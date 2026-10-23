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Baby IIM Cut-off 2026: Check Category-wise Percentile, Courses, Rankings Here

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 19:00 IST

The article details a complete guide for candidates aiming at the new IIMs for the academic year 2026. It includes the CAT category-wise qualifying percentiles NIRF rankings of institutions, and courses offers. It also compares fee structure and median salary packages to give a complete financial ROI analysis of each campus.  

Baby IIM Cut-off 2026: Check Category-wise Percentile, Courses, Rankings Here
Baby IIM Cut-off 2026: Check Category-wise Percentile, Courses, Rankings Here

Baby IIM Cut-off 2026: For admission into India’s renowned business schools, candidates must check for CAT percentile, course offered rankings, and placement details. This will allow you to make an informed decision as to which IIM will be better for your career and can also bring good return on investment. 

These new IIMs which are established to provide quality business education in the country—like IIM Nagpur, IIM Visakhapatnam, IIM Amritsar, IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Jammu, and IIM Sirmaur—provide postgraduate management programmes guided by some of the oldest IIMs of India. The knowledge about the admission process requires one to know the CAT scores, concessions provided to different categories (General, EWS, OBC, SC, ST), and NIRF positions of the institutions.

Check| IIM Placement Trends: Check Salary Packages and Placement Statistics of Top 5 Management Institutes

Baby IIM Cut-off 2026: Key Details 

The term “Baby IIMs” serves as a tool to extend management studies in India from 2011 to 2016. To maintain the same level of academic quality from the very beginning, each of the new IIMs has been linked with one of the old well-established IIMs as a mentor. For instance, IIM Ahmedabad advised IIM Nagpur, IIM Bangalore helped IIM Visakhapatnam and IIM Trichy. The mentoring system has enabled the new institutes to develop quickly their curriculum, networks in business world and, obviously, credibility.

Baby IIMs

Year of Establishment

Mentor IIM

IIM Tiruchirappalli (Trichy)

2011

IIM Bangalore

IIM Kashipur

2011

IIM Lucknow

IIM Nagpur

2015

IIM Ahmedabad

IIM Visakhapatnam

2015

IIM Bangalore

IIM Bodh Gaya

2015

IIM Calcutta

IIM Sambalpur

2015

IIM Indore

IIM Jammu

2016

IIM Lucknow

IIM Sirmaur

2015

IIM Lucknow

IIM Amritsar

2015

IIM Kozhikode

Baby IIM Cut-off 2026: Category-wise CAT Qualifying Percentile

The qualifying percentile data for different categories of the CAT exam in Baby IIMs shows that there is a structure of preferences in terms of selectivity of students belonging to various categories. The cutoff for unreserved or general categories maintained a level of high percentile points between 90 percentile and 95.25 percentile in almost all campuses. In the case of reserved categories, gradual relaxation by the authorities has applied. For example, EWS and NC-OBC categories of students have qualifying percentiles mostly in the range of upper 70s or mid-80s. However, SC/ST students have lowered thresholds more than other categories to provide better access to education and to contribute to the aspirational goals of inclusion.

IIM

General

EWS

NC-OBC

SC

ST

IIM Tiruchirappalli

95.25

89

88.5

75

58.1

IIM Kashipur

95

84.5

82.8

67.5

54

IIM Nagpur

95

85.4

85

69.1

56.4

IIM Visakhapatnam

92.3

84.5

85

69.2

57.8

IIM Bodh Gaya

95

82.5

81

66

51.5

IIM Sambalpur

90

81.5

79.5

63.5

50.5

IIM Jammu

91

82

80.5

64

51

IIM Sirmaur

95

81

81

66

50

IIM Amritsar

90.5

90

81.5

65.5

53

Baby IIM Cut-off 2026: NIRF Ranking and Scores 

In accordance with the NIRF scores and ranks cited above, the Baby IIMs have done well academically. Many of them have achieved an NIRF rank of 35 or above. The scores indicate the success of the Baby IIMs, with Tiruchirappalli IIM having achieved the highest score of 64.95 and a rank of 16 in the NIRF list. These Baby IIMs are closely followed by Kashipur and Nagpur IIMs. Although the scores and ranks of Baby IIMs differ, ranging from the top to ranks 51 and 64 for newer institutes, they indicate the progress made by these institutions in the academic field.

