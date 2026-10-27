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IMD Weather Today: Where Will Cyclone Arnab Affect Most Across India? Check Alerts And State-Wise Forecast

By Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: Oct 28, 2026, 10:58 IST

Cyclone Arnab raises weather concerns across Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, with heavy rainfall and strong winds expected. Check IMD alerts, Delhi-NCR weather and the state-wise forecast.

IMD Weather Today: Where Will Cyclone Arnab Affect Most Across India? Check Alerts And State-Wise Forecast
IMD Weather Today: Where Will Cyclone Arnab Affect Most Across India? Check Alerts And State-Wise Forecast

IMD Weather Forecast Today: The Indian weather department and government are closely monitoring the natural conditions that are swirling in the Bay of Bengal.

The cyclone Arnab is right now the pinpoint of concern. The Bay of Bengal is witnessing heightened cyclone activity as Arnab approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast. It is pushing several coastal areas in the west under the weather and alert radar.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Cyclone Arnab is currently hovering over the west-central Bay of Bengal. Its position is right now roughly 350 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

On the other hand, all in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Noida and Delhi-NCR are expected to enjoy mostly clear skies on October 27. The morning came with a cold atmosphere, marking the onset of winters. The temperature right in Delhi-NCR is roughly touching 30–31°C.

The weather may soon change, with rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds expected later this week. Residents are advised to stay alert and follow official IMD advisories before making any plans.

Read For Latest Forecast: IMD Weather Today, October 28: Cyclone Arnab Intensifies Ahead Landfall With 150 Kmph Gusts, Heavy Rain And Strong Winds; Check State-Wise Forecast


Cyclone Arnab To Affect Other States As well

The cyclone’s impact may extend beyond India’s eastern coast. The IMD forecasts extremely heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 27–28, Odisha on October 28, Chhattisgarh on October 28–29, and eastern Uttar Pradesh on October 29. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely in parts of Telangana, Vidarbha, Jharkhand and Bihar during the coming days.


IMD Cyclone Arnab Alert: Landfall Expected on October 28

  • Current Movement: According to the IMD briefing reported by the Press Information Bureau on October 26, Cyclone Arnab was moving west-northwestwards over the Bay of Bengal.

  • Expected Landfall: The system is forecast to move towards the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts and cross between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28.

  • Expected Intensity: The cyclone is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm.

  • Wind Speed: Maximum sustained winds are expected to reach 115–125 km/h, with gusts of up to 140 km/h.

  • Areas at Risk: Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are among the areas facing significant weather risks.

  • Preparedness Measures: Authorities have begun preparations, including evacuation arrangements, activating control rooms and placing disaster-response teams on standby.

  • Fishermen Advisory: Fishermen have been advised not to venture into affected sea areas.

Also Read: Cyclone Arnab Name's Meaning Revealed: It Wasn’t Originally Given By IMD, ISRO, Govt: How Are Cyclones Named in India?

Cyclone Arnab: State-Wise List of Places at Risk and Expected Severity of Impact

  • Bapatla – Direct landfall zone
  • Visakhapatnam (Vizag) – Direct landfall zone
  • Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema – High risk
  • Kakinada – High risk
  • Anakapalli – High risk
  • Vijayawada – Heavy rainfall alert
  • Vizianagaram – Heavy rainfall alert
  • Srikakulam – Heavy rainfall alert
  • Puri – Heavy rainfall
  • Ganjam – Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall
  • Gajapati – Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall
  • Rayagada – Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall
  • Koraput – Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall
  • Malkangiri – Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall
  • Nabarangpur – Heavy rainfall
  • Chennai – Heavy rainfall and waterlogging risk
  • Puducherry – Heavy rainfall and waterlogging risk
  • Chhattisgarh – Rainfall and squally winds
  • Jharkhand – Rainfall alert
  • Bihar – Rainfall alert
  • Uttar Pradesh – Rainfall alert

IMD Cyclone Map 

IMD MAP ARNAB CYCLONE

IMD Weather Today In Major Cities and Plains

Weather in Delhi Today

Delhi-NCR is expected to experience sunny, clear skies on today, with daytime temperatures reaching 31°C and nighttime temperatures dropping to 17°C. A Western Disturbance may bring light rain and gusty winds on October 29. Residents should monitor official IMD updates for possible weather changes later this week.

Weather in Lucknow Today

Lucknow is expected to remain clear and warm on October 27, with temperatures reaching 31°C during the day and falling to 18°C at night. The influence of changing weather systems may bring cloudy intervals and scattered thunderstorms between October 28 and 30. Residents should follow official IMD advisories for updates.

Weather in Mumbai Today

Mumbai is likely to experience mainly sunny, warm and humid conditions on October 27. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 36°C, while nighttime temperatures may fall to around 24°C. Rain is not expected over the next few days, according to the forecast provided. Residents should stay hydrated.

Weather in Chennai Today

Chennai may experience partly cloudy skies on October 27, with temperatures reaching around 33°C. Parts of coastal Tamil Nadu may receive isolated heavy rainfall due to cyclonic activity over the Bay of Bengal. Residents should monitor official IMD alerts, particularly if travelling along coastal areas or planning outdoor activities.

