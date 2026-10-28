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Ahmedabad Schools to Hold POCSO Awareness Sessions Under Surakshit Bachpan Abhiyan

By Anjali Kumari Yadav
Last Updated: Oct 28, 2026, 10:56 IST

Ahmedabad's CBSE, ICSE and IB schools will hold POCSO awareness sessions under Surakshit Bachpan Abhiyan to educate students about child safety and legal rights.

Ahmedabad Schools to Hold POCSO Awareness Sessions Under Surakshit Bachpan Abhiyan
Ahmedabad Schools to Hold POCSO Awareness Sessions Under Surakshit Bachpan Abhiyan
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Schools in Ahmedabad affiliated with CBSE, ICSE and international boards will organise awareness sessions on child safety and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, under the Surakshit Bachpan Abhiyan. The initiative aims to help students understand their legal rights, identify unsafe situations and learn how to report abuse.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Ahmedabad (Rural), will conduct the sessions under the guidance of the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority. Schools have been asked to cooperate with the teams conducting the awareness programmes.

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What Is Surakshit Bachpan Abhiyan?

Surakshit Bachpan Abhiyan is an initiative focused on creating awareness about children's safety and legal protection. The school sessions will explain the POCSO Act and help students understand where they can seek assistance if they face or witness abuse.

Which Schools Will Conduct the Sessions?

The awareness programme will cover schools affiliated with different education boards in Ahmedabad.

School category Details
CBSE schools Included in the awareness initiative
ICSE schools Included in the awareness initiative
International-board schools Included in the awareness initiative
Conducting authority  DLSA Ahmedabad (Rural)
Guiding authority Gujarat State Legal Services Authority

What Will Students Learn During the Sessions?

The sessions will focus on important aspects of child safety, legal rights and reporting mechanisms.

Topic What students will learn 
POCSO Act, 2012 Basic information about the law protecting children from sexual offences
Children's legal rights Understanding the protections available to children under the law
Prevention and safety Recognising unsafe situations and understanding the importance of seeking help
Reporting abuse Learning how to report an incident and approach the appropriate authorities
Support systems  Knowing where to seek assistance and guidance

What Are Schools Expected to Do?

Schools have been asked to cooperate with the teams conducting the sessions and provide the necessary facilities. These teams may include judicial officers, government officials, panel advocates and paralegal volunteers.

The sessions are expected to be suitable for students' ages and needs. Schools must also ensure that children's privacy, dignity, safety and well-being are protected throughout the programme.

Why Are POCSO Awareness Sessions Important?

Awareness of child protection laws can help students understand their rights and identify people or authorities they can approach for help. Explaining reporting procedures in an age-appropriate way may also encourage children to seek support when they feel unsafe.

The sessions are intended to improve awareness of the legal safeguards available to children and the support systems they can access.

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Anjali Kumari Yadav
Anjali Kumari Yadav

Executive

Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.

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First Published: Oct 28, 2026, 10:56 IST
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