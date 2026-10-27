IMD Weather Forecast Today: The Indian weather department and government are closely monitoring the natural conditions that are swirling in the Bay of Bengal. The cyclone Arnab is right now the pinpoint of concern. The Bay of Bengal is witnessing heightened cyclone activity as Arnab approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast. It is pushing several coastal areas in the west under the weather and alert radar. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Cyclone Arnab is currently hovering over the west-central Bay of Bengal. Its position is right now roughly 350 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. On the other hand, all in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Noida and Delhi-NCR are expected to enjoy mostly clear skies on October 27. The morning came with a cold atmosphere, marking the onset of winters. The temperature right in Delhi-NCR is roughly touching 30–31°C.

The weather may soon change, with rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds expected later this week. Residents are advised to stay alert and follow official IMD advisories before making any plans. Read For Latest Forecast: IMD Weather Today, October 28: Cyclone Arnab Intensifies Ahead Landfall With 150 Kmph Gusts, Heavy Rain And Strong Winds; Check State-Wise Forecast

#WATCH | Delhi | On cyclone Arnab, IMD DG, Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra says,"It will hit the coast between Visakhapatnam and Yanam as a very severe cyclostorm. The wind speed will be 125 to 135 kilometers per hour, with gusts up to 150 kilometers per hour. These wind speeds are typical of a very severe cyclostorm, and they are large-scale damaging winds. Because of this, there's a risk of power and communication disruptions. Standing crops like paddy and all the horticulture crops in this area have a high chance of suffering large-scale damage due to the wind. We have recommended regualted off shore transport. The sea is currently very rough. We're seeing phenomenal sea conditions right now. Waves up to 14 meters high are forming. This makes it unsafe for ships and boats. The tidal waves combined with the cyclone could cause flooding in this area. The East Godavari district will see the highest peak surge. We expect a storm surge of 1 to 1.5 meters. This could flood low-lying areas with saltwater. You can expect heavy to extremely heavy rainfall today and on the 28th in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. After that, the cyclone will cross near Yanam and then move in a north-northwest direction. This will affect extreme South Odisha and adjoining North East Chhattisgarh, north east Telangana..." — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2026

Cyclone Arnab To Affect Other States As well The cyclone’s impact may extend beyond India’s eastern coast. The IMD forecasts extremely heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 27–28, Odisha on October 28, Chhattisgarh on October 28–29, and eastern Uttar Pradesh on October 29. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely in parts of Telangana, Vidarbha, Jharkhand and Bihar during the coming days.

#WATCH | Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh: Strong gales from Cyclone Arnab uprooted trees across the city. A massive tree fell on a house within the Maharanipeta P.S. limits as municipal and disaster response teams initiated emergency clearing operations to restore traffic. https://t.co/qvB6qfGqSS — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2026 IMD Cyclone Arnab Alert: Landfall Expected on October 28 Current Movement: According to the IMD briefing reported by the Press Information Bureau on October 26, Cyclone Arnab was moving west-northwestwards over the Bay of Bengal.

Expected Landfall: The system is forecast to move towards the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts and cross between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28.

Expected Intensity: The cyclone is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm.

Wind Speed: Maximum sustained winds are expected to reach 115–125 km/h, with gusts of up to 140 km/h.

Areas at Risk: Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are among the areas facing significant weather risks.

Preparedness Measures: Authorities have begun preparations, including evacuation arrangements, activating control rooms and placing disaster-response teams on standby.

Fishermen Advisory: Fishermen have been advised not to venture into affected sea areas.

#WATCH | Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh: On extensive municipal preparations as Cyclone Arnab approaches, Visakhapatnam Municipal Commissioner Ketan Garg says, "...We are expecting Cyclone Arnab to make landfall by tomorrow morning. As of now, it is around 350 kilometres in a south or southeast direction over the Bay of Bengal, and at the eye of the cyclone, the wind speed is around 150 to 160 kilometres per hour...Particularly out of 10 zones of Visakhapatnam city, 6 zones are highly vulnerable, and 4 zones are moderately vulnerable. We have identified around 57 rehabilitation centres. We have identified around 122 low-lying areas. In all such places, people are being asked to shift to the relief centres. At the same time, 20 rapid response teams are in place across Visakhapatnam city across 10 zones with sufficient manpower and machinery on shift-wise duty, with machines like pole cleaners, JCBs, strippers, cranes, and power saws..." He further adds, "The city operational centre has been functioning since yesterday evening, 24/7. The toll-free number is 1800-425-0009, and zonal control rooms are also functioning in all 10 zones. The city operation number is receiving calls and restoring the situation as well. From the district administration side also, the control room is functioning, and we have given sufficient messages and publicity to the public. We request them not to go outdoors unless exceptionally required, and definitely not to visit beach areas..." — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2026

Also Read: Cyclone Arnab Name's Meaning Revealed: It Wasn’t Originally Given By IMD, ISRO, Govt: How Are Cyclones Named in India? Cyclone Arnab: State-Wise List of Places at Risk and Expected Severity of Impact Bapatla – Direct landfall zone

Visakhapatnam (Vizag) – Direct landfall zone

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema – High risk

Kakinada – High risk

Anakapalli – High risk

Vijayawada – Heavy rainfall alert

Vizianagaram – Heavy rainfall alert

Srikakulam – Heavy rainfall alert

Puri – Heavy rainfall

Ganjam – Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall

Gajapati – Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall

Rayagada – Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall

Koraput – Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall

Malkangiri – Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall

Nabarangpur – Heavy rainfall

Chennai – Heavy rainfall and waterlogging risk

Puducherry – Heavy rainfall and waterlogging risk

Chhattisgarh – Rainfall and squally winds

Jharkhand – Rainfall alert

Bihar – Rainfall alert

Uttar Pradesh – Rainfall alert

IMD Cyclone Map IMD Weather Today In Major Cities and Plains Weather in Delhi Today Delhi-NCR is expected to experience sunny, clear skies on today, with daytime temperatures reaching 31°C and nighttime temperatures dropping to 17°C. A Western Disturbance may bring light rain and gusty winds on October 29. Residents should monitor official IMD updates for possible weather changes later this week. Weather in Lucknow Today Lucknow is expected to remain clear and warm on October 27, with temperatures reaching 31°C during the day and falling to 18°C at night. The influence of changing weather systems may bring cloudy intervals and scattered thunderstorms between October 28 and 30. Residents should follow official IMD advisories for updates. Weather in Mumbai Today Mumbai is likely to experience mainly sunny, warm and humid conditions on October 27. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 36°C, while nighttime temperatures may fall to around 24°C. Rain is not expected over the next few days, according to the forecast provided. Residents should stay hydrated.

Weather in Chennai Today Chennai may experience partly cloudy skies on October 27, with temperatures reaching around 33°C. Parts of coastal Tamil Nadu may receive isolated heavy rainfall due to cyclonic activity over the Bay of Bengal. Residents should monitor official IMD alerts, particularly if travelling along coastal areas or planning outdoor activities. Weather in Punjab Today Punjab is expected to experience sunny and dry conditions across most plains on October 27, and temperatures ranging between 28°C and 30°C. A Western Disturbance may bring isolated to scattered rainfall between October 28 and 31. Residents should follow official IMD updates for changes in weather conditions during the coming days. Weather in West Bengal Today West Bengal may experience partly cloudy to sunny conditions on October 27, The temperatures in Kolkata and the southern plains reaching around 33°C. Although Cyclone Arnab's primary impact is expected along the Andhra Pradesh–Odisha coast, coastal areas of West Bengal may see increased cloud cover and isolated squally winds.

Weather in Kerala Today Kerala may experience unsettled weather on October 27, with light to moderate widespread rainfall, isolated heavy downpours and thunderstorms possible. Moisture from the Arabian Sea may contribute to changing conditions across the state. Residents should monitor official IMD warnings and exercise caution while travelling through areas prone to waterlogging. #WATCH | Cuttack, Odisha: Heavy rain and strong gusty winds trigger visual blackout conditions as cyclonic storm Arnab approaches the east coast, disrupting normal life across the silver city. https://t.co/Rvkjeh3qgS — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2026 Northern Hills and High-Altitude Regions Weather in Jammu and Kashmir Today Jammu and Kashmir is expected to experience clear to partly cloudy skies on October 27, with daytime temperatures around 20°C in the valleys. A Western Disturbance may bring widespread rainfall and snowfall at higher elevations between October 29 and 30. Residents and travellers should monitor official forecasts for changing mountain conditions.

Weather in Manali Today Manali is expected to experience clear and crisp weather on October 27, with daytime temperatures reaching around 16°C and nighttime temperatures falling to approximately 3°C. Cloud cover may increase later in the week, with light rain or snowfall possible by October 29. Travellers should check local advisories before visiting. Weather in Spiti Valley Today Spiti Valley is expected to experience sunny but freezing conditions on October 27. Daytime temperatures may range between 6°C and 8°C, while nighttime temperatures could fall to around minus 6°C. Travellers should prepare for extreme cold, carry suitable winter clothing and check local weather updates before undertaking high-altitude journeys. Weather in Leh Ladakh Today Leh Ladakh is expected to remain sunny but extremely cold on October 27, with daytime temperatures around 10°C. Nighttime temperatures may fall between minus 3°C and minus 9°C, bringing a risk of frost. A Western Disturbance may cause isolated light snowfall over higher passes between October 29 and 30.