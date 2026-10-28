Karnataka KEA Diploma Pharmacy 2026 Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Out, Download Link Here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Round 1 mock seat allotment result for Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharm) admissions 2026. Candidates who registered for the admission process can check their mock allotment through the official KEA website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

The mock allotment gives candidates an idea of the college they may get based on their rank and submitted options. It is not the final seat allotment result. Candidates can review their allotment and modify their college preferences before the final result is announced.

The KEA has allowed candidates to add, delete or change their options until 1 pm today, October 28. Candidates can also submit objections to the mock allotment within the same deadline.