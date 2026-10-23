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IIM Placement Trends: Check Salary Packages and Placement Statistics of Top 10 Management Institutes

By Anjali Kumari Yadav
Last Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 16:19 IST

IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode feature among India's top management institutes. Check the NIRF scores, national rankings, number of students placed and median salary trends of 10 leading IIMs.

IIM Placement Trends: Check Salary Packages and Placement Statistics of Top 10 Management Institutes
IIM Placement Trends: Check Salary Packages and Placement Statistics of Top 10 Management Institutes

Choosing the right management college is an important decision for students planning to pursue an MBA or a postgraduate management course. Along with the college's reputation, students should also look at its national ranking, placement record and the salary offered to graduates. The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are among India's well-known management institutions and attract students from across the country.

IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode occupy the top three positions in the ranking data provided. Their placement records also show competitive median salaries. Here is a detailed comparison of 10 IIMs, including their NIRF scores, rankings, student admission figures and placement performance over three academic years.

Top 10 IIMs in India: NIRF Ranking and Scores

The following table shows the scores and national ranks of 10 IIMs.

IIM Name

City

State

NIRF Score

Rank

IIM Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad

Gujarat

83.29

1

IIM Bangalore

Bengaluru

Karnataka

81.56

2

IIM Kozhikode

Kozhikode

Kerala

79.85

3

IIM Lucknow

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh

77.97

5

IIM Mumbai

Mumbai

Maharashtra

77.58

6

IIM Calcutta

Kolkata

West Bengal

77.34

7

IIM Indore

Indore

Madhya Pradesh

75.68

8

IIM Raipur

Raipur

Chhattisgarh

65.03

15

IIM Tiruchirappalli

Tiruchirappalli

Tamil Nadu

64.95

16

IIM Ranchi

Ranchi

Jharkhand

62.77

18

IIM Ahmedabad secured the first position with a score of 83.29, followed by IIM Bangalore with 81.56. IIM Kozhikode ranked third with 79.85. IIM Lucknow secured the fifth position, while IIM Mumbai and IIM Calcutta ranked sixth and seventh, respectively.

The missing positions indicate that other institutions also feature between the listed IIMs.

IIM-Wise Admission, Graduation and Placement Records

The placement records of an institute provide useful information about students' career opportunities after completing their management courses. The following tables show the number of students admitted, students who graduated within the minimum stipulated time, students placed and their median salaries across three admission batches.