Baby IIMs

City

State

Score

NIRF Rank

Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli

Tiruchirappalli

Tamil Nadu

64.95

16

Indian Institute of Management Kashipur

Kashipur

Uttarakhand

61.74

23

Indian Institute of Management Nagpur

Nagpur

Maharashtra

60.88

25

Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh

59.95

29

Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya

Gaya

Bihar

59.65

31

Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur

Sambalpur

Odisha

58.59

34

Indian Institute of Management Jammu (IIMJ)

Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir

58.5

35

Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur

Sirmaur

Himachal Pradesh

54.03

51

Indian Institute of Management Amritsar

Amritsar

Punjab

51.7

64

Baby IIM Cut-off 2026: Courses Offered 

The table highlights top Baby IIMs offering courses in the management program shared below. 

IIM

Courses 

IIM Tiruchirappalli

MBA (PGPM), MBA in HR (PGPM-HR), Executive MBA (PGPBM), PhD, Executive PhD.

IIM Kashipur

MBA, MBA Analytics, Executive MBA, Executive MBA Analytics, PhD.

IIM Nagpur

MBA, Executive MBA (Hybrid), PhD, Executive PhD, MBA for Working Professionals, Executive MBA in Energy Management, MBA in Data Science & Management.

IIM Visakhapatnam

PGP, PGCM, EMBA, Certification, FDP, Ph.D Executive, Ph.D

IIM Bodh Gaya

MBA, MBA in Digital Business and AI, MBA in Hospital and Healthcare Management, IPM, PhD.

IIM Sambalpur

MBA, MBA Business Analytics, Executive MBA, MBA for Working Professionals, Executive MBA in FinTech & AI, PhD, PhD for Working Professionals.

IIM Jammu

MBA, MBA in Hospital Administration and Healthcare Management, BTech + MBA dual degree, Executive MBA, PhD.

IIM Sirmaur

MBA, MBA in Tourism, MBA in Tourism, Travel & Hospitality Management, Executive MBA with AI (for working Professionals) , PGPEX-LSM, PhD, BMS.

IIM Amritsar

MBA, MBA Business Analytics, MBA HR, Executive MBA, Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), MSc in Data Science and Management, Doctoral Programme.

Baby IIM Cut-off 2026: Fees, Placement Package and ROI Analysis 

According to the data on ROI and fees provided in the report, it can be concluded that Baby IIMs are definitely good investment opportunities as far as returns are concerned. Their ROI percentage is around 62-93%. IIM Tiruchirappalli leads among the institutions with the ROI of 92.82% because it has a reasonable fee of 19.50 L along with a high median salary of 18.10 LPA. IIM Nagpur and IIM Amritsar are also good options as they offer respectable median salaries in relation to their moderate fee in the program.

Rank by ROI

IIM

Total MBA Fee

Median Salary

ROI (%)

1

IIM Tiruchirappalli

19.50 L

18.10 LPA

92.82%

2

IIM Nagpur

21.00 L

16.00 LPA

76.19%

3

IIM Amritsar

21.50 L

15.60 LPA

72.56%

4

IIM Kashipur

20.80 L

15.03 LPA

72.26%

5

IIM Bodh Gaya

17.96 L

13.00 LPA

72.38%

6

IIM Jammu

22.81 L

15.00 LPA

65.76%

7

IIM Sambalpur

21.13 L

13.15 LPA

62.23%

8

IIM Visakhapatnam

23.59 L

15.50 LPA

65.71%

9

IIM Sirmaur

20.00 L

12.98 LPA

64.90%

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 23, 2026, 19:00 IST
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