Baby IIM Cut-off 2026: Check Category-wise Percentile, Courses, Rankings Here

Baby IIM Cut-off 2026: For admission into India’s renowned business schools, candidates must check for CAT percentile, course offered rankings, and placement details. This will allow you to make an informed decision as to which IIM will be better for your career and can also bring good return on investment. These new IIMs which are established to provide quality business education in the country—like IIM Nagpur, IIM Visakhapatnam, IIM Amritsar, IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Jammu, and IIM Sirmaur—provide postgraduate management programmes guided by some of the oldest IIMs of India. The knowledge about the admission process requires one to know the CAT scores, concessions provided to different categories (General, EWS, OBC, SC, ST), and NIRF positions of the institutions. Check| IIM Placement Trends: Check Salary Packages and Placement Statistics of Top 5 Management Institutes

Baby IIM Cut-off 2026: Key Details The term “Baby IIMs” serves as a tool to extend management studies in India from 2011 to 2016. To maintain the same level of academic quality from the very beginning, each of the new IIMs has been linked with one of the old well-established IIMs as a mentor. For instance, IIM Ahmedabad advised IIM Nagpur, IIM Bangalore helped IIM Visakhapatnam and IIM Trichy. The mentoring system has enabled the new institutes to develop quickly their curriculum, networks in business world and, obviously, credibility. Baby IIMs Year of Establishment Mentor IIM IIM Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) 2011 IIM Bangalore IIM Kashipur 2011 IIM Lucknow IIM Nagpur 2015 IIM Ahmedabad IIM Visakhapatnam 2015 IIM Bangalore IIM Bodh Gaya 2015 IIM Calcutta IIM Sambalpur 2015 IIM Indore IIM Jammu 2016 IIM Lucknow IIM Sirmaur 2015 IIM Lucknow IIM Amritsar 2015 IIM Kozhikode

Baby IIM Cut-off 2026: Category-wise CAT Qualifying Percentile The qualifying percentile data for different categories of the CAT exam in Baby IIMs shows that there is a structure of preferences in terms of selectivity of students belonging to various categories. The cutoff for unreserved or general categories maintained a level of high percentile points between 90 percentile and 95.25 percentile in almost all campuses. In the case of reserved categories, gradual relaxation by the authorities has applied. For example, EWS and NC-OBC categories of students have qualifying percentiles mostly in the range of upper 70s or mid-80s. However, SC/ST students have lowered thresholds more than other categories to provide better access to education and to contribute to the aspirational goals of inclusion.

IIM General EWS NC-OBC SC ST IIM Tiruchirappalli 95.25 89 88.5 75 58.1 IIM Kashipur 95 84.5 82.8 67.5 54 IIM Nagpur 95 85.4 85 69.1 56.4 IIM Visakhapatnam 92.3 84.5 85 69.2 57.8 IIM Bodh Gaya 95 82.5 81 66 51.5 IIM Sambalpur 90 81.5 79.5 63.5 50.5 IIM Jammu 91 82 80.5 64 51 IIM Sirmaur 95 81 81 66 50 IIM Amritsar 90.5 90 81.5 65.5 53 Baby IIM Cut-off 2026: NIRF Ranking and Scores In accordance with the NIRF scores and ranks cited above, the Baby IIMs have done well academically. Many of them have achieved an NIRF rank of 35 or above. The scores indicate the success of the Baby IIMs, with Tiruchirappalli IIM having achieved the highest score of 64.95 and a rank of 16 in the NIRF list. These Baby IIMs are closely followed by Kashipur and Nagpur IIMs. Although the scores and ranks of Baby IIMs differ, ranging from the top to ranks 51 and 64 for newer institutes, they indicate the progress made by these institutions in the academic field.

Baby IIMs City State Score NIRF Rank Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu 64.95 16 Indian Institute of Management Kashipur Kashipur Uttarakhand 61.74 23 Indian Institute of Management Nagpur Nagpur Maharashtra 60.88 25 Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh 59.95 29 Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya Gaya Bihar 59.65 31 Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur Sambalpur Odisha 58.59 34 Indian Institute of Management Jammu (IIMJ) Jammu Jammu and Kashmir 58.5 35 Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur Sirmaur Himachal Pradesh 54.03 51 Indian Institute of Management Amritsar Amritsar Punjab 51.7 64

Baby IIM Cut-off 2026: Courses Offered The table highlights top Baby IIMs offering courses in the management program shared below. IIM Courses IIM Tiruchirappalli MBA (PGPM), MBA in HR (PGPM-HR), Executive MBA (PGPBM), PhD, Executive PhD. IIM Kashipur MBA, MBA Analytics, Executive MBA, Executive MBA Analytics, PhD. IIM Nagpur MBA, Executive MBA (Hybrid), PhD, Executive PhD, MBA for Working Professionals, Executive MBA in Energy Management, MBA in Data Science & Management. IIM Visakhapatnam PGP, PGCM, EMBA, Certification, FDP, Ph.D Executive, Ph.D IIM Bodh Gaya MBA, MBA in Digital Business and AI, MBA in Hospital and Healthcare Management, IPM, PhD. IIM Sambalpur MBA, MBA Business Analytics, Executive MBA, MBA for Working Professionals, Executive MBA in FinTech & AI, PhD, PhD for Working Professionals. IIM Jammu MBA, MBA in Hospital Administration and Healthcare Management, BTech + MBA dual degree, Executive MBA, PhD. IIM Sirmaur MBA, MBA in Tourism, MBA in Tourism, Travel & Hospitality Management, Executive MBA with AI (for working Professionals) , PGPEX-LSM, PhD, BMS. IIM Amritsar MBA, MBA Business Analytics, MBA HR, Executive MBA, Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), MSc in Data Science and Management, Doctoral Programme.