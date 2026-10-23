Baby IIM Cut-off 2026: Check Category-wise Percentile, Courses, Rankings Here
The article details a complete guide for candidates aiming at the new IIMs for the academic year 2026. It includes the CAT category-wise qualifying percentiles NIRF rankings of institutions, and courses offers. It also compares fee structure and median salary packages to give a complete financial ROI analysis of each campus.
Baby IIM Cut-off 2026: For admission into India’s renowned business schools, candidates must check for CAT percentile, course offered rankings, and placement details. This will allow you to make an informed decision as to which IIM will be better for your career and can also bring good return on investment.
These new IIMs which are established to provide quality business education in the country—like IIM Nagpur, IIM Visakhapatnam, IIM Amritsar, IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Jammu, and IIM Sirmaur—provide postgraduate management programmes guided by some of the oldest IIMs of India. The knowledge about the admission process requires one to know the CAT scores, concessions provided to different categories (General, EWS, OBC, SC, ST), and NIRF positions of the institutions.
Check| IIM Placement Trends: Check Salary Packages and Placement Statistics of Top 5 Management Institutes
Baby IIM Cut-off 2026: Key Details
The term “Baby IIMs” serves as a tool to extend management studies in India from 2011 to 2016. To maintain the same level of academic quality from the very beginning, each of the new IIMs has been linked with one of the old well-established IIMs as a mentor. For instance, IIM Ahmedabad advised IIM Nagpur, IIM Bangalore helped IIM Visakhapatnam and IIM Trichy. The mentoring system has enabled the new institutes to develop quickly their curriculum, networks in business world and, obviously, credibility.
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Baby IIMs
|
Year of Establishment
|
Mentor IIM
|
2011
|
IIM Bangalore
|
2011
|
IIM Lucknow
|
2015
|
IIM Ahmedabad
|
2015
|
IIM Bangalore
|
IIM Bodh Gaya
|
2015
|
IIM Calcutta
|
2015
|
IIM Indore
|
2016
|
IIM Lucknow
|
2015
|
IIM Lucknow
|
2015
|
IIM Kozhikode
Baby IIM Cut-off 2026: Category-wise CAT Qualifying Percentile
The qualifying percentile data for different categories of the CAT exam in Baby IIMs shows that there is a structure of preferences in terms of selectivity of students belonging to various categories. The cutoff for unreserved or general categories maintained a level of high percentile points between 90 percentile and 95.25 percentile in almost all campuses. In the case of reserved categories, gradual relaxation by the authorities has applied. For example, EWS and NC-OBC categories of students have qualifying percentiles mostly in the range of upper 70s or mid-80s. However, SC/ST students have lowered thresholds more than other categories to provide better access to education and to contribute to the aspirational goals of inclusion.
|
IIM
|
General
|
EWS
|
NC-OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
IIM Tiruchirappalli
|
95.25
|
89
|
88.5
|
75
|
58.1
|
IIM Kashipur
|
95
|
84.5
|
82.8
|
67.5
|
54
|
IIM Nagpur
|
95
|
85.4
|
85
|
69.1
|
56.4
|
IIM Visakhapatnam
|
92.3
|
84.5
|
85
|
69.2
|
57.8
|
IIM Bodh Gaya
|
95
|
82.5
|
81
|
66
|
51.5
|
IIM Sambalpur
|
90
|
81.5
|
79.5
|
63.5
|
50.5
|
IIM Jammu
|
91
|
82
|
80.5
|
64
|
51
|
IIM Sirmaur
|
95
|
81
|
81
|
66
|
50
|
IIM Amritsar
|
90.5
|
90
|
81.5
|
65.5
|
53
Baby IIM Cut-off 2026: NIRF Ranking and Scores
In accordance with the NIRF scores and ranks cited above, the Baby IIMs have done well academically. Many of them have achieved an NIRF rank of 35 or above. The scores indicate the success of the Baby IIMs, with Tiruchirappalli IIM having achieved the highest score of 64.95 and a rank of 16 in the NIRF list. These Baby IIMs are closely followed by Kashipur and Nagpur IIMs. Although the scores and ranks of Baby IIMs differ, ranging from the top to ranks 51 and 64 for newer institutes, they indicate the progress made by these institutions in the academic field.
