Karnataka KEA Diploma Pharmacy 2026 Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Out, Download Link Here
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Round 1 mock seat allotment result for Diploma Pharmacy admissions 2026. Candidates can check their allotment online and modify their college preferences until October 28 at 1 pm.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Round 1 mock seat allotment result for Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharm) admissions 2026. Candidates who registered for the admission process can check their mock allotment through the official KEA website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
The mock allotment gives candidates an idea of the college they may get based on their rank and submitted options. It is not the final seat allotment result. Candidates can review their allotment and modify their college preferences before the final result is announced.
The KEA has allowed candidates to add, delete or change their options until 1 pm today, October 28. Candidates can also submit objections to the mock allotment within the same deadline.
How to Download Karnataka KEA Diploma Pharmacy Mock Seat Allotment 2026
1. Visit the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
2. Open the Diploma in Pharmacy admission or counselling section.
3. Look for the D.Pharm 2026 mock seat allotment link.
4. Click on the result link and enter the required login details, if prompted.
5. Check the mock seat allotment displayed on the screen.
6. Download or save the result for future reference.
Candidates should check the official website for the latest admission notices and instructions.
Karnataka KEA Diploma Pharmacy 2026: Important Dates
Candidates should note the following dates related to the Round 1 mock seat allotment process.
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Event
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Date
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Round 1 mock seat allotment result
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October 27, 2026
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Last date to modify, add or delete options
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October 28, 2026, by 1 pm
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Last date to submit objections to mock allotment
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October 28, 2026, by 1 pm
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Final Round 1 seat allotment result
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To be announced by KEA
What After Karnataka KEA Diploma Pharmacy Mock Seat Allotment 2026?
After checking the mock allotment, candidates should review their college preferences and make changes if required.
Candidates can add new colleges, remove existing options or rearrange their preferences before the October 28 deadline at 1 pm. They should carefully check their choices before submitting the final options.
Candidates who have objections to the mock allotment can also submit them to KEA through the official email channel within the prescribed deadline.
After the option-editing window closes, KEA will review the submitted choices and objections before announcing the final Round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates should regularly check the official website for further updates.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.