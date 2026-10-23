SSC JE City Intimation Slip 2026 Released: Check Tier 1 Exam City Details at ssc.gov.in - Direct Link Here
SSC JE Tier 1 City Intimation Slip 2026: SSC has officially released the SSC JE City Intimation Slip 2026 on October 23, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the JE Recruitment can now check their Tier 2 exam city details on the official website, ssc.gov.in. Check this article to get the direct link to download the SSC JE Exam City Slip and Other details.
Key Points
- SSC JE 2026 Paper 1 exam city intimation slip released on Oct 23, 2026.
- The SSC JE 2026 Paper 1 exam is scheduled from Nov 2 to 6, 2026.
- Candidates can check exam city, date, and shift on ssc.gov.in.
SSC JE City Intimation Slip 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam city intimation slip on October 23, 2026, for the SSC JE 2026 Paper 1 exam. Candidates who applied for the Junior Engineer post can now check their exam city, date, and shift on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled from November 2 to 6, 2026. The city slip helps candidates plan their travel and stay in advance. Please note that this slip is not the admit card, and you cannot enter the exam hall with it. In this article, we explain how to download the slip, important dates, and key instructions.
SSC JE City Intimation Slip 2026 PDF Download Link
The SSC JE city intimation 2026 download link is now available on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission. The City Intimation includes the registration number, state in which the exam will be conducted, exam city details, candidate’s name, shift details, and timing. Candidates who have applied for SSC JE Recruitment 2026 can now download their exam city details by using their registration number and password. Check the direct link to download the SSC JE Tier 1 City Intimation Slip 2026 PDF below:
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SSC JE City Intimation Slip 2026 Download
SSC JE Tier 1 City Intimation Slip 2026 Highlights
The SSC JE city slip has the exam city, date, and shift for each candidate. Here are the key details so candidates can check them quickly.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
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Exam Name
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Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical & Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2026
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Total Vacancies
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1,699 Posts
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Examination Mode
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Computer-Based Test (Tier 1CBT - Online)
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Paper-I Exam Dates
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02 November 2026 to 06 November 2026
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City Intimation Slip Status
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Released (23 October 2026)
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Admit Card Release
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3 to 4 days before the candidate's respective exam date (from 30 October 2026)
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Official Web Portal
How to Download SSC JE City Slip 2026
Candidates can download the SSC JE city slip online by entering their registration number and password. Check the steps given below:
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Go to the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.
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Click on the login section on the homepage.
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Enter your registration number and password, then log in.
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On your dashboard, click the link for the City Intimation Slip for the Junior Engineer Examination 2026.
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Your exam city, date and shift will appear on the screen.
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Download the slip and take a printout for reference.
Details Mentioned on SSC JE Exam City Intimation Slip 2026
The city slip carries the basic exam information that candidates need for travel planning. Candidates should check each detail carefully as soon as they download it.
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Candidate's name and registration number
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Name of the exam (Junior Engineer Examination 2026, Paper 1)
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Exam city allotted
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Exam date
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Exam shift and timing
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Exam day instructions
The slip does not show the exact exam centre address. That will be given on the admit card, which will be released closer to the exam date.
SSC Junior Engineer Tier 1 Admit Card 2026
SSC will release the SSC JE Paper 1 admit card on ssc.gov.in a few days before the exam, which starts on November 2, 2026. Unlike the city slip, it shows your exam centre address, reporting time, and shift. Candidates must carry a printed admit card and a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. Please check all details, such as name, photo, and signature, carefully.
SSC JE Paper 1 Exam Timing 2026
The SSC JE Paper 1 exam is a computer-based test, and each candidate has 2 hours to complete it. Exact timings depend on the shift allotted to you. SSC has not announced official shift timings for Paper 1. Your shift and reporting time will be printed on your admit card. Some sites list expected timings, but they only follow previous years, so don't treat them as final.
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Shift
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Reporting Time
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Gate Closure Time
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Exam Start Time
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Exam End Time
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Exam Duration
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Shift 1
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8:00 AM
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8:30 AM
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9:00 AM
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11:00 AM
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120 Minutes
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Shift 2
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12:00 PM
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12:30 PM
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1:00 PM
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3:00 PM
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Shift 3
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4:00 PM
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4:30 PM
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5:00 PM
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7:00 PM
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com