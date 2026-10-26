Madhya Pradesh Sets 5-Hour Daily Limit For Coaching Classes, Bars Classes During School Hours

The Madhya Pradesh government has introduced new rules to regulate coaching centres across the state, with a focus on student safety, fee transparency and mental health. Under the Madhya Pradesh Coaching Centres (Registration and Regulation) Rules, 2026, coaching institutes must register with the authorities, disclose their fees and academic results, and provide essential safety facilities. The new framework also limits coaching classes to five hours a day and prohibits classes during regular school hours. The rules aim to improve accountability among coaching institutes and reduce the pressure on students preparing for competitive examinations. Madhya Pradesh Coaching Centre Rules 2026: Key Changes 1. Mandatory Registration Within 90 Days Existing coaching centres must apply for registration within 90 days of the rules’ publication in the official gazette. Registration will remain valid for three years and must be renewed afterwards.

Each branch of a coaching institute will require separate registration. This means institutes operating from multiple locations cannot use a single registration for all their branches. 2. Five-Hour Daily Limit on Coaching Classes Under the new rules, coaching centres cannot conduct classes for more than five hours a day. They are also prohibited from holding classes during regular school hours. The rules further restrict enrolment of students below 16 years of age or those who have not appeared for the secondary school examination, as reported by The Times of India. These provisions seek to regulate students’ coaching schedules and reduce excessive academic pressure. 3. Fees and Results Must Be Disclosed Coaching institutes must maintain websites displaying important information for students and parents. This includes the complete fee structure, refund policy, details of courses, teachers’ qualifications, facilities and safety arrangements.

Centres must also publish year-wise data comparing the number of successful students with total enrolment for each programme. The information must cover the previous five years or the period since the institute began operating, whichever is shorter. 4. CCTV Cameras and Safety Facilities Made Mandatory Coaching centres must install CCTV cameras at appropriate locations and provide adequate seating, clean drinking water, sanitation, first-aid facilities and emergency preparedness measures. However, CCTV recording will not be permitted in sensitive areas such as toilets, changing rooms and counselling rooms, protecting students’ privacy. 5. Mental Health Support for Students The rules require coaching institutes to provide access to qualified mental health counsellors and conduct regular counselling sessions. Centres must also maintain communication with parents and display counsellor contact details and helpline numbers.