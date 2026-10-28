Ahmedabad Schools to Hold POCSO Awareness Sessions Under Surakshit Bachpan Abhiyan

Schools in Ahmedabad affiliated with CBSE, ICSE and international boards will organise awareness sessions on child safety and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, under the Surakshit Bachpan Abhiyan. The initiative aims to help students understand their legal rights, identify unsafe situations and learn how to report abuse.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Ahmedabad (Rural), will conduct the sessions under the guidance of the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority. Schools have been asked to cooperate with the teams conducting the awareness programmes.

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What Is Surakshit Bachpan Abhiyan?

Surakshit Bachpan Abhiyan is an initiative focused on creating awareness about children's safety and legal protection. The school sessions will explain the POCSO Act and help students understand where they can seek assistance if they face or witness abuse.