1. IIM Ahmedabad

Admission Year

Intake

Students Admitted

Graduation Year

Graduated in Minimum Time

Students Placed

Median Salary

2020–21

439

441

2021–22

432

431

₹30 LPA

2021–22

440

441

2022–23

435

423

₹31 LPA

2022–23

444

444

2023–24

444

434

₹31 LPA

2. IIM Bangalore

Admission Year

Intake

Students Admitted

Graduation Year

Graduated in Minimum Time

Students Placed

Median Salary

2020–21

529

529

2021–22

518

518

₹31.5 LPA

2021–22

528

502

2022–23

502

502

₹33 LPA

2022–23

525

525

2023–24

517

517

₹32.5 LPA

3. IIM Kozhikode

Admission Year

Intake

Students Admitted

Graduation Year

Graduated in Minimum Time

Students Placed

Median Salary

2020–21

575

548

2021–22

548

546

₹26.5 LPA

2021–22

597

562

2022–23

559

559

₹27 LPA

2022–23

562

547

2023–24

547

547

₹27 LPA

4. IIM Lucknow

Admission Year

Intake

Students Admitted

Graduation Year

Graduated in Minimum Time

Students Placed

Median Salary

2020–21

556

556

2021–22

515

515

₹29 LPA

2021–22

621

607

2022–23

591

591

₹30 LPA

2022–23

621

614

2023–24

614

614

₹30 LPA

5. IIM Mumbai

Admission Year

Intake

Students Admitted

Graduation Year

Graduated in Minimum Time

Students Placed

Median Salary

2020–21

521

521

2021–22

521

521

₹31 LPA

2021–22

490

490

2022–23

490

490

₹32 LPA

2022–23

536

536

2023–24

536

536

₹33 LPA

6. IIM Calcutta

Admission Year

Intake

Students Admitted

Graduation Year

Graduated in Minimum Time

Students Placed

Median Salary

2020–21

480

480

2021–22

540

540

₹31 LPA

2021–22

480

474

2022–23

521

521

₹33.67 LPA

2022–23

470

469

2023–24

528

528

₹30 LPA

7. IIM Indore

Admission Year

Intake

Students Admitted

Graduation Year

Graduated in Minimum Time

Students Placed

Median Salary

2020–21

573

568

2021–22

568

534

₹24.09 LPA

2021–22

573

568

2022–23

568

562

₹24.7 LPA

2022–23

580

580

2023–24

578

578

₹25.5 LPA

8. IIM Raipur

Admission Year

Intake

Students Admitted

Graduation Year

Graduated in Minimum Time

Students Placed

Median Salary

2020–21

263

261

2021–22

261

261

₹16.95 LPA

2021–22

263

249

2022–23

249

249

₹20 LPA

2022–23

330

302

2023–24

302

302

₹17.5 LPA

9. IIM Tiruchirappalli

Admission Year

Intake

Students Admitted

Graduation Year

Graduated in Minimum Time

Students Placed

Median Salary

2020–21

600

600

2021–22

600

600

₹19.2 LPA

2021–22

540

540

2022–23

540

540

₹21.35 LPA

2022–23

540

540

2023–24

540

540

₹21 LPA

10. IIM Ranchi

Admission Year

Intake

Students Admitted

Graduation Year

Graduated in Minimum Time

Students Placed

Median Salary

2020–21

330

326

2021–22

326

326

₹15.46 LPA

2021–22

500

499

2022–23

499

499

₹16.5 LPA

2022–23

340

340

2023–24

340

340

₹18 LPA

The data shows that most of the top IIMs have maintained strong placement records over the three reported years. IIM Mumbai recorded the highest median salary of ₹33 LPA in 2023–24, followed by IIM Bangalore at ₹32.5 LPA and IIM Ahmedabad at ₹31 LPA. IIM Mumbai also showed consistent placement performance, with all students who graduated within the minimum stipulated time getting placed across the three batches.

IIM Ranchi and IIM Indore also recorded gradual improvements in their median salaries. However, IIM Raipur witnessed a decline from ₹20 LPA in 2022–23 to ₹17.5 LPA in 2023–24. Overall, the figures indicate that these institutes offer promising placement opportunities, although students should consider course preferences, fees and career goals before choosing an IIM.

IIMs Median Salary Comparison: 2021–22 to 2023–24

Median salary is the middle salary when all salaries are arranged from lowest to highest. It helps students understand the typical salary level better than looking at only the highest package.

IIM

2021–22

2022–23

2023–24

IIM Ahmedabad

₹30 LPA

₹31 LPA

₹31 LPA

IIM Bangalore

₹31.5 LPA

₹33 LPA

₹32.5 LPA

IIM Kozhikode

₹26.5 LPA

₹27 LPA

₹27 LPA

IIM Lucknow

₹29 LPA

₹30 LPA

₹30 LPA

IIM Mumbai

₹31 LPA

₹32 LPA

₹33 LPA

IIM Calcutta

₹31 LPA

₹33.67 LPA*

₹30 LPA

IIM Indore

₹24.09 LPA

₹24.7 LPA

₹25.5 LPA

IIM Raipur

₹16.95 LPA

₹20 LPA

₹17.5 LPA

IIM Tiruchirappalli

₹19.2 LPA

₹21.35 LPA

₹21 LPA

IIM Ranchi

₹15.46 LPA

₹16.5 LPA

₹18 LPA

Which IIM Recorded the Highest Median Salary?

According to the supplied 2023–24 placement figures, IIM Mumbai recorded the highest median salary among the 10 institutes at ₹33 lakh per annum. IIM Bangalore followed with ₹32.5 lakh, while IIM Ahmedabad reported ₹31 lakh.

Some other important observations include:

  • IIM Mumbai: Its median salary increased from ₹31 lakh in 2021–22 to ₹33 lakh in 2023–24
  • IIM Bangalore: It recorded a median salary of ₹33 lakh in 2022–23, which stood at ₹32.5 lakh in 2023–24
  • IIM Ahmedabad: Its median salary remained at ₹31 lakh in the last two reported years
  • IIM Indore: Its median salary increased from ₹24.09 lakh to ₹25.5 lakh over the three batches
  • IIM Ranchi: It showed an increase from ₹15.46 lakh in 2021–22 to ₹18 lakh in 2023–24

The supplied placement records also show that all 10 institutes placed a substantial number of students who graduated within the minimum stipulated time. However, the number of students placed should always be considered alongside the total graduating batch.

In conclusion, IIM Ahmedabad leads the supplied ranking list, while IIM Mumbai reports the highest median salary for the 2023–24 batch among the 10 institutes. IIM Bangalore, IIM Kozhikode and IIM Lucknow also show competitive placement outcomes.

Students should not select an institute based only on its ranking or salary figures. They should also consider the course curriculum, admission requirements, fees, location and career opportunities before making a final decision.

Read more: 

Old IIM vs New IIM vs Baby IIM: Check Highest Package, Fees & More

IIM Bangalore Fees vs. Final Placements: Who Actually Gets the 30+ LPA Packages?

Anjali Kumari Yadav
Anjali Kumari Yadav

Executive

Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.

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First Published: Oct 23, 2026, 16:19 IST
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