|
Baby IIMs
|
City
|
State
|
Score
|
NIRF Rank
|
Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli
|
Tiruchirappalli
|
Tamil Nadu
|
64.95
|
16
|
Indian Institute of Management Kashipur
|
Kashipur
|
Uttarakhand
|
61.74
|
23
|
Indian Institute of Management Nagpur
|
Nagpur
|
Maharashtra
|
60.88
|
25
|
Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam
|
Visakhapatnam
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
59.95
|
29
|
Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya
|
Gaya
|
Bihar
|
59.65
|
31
|
Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur
|
Sambalpur
|
Odisha
|
58.59
|
34
|
Indian Institute of Management Jammu (IIMJ)
|
Jammu
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
58.5
|
35
|
Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur
|
Sirmaur
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
54.03
|
51
|
Indian Institute of Management Amritsar
|
Amritsar
|
Punjab
|
51.7
|
64
Baby IIM Cut-off 2026: Courses Offered
The table highlights top Baby IIMs offering courses in the management program shared below.
|
IIM
|
Courses
|
IIM Tiruchirappalli
|
MBA (PGPM), MBA in HR (PGPM-HR), Executive MBA (PGPBM), PhD, Executive PhD.
|
IIM Kashipur
|
MBA, MBA Analytics, Executive MBA, Executive MBA Analytics, PhD.
|
IIM Nagpur
|
MBA, Executive MBA (Hybrid), PhD, Executive PhD, MBA for Working Professionals, Executive MBA in Energy Management, MBA in Data Science & Management.
|
IIM Visakhapatnam
|
PGP, PGCM, EMBA, Certification, FDP, Ph.D Executive, Ph.D
|
IIM Bodh Gaya
|
MBA, MBA in Digital Business and AI, MBA in Hospital and Healthcare Management, IPM, PhD.
|
IIM Sambalpur
|
MBA, MBA Business Analytics, Executive MBA, MBA for Working Professionals, Executive MBA in FinTech & AI, PhD, PhD for Working Professionals.
|
IIM Jammu
|
MBA, MBA in Hospital Administration and Healthcare Management, BTech + MBA dual degree, Executive MBA, PhD.
|
IIM Sirmaur
|
MBA, MBA in Tourism, MBA in Tourism, Travel & Hospitality Management, Executive MBA with AI (for working Professionals) , PGPEX-LSM, PhD, BMS.
|
IIM Amritsar
|
MBA, MBA Business Analytics, MBA HR, Executive MBA, Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), MSc in Data Science and Management, Doctoral Programme.
Baby IIM Cut-off 2026: Fees, Placement Package and ROI Analysis
According to the data on ROI and fees provided in the report, it can be concluded that Baby IIMs are definitely good investment opportunities as far as returns are concerned. Their ROI percentage is around 62-93%. IIM Tiruchirappalli leads among the institutions with the ROI of 92.82% because it has a reasonable fee of 19.50 L along with a high median salary of 18.10 LPA. IIM Nagpur and IIM Amritsar are also good options as they offer respectable median salaries in relation to their moderate fee in the program.
|
Rank by ROI
|
IIM
|
Total MBA Fee
|
Median Salary
|
ROI (%)
|
1
|
IIM Tiruchirappalli
|
19.50 L
|
18.10 LPA
|
92.82%
|
2
|
IIM Nagpur
|
21.00 L
|
16.00 LPA
|
76.19%
|
3
|
IIM Amritsar
|
21.50 L
|
15.60 LPA
|
72.56%
|
4
|
IIM Kashipur
|
20.80 L
|
15.03 LPA
|
72.26%
|
5
|
IIM Bodh Gaya
|
17.96 L
|
13.00 LPA
|
72.38%
|
6
|
IIM Jammu
|
22.81 L
|
15.00 LPA
|
65.76%
|
7
|
IIM Sambalpur
|
21.13 L
|
13.15 LPA
|
62.23%
|
8
|
IIM Visakhapatnam
|
23.59 L
|
15.50 LPA
|
65.71%
|
9
|
IIM Sirmaur
|
20.00 L
|
12.98 LPA
|
64.90%
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.