Weather in Punjab Today

Punjab is expected to experience sunny and dry conditions across most plains on October 27, and temperatures ranging between 28°C and 30°C. A Western Disturbance may bring isolated to scattered rainfall between October 28 and 31. Residents should follow official IMD updates for changes in weather conditions during the coming days.

Weather in West Bengal Today

West Bengal may experience partly cloudy to sunny conditions on October 27, The temperatures in Kolkata and the southern plains reaching around 33°C. Although Cyclone Arnab's primary impact is expected along the Andhra Pradesh–Odisha coast, coastal areas of West Bengal may see increased cloud cover and isolated squally winds.

Weather in Kerala Today

Kerala may experience unsettled weather on October 27, with light to moderate widespread rainfall, isolated heavy downpours and thunderstorms possible. Moisture from the Arabian Sea may contribute to changing conditions across the state. Residents should monitor official IMD warnings and exercise caution while travelling through areas prone to waterlogging.

Northern Hills and High-Altitude Regions

Weather in Jammu and Kashmir Today

Jammu and Kashmir is expected to experience clear to partly cloudy skies on October 27, with daytime temperatures around 20°C in the valleys. A Western Disturbance may bring widespread rainfall and snowfall at higher elevations between October 29 and 30. Residents and travellers should monitor official forecasts for changing mountain conditions.

Weather in Manali Today

Manali is expected to experience clear and crisp weather on October 27, with daytime temperatures reaching around 16°C and nighttime temperatures falling to approximately 3°C. Cloud cover may increase later in the week, with light rain or snowfall possible by October 29. Travellers should check local advisories before visiting.

Weather in Spiti Valley Today

Spiti Valley is expected to experience sunny but freezing conditions on October 27. Daytime temperatures may range between 6°C and 8°C, while nighttime temperatures could fall to around minus 6°C. Travellers should prepare for extreme cold, carry suitable winter clothing and check local weather updates before undertaking high-altitude journeys.

Weather in Leh Ladakh Today

Leh Ladakh is expected to remain sunny but extremely cold on October 27, with daytime temperatures around 10°C. Nighttime temperatures may fall between minus 3°C and minus 9°C, bringing a risk of frost. A Western Disturbance may cause isolated light snowfall over higher passes between October 29 and 30.

Also Read: IMD Weather Today: Cyclone Arnab Puts Andhra Pradesh And Odisha On High Alert; Check State-Wise Forecast And Safety Advisories

IMD Rain Alert Map Today

IMD WEATHER Rain Map TODAY

Today’s State-Wise Weather Forecast: October 27, 2026

The IMD weather forecast for October 27 highlights changing conditions across India. This comes with Cyclone Arnab raising rainfall concerns along the eastern coast. 

Several states may experience showers, while northern plains remain mostly dry. Check the state-wise weather forecast below.

State/Union Territory

Weather Forecast

Max/Min Temperature

Andhra Pradesh

Rain and strong coastal winds

32°C / 23°C

Arunachal Pradesh

Mostly cloudy, isolated rain

24°C / 14°C

Assam

Hazy to sunny

31°C / 21°C

Bihar

Mostly sunny; rain risk later

31°C / 19°C

Chhattisgarh

Mostly dry; rain risk ahead

32°C / 18°C

Goa

Sunny and humid

34°C / 24°C

Gujarat

Hot and dry

36°C / 22°C

Haryana

Sunny and dry

31°C / 16°C

Himachal Pradesh

Clear, cold nights

16°C / 3°C

Jharkhand

Fair; rain risk later

30°C / 18°C

Karnataka

Partly cloudy, isolated showers

30°C / 20°C

Kerala

Rain and thunderstorms possible

30°C / 23°C

Madhya Pradesh

Mostly clear and dry

32°C / 17°C

Maharashtra

Warm and humid

36°C / 24°C

Manipur

Cloudy intervals, isolated showers

26°C / 16°C

Meghalaya

Clear spells

25°C / 15°C

Mizoram

Isolated light rain possible

27°C / 17°C

Nagaland

Partly cloudy, scattered showers

26°C / 15°C

Odisha

Increasing winds; heavy rain risk

31°C / 22°C

Punjab

Sunny and dry

30°C / 16°C

Rajasthan

Sunny and warm

35°C / 18°C

Sikkim

Cloudy and cool

19°C / 11°C

Tamil Nadu

Cloudy; coastal rain possible

33°C / 25°C

Telangana

Hazy and mostly dry

32°C / 19°C

Tripura

Cloudy intervals

30°C / 21°C

Uttar Pradesh

Mostly clear; later rain risk

31°C / 18°C

Uttarakhand

Sunny in lower valleys, cold hills

22°C / 8°C

West Bengal

Partly cloudy; coastal wind risk

33°C / 24°C

Delhi

Sunny and clear

31°C / 17°C

Jammu and Kashmir

Clear to partly cloudy

20°C / 5°C

Ladakh

Sunny, very cold nights

10°C / -6°C

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Cloud and rain possible

  

Chandigarh

Mostly clear

  

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

Warm, partly sunny

  

Lakshadweep

Cloud and showers possible

  

Puducherry

Coastal rain possible

  

Aishwarya Samant
Aishwarya Samant

Senior Executive - Editorial

Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.

Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.

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First Published: Oct 27, 2026, 07:31 IST
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