive is for 912 posts in Non-Scheduled Areas and 56 posts in Scheduled Areas.
Following appointment orders, some posts remained vacant. The board has now recommended 315 additional candidates for final selection including 314 candidates from Non-Scheduled Areas and one candidate from Scheduled Areas. Five posts in Non Scheduled Areas remain vacant due to court orders while 20 posts in Scheduled Areas remain vacant because suitable candidates were not available.
RSSB Jail Prahari Final Cut Off 2026: Category-Wise Marks
The official notice provides cutoff marks for different categories and candidate groups. The following table highlights selected cutoff marks for Non-Scheduled Areas.
|
Category
|
General (GEN)
|
Female (FEM)
|
Divorced (DIV)
|
General
|
325.5653
|
312.8494
|
277.5682
|
General-EWS
|
322.0982
|
298.9895
|
—
|
SC
|
312.722
|
88.0005
|
222.4566
|
ST
|
305.8735
|
289.6096
|
186.5173
|
OBC
|
334.2637
|
311.9758
|
273.1029
|
MBC
|
326.2077
|
293.5001
|
—
Note: The official notice also provides separate cutoff entries for widows and ex servicemen. A dash indicates that no cutoff mark is listed for that category.
RSSB Jail Prahari Cut Off 2026 Download Link
The board has published separate cutoff details for Non-Scheduled Areas and Scheduled Areas. For Scheduled Areas the notice lists a cutoff of 228.1006 for female candidates under the General category. Check the direct link to download the RSSB Jail Prahari Final Cutoff Marks 2026 in the table below.
|
RSSB Jail Prahari Cut Off 2026 Link
How to Check Rajasthan Jail Prahari Final Cut Off 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check and download the official cutoff marks
-
Visit the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
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On the homepage under the recruitment section click on the link titled Jail Prahari 2024 Final Recommendation and Cut Off Marks
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Click on the relevant notice to open the PDF file.
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Check the cutoff marks for your category and candidate group.
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Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
Important Details About RajasthanJail Prahari Final Cut Off 2026
The final selection recommendations have been issued based on the physical efficiency test and eligibility verification reports received from the department. The board has also said that the result can be revised if a candidate's eligibility changes. Selection or recommendation may be withdrawn if discrepancies are found in certificates, educational qualifications, marksheets or other documents.
For more details refer to the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.