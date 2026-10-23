Choosing the right management college is an important decision for students planning to pursue an MBA or a postgraduate management course. Along with the college's reputation, students should also look at its national ranking, placement record and the salary offered to graduates. The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are among India's well-known management institutions and attract students from across the country. IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode occupy the top three positions in the ranking data provided. Their placement records also show competitive median salaries. Here is a detailed comparison of 10 IIMs, including their NIRF scores, rankings, student admission figures and placement performance over three academic years. Top 10 IIMs in India: NIRF Ranking and Scores The following table shows the scores and national ranks of 10 IIMs.

The missing positions indicate that other institutions also feature between the listed IIMs. IIM-Wise Admission, Graduation and Placement Records The placement records of an institute provide useful information about students' career opportunities after completing their management courses. The following tables show the number of students admitted, students who graduated within the minimum stipulated time, students placed and their median salaries across three admission batches. 1. IIM Ahmedabad Admission Year Intake Students Admitted Graduation Year Graduated in Minimum Time Students Placed Median Salary 2020–21 439 441 2021–22 432 431 ₹30 LPA 2021–22 440 441 2022–23 435 423 ₹31 LPA 2022–23 444 444 2023–24 444 434 ₹31 LPA 2. IIM Bangalore

Admission Year Intake Students Admitted Graduation Year Graduated in Minimum Time Students Placed Median Salary 2020–21 529 529 2021–22 518 518 ₹31.5 LPA 2021–22 528 502 2022–23 502 502 ₹33 LPA 2022–23 525 525 2023–24 517 517 ₹32.5 LPA 3. IIM Kozhikode Admission Year Intake Students Admitted Graduation Year Graduated in Minimum Time Students Placed Median Salary 2020–21 575 548 2021–22 548 546 ₹26.5 LPA 2021–22 597 562 2022–23 559 559 ₹27 LPA 2022–23 562 547 2023–24 547 547 ₹27 LPA 4. IIM Lucknow Admission Year Intake Students Admitted Graduation Year Graduated in Minimum Time Students Placed Median Salary 2020–21 556 556 2021–22 515 515 ₹29 LPA 2021–22 621 607 2022–23 591 591 ₹30 LPA 2022–23 621 614 2023–24 614 614 ₹30 LPA

5. IIM Mumbai Admission Year Intake Students Admitted Graduation Year Graduated in Minimum Time Students Placed Median Salary 2020–21 521 521 2021–22 521 521 ₹31 LPA 2021–22 490 490 2022–23 490 490 ₹32 LPA 2022–23 536 536 2023–24 536 536 ₹33 LPA 6. IIM Calcutta Admission Year Intake Students Admitted Graduation Year Graduated in Minimum Time Students Placed Median Salary 2020–21 480 480 2021–22 540 540 ₹31 LPA 2021–22 480 474 2022–23 521 521 ₹33.67 LPA 2022–23 470 469 2023–24 528 528 ₹30 LPA 7. IIM Indore Admission Year Intake Students Admitted Graduation Year Graduated in Minimum Time Students Placed Median Salary 2020–21 573 568 2021–22 568 534 ₹24.09 LPA 2021–22 573 568 2022–23 568 562 ₹24.7 LPA 2022–23 580 580 2023–24 578 578 ₹25.5 LPA

8. IIM Raipur Admission Year Intake Students Admitted Graduation Year Graduated in Minimum Time Students Placed Median Salary 2020–21 263 261 2021–22 261 261 ₹16.95 LPA 2021–22 263 249 2022–23 249 249 ₹20 LPA 2022–23 330 302 2023–24 302 302 ₹17.5 LPA 9. IIM Tiruchirappalli Admission Year Intake Students Admitted Graduation Year Graduated in Minimum Time Students Placed Median Salary 2020–21 600 600 2021–22 600 600 ₹19.2 LPA 2021–22 540 540 2022–23 540 540 ₹21.35 LPA 2022–23 540 540 2023–24 540 540 ₹21 LPA 10. IIM Ranchi Admission Year Intake Students Admitted Graduation Year Graduated in Minimum Time Students Placed Median Salary 2020–21 330 326 2021–22 326 326 ₹15.46 LPA 2021–22 500 499 2022–23 499 499 ₹16.5 LPA 2022–23 340 340 2023–24 340 340 ₹18 LPA

The data shows that most of the top IIMs have maintained strong placement records over the three reported years. IIM Mumbai recorded the highest median salary of ₹33 LPA in 2023–24, followed by IIM Bangalore at ₹32.5 LPA and IIM Ahmedabad at ₹31 LPA. IIM Mumbai also showed consistent placement performance, with all students who graduated within the minimum stipulated time getting placed across the three batches. IIM Ranchi and IIM Indore also recorded gradual improvements in their median salaries. However, IIM Raipur witnessed a decline from ₹20 LPA in 2022–23 to ₹17.5 LPA in 2023–24. Overall, the figures indicate that these institutes offer promising placement opportunities, although students should consider course preferences, fees and career goals before choosing an IIM. IIMs Median Salary Comparison: 2021–22 to 2023–24

Median salary is the middle salary when all salaries are arranged from lowest to highest. It helps students understand the typical salary level better than looking at only the highest package. IIM 2021–22 2022–23 2023–24 IIM Ahmedabad ₹30 LPA ₹31 LPA ₹31 LPA IIM Bangalore ₹31.5 LPA ₹33 LPA ₹32.5 LPA IIM Kozhikode ₹26.5 LPA ₹27 LPA ₹27 LPA IIM Lucknow ₹29 LPA ₹30 LPA ₹30 LPA IIM Mumbai ₹31 LPA ₹32 LPA ₹33 LPA IIM Calcutta ₹31 LPA ₹33.67 LPA* ₹30 LPA IIM Indore ₹24.09 LPA ₹24.7 LPA ₹25.5 LPA IIM Raipur ₹16.95 LPA ₹20 LPA ₹17.5 LPA IIM Tiruchirappalli ₹19.2 LPA ₹21.35 LPA ₹21 LPA IIM Ranchi ₹15.46 LPA ₹16.5 LPA ₹18 LPA Which IIM Recorded the Highest Median Salary? According to the supplied 2023–24 placement figures, IIM Mumbai recorded the highest median salary among the 10 institutes at ₹33 lakh per annum. IIM Bangalore followed with ₹32.5 lakh, while IIM Ahmedabad reported ₹31 lakh.