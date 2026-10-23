SSC JE City Intimation Slip 2026 Released: Check Tier 1 Exam City Details at ssc.gov.in - Direct Link Here

SSC JE City Intimation Slip 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam city intimation slip on October 23, 2026, for the SSC JE 2026 Paper 1 exam. Candidates who applied for the Junior Engineer post can now check their exam city, date, and shift on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled from November 2 to 6, 2026. The city slip helps candidates plan their travel and stay in advance. Please note that this slip is not the admit card, and you cannot enter the exam hall with it. In this article, we explain how to download the slip, important dates, and key instructions.

SSC JE City Intimation Slip 2026 PDF Download Link

The SSC JE city intimation 2026 download link is now available on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission. The City Intimation includes the registration number, state in which the exam will be conducted, exam city details, candidate’s name, shift details, and timing. Candidates who have applied for SSC JE Recruitment 2026 can now download their exam city details by using their registration number and password. Check the direct link to download the SSC JE Tier 1 City Intimation Slip 2026 PDF below: