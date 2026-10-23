IIM Placement Trends: Check Salary Packages and Placement Statistics of Top 10 Management Institutes
IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode feature among India's top management institutes. Check the NIRF scores, national rankings, number of students placed and median salary trends of 10 leading IIMs.
Choosing the right management college is an important decision for students planning to pursue an MBA or a postgraduate management course. Along with the college's reputation, students should also look at its national ranking, placement record and the salary offered to graduates. The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are among India's well-known management institutions and attract students from across the country.
IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode occupy the top three positions in the ranking data provided. Their placement records also show competitive median salaries. Here is a detailed comparison of 10 IIMs, including their NIRF scores, rankings, student admission figures and placement performance over three academic years.
Top 10 IIMs in India: NIRF Ranking and Scores
The following table shows the scores and national ranks of 10 IIMs.
|
IIM Name
|
City
|
State
|
NIRF Score
|
Rank
|
Ahmedabad
|
Gujarat
|
83.29
|
1
|
Bengaluru
|
Karnataka
|
81.56
|
2
|
Kozhikode
|
Kerala
|
79.85
|
3
|
Lucknow
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
77.97
|
5
|
Mumbai
|
Maharashtra
|
77.58
|
6
|
Kolkata
|
West Bengal
|
77.34
|
7
|
Indore
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
75.68
|
8
|
Raipur
|
Chhattisgarh
|
65.03
|
15
|
Tiruchirappalli
|
Tamil Nadu
|
64.95
|
16
|
Ranchi
|
Jharkhand
|
62.77
|
18
IIM Ahmedabad secured the first position with a score of 83.29, followed by IIM Bangalore with 81.56. IIM Kozhikode ranked third with 79.85. IIM Lucknow secured the fifth position, while IIM Mumbai and IIM Calcutta ranked sixth and seventh, respectively.
The missing positions indicate that other institutions also feature between the listed IIMs.
IIM-Wise Admission, Graduation and Placement Records
The placement records of an institute provide useful information about students' career opportunities after completing their management courses. The following tables show the number of students admitted, students who graduated within the minimum stipulated time, students placed and their median salaries across three admission batches.
1. IIM Ahmedabad
|
Admission Year
|
Intake
|
Students Admitted
|
Graduation Year
|
Graduated in Minimum Time
|
Students Placed
|
Median Salary
|
2020–21
|
439
|
441
|
2021–22
|
432
|
431
|
₹30 LPA
|
2021–22
|
440
|
441
|
2022–23
|
435
|
423
|
₹31 LPA
|
2022–23
|
444
|
444
|
2023–24
|
444
|
434
|
₹31 LPA
2. IIM Bangalore
|
Admission Year
|
Intake
|
Students Admitted
|
Graduation Year
|
Graduated in Minimum Time
|
Students Placed
|
Median Salary
|
2020–21
|
529
|
529
|
2021–22
|
518
|
518
|
₹31.5 LPA
|
2021–22
|
528
|
502
|
2022–23
|
502
|
502
|
₹33 LPA
|
2022–23
|
525
|
525
|
2023–24
|
517
|
517
|
₹32.5 LPA
3. IIM Kozhikode
|
Admission Year
|
Intake
|
Students Admitted
|
Graduation Year
|
Graduated in Minimum Time
|
Students Placed
|
Median Salary
|
2020–21
|
575
|
548
|
2021–22
|
548
|
546
|
₹26.5 LPA
|
2021–22
|
597
|
562
|
2022–23
|
559
|
559
|
₹27 LPA
|
2022–23
|
562
|
547
|
2023–24
|
547
|
547
|
₹27 LPA
4. IIM Lucknow
|
Admission Year
|
Intake
|
Students Admitted
|
Graduation Year
|
Graduated in Minimum Time
|
Students Placed
|
Median Salary
|
2020–21
|
556
|
556
|
2021–22
|
515
|
515
|
₹29 LPA
|
2021–22
|
621
|
607
|
2022–23
|
591
|
591
|
₹30 LPA
|
2022–23
|
621
|
614
|
2023–24
|
614
|
614
|
₹30 LPA
5. IIM Mumbai
|
Admission Year
|
Intake
|
Students Admitted
|
Graduation Year
|
Graduated in Minimum Time
|
Students Placed
|
Median Salary
|
2020–21
|
521
|
521
|
2021–22
|
521
|
521
|
₹31 LPA
|
2021–22
|
490
|
490
|
2022–23
|
490
|
490
|
₹32 LPA
|
2022–23
|
536
|
536
|
2023–24
|
536
|
536
|
₹33 LPA
6. IIM Calcutta
|
Admission Year
|
Intake
|
Students Admitted
|
Graduation Year
|
Graduated in Minimum Time
|
Students Placed
|
Median Salary
|
2020–21
|
480
|
480
|
2021–22
|
540
|
540
|
₹31 LPA
|
2021–22
|
480
|
474
|
2022–23
|
521
|
521
|
₹33.67 LPA
|
2022–23
|
470
|
469
|
2023–24
|
528
|
528
|
₹30 LPA
7. IIM Indore
|
Admission Year
|
Intake
|
Students Admitted
|
Graduation Year
|
Graduated in Minimum Time
|
Students Placed
|
Median Salary
|
2020–21
|
573
|
568
|
2021–22
|
568
|
534
|
₹24.09 LPA
|
2021–22
|
573
|
568
|
2022–23
|
568
|
562
|
₹24.7 LPA
|
2022–23
|
580
|
580
|
2023–24
|
578
|
578
|
₹25.5 LPA
8. IIM Raipur
|
Admission Year
|
Intake
|
Students Admitted
|
Graduation Year
|
Graduated in Minimum Time
|
Students Placed
|
Median Salary
|
2020–21
|
263
|
261
|
2021–22
|
261
|
261
|
₹16.95 LPA
|
2021–22
|
263
|
249
|
2022–23
|
249
|
249
|
₹20 LPA
|
2022–23
|
330
|
302
|
2023–24
|
302
|
302
|
₹17.5 LPA
9. IIM Tiruchirappalli
|
Admission Year
|
Intake
|
Students Admitted
|
Graduation Year
|
Graduated in Minimum Time
|
Students Placed
|
Median Salary
|
2020–21
|
600
|
600
|
2021–22
|
600
|
600
|
₹19.2 LPA
|
2021–22
|
540
|
540
|
2022–23
|
540
|
540
|
₹21.35 LPA
|
2022–23
|
540
|
540
|
2023–24
|
540
|
540
|
₹21 LPA
10. IIM Ranchi
|
Admission Year
|
Intake
|
Students Admitted
|
Graduation Year
|
Graduated in Minimum Time
|
Students Placed
|
Median Salary
|
2020–21
|
330
|
326
|
2021–22
|
326
|
326
|
₹15.46 LPA
|
2021–22
|
500
|
499
|
2022–23
|
499
|
499
|
₹16.5 LPA
|
2022–23
|
340
|
340
|
2023–24
|
340
|
340
|
₹18 LPA
The data shows that most of the top IIMs have maintained strong placement records over the three reported years. IIM Mumbai recorded the highest median salary of ₹33 LPA in 2023–24, followed by IIM Bangalore at ₹32.5 LPA and IIM Ahmedabad at ₹31 LPA. IIM Mumbai also showed consistent placement performance, with all students who graduated within the minimum stipulated time getting placed across the three batches.
IIM Ranchi and IIM Indore also recorded gradual improvements in their median salaries. However, IIM Raipur witnessed a decline from ₹20 LPA in 2022–23 to ₹17.5 LPA in 2023–24. Overall, the figures indicate that these institutes offer promising placement opportunities, although students should consider course preferences, fees and career goals before choosing an IIM.
IIMs Median Salary Comparison: 2021–22 to 2023–24
Median salary is the middle salary when all salaries are arranged from lowest to highest. It helps students understand the typical salary level better than looking at only the highest package.
|
IIM
|
2021–22
|
2022–23
|
2023–24
|
IIM Ahmedabad
|
₹30 LPA
|
₹31 LPA
|
₹31 LPA
|
IIM Bangalore
|
₹31.5 LPA
|
₹33 LPA
|
₹32.5 LPA
|
IIM Kozhikode
|
₹26.5 LPA
|
₹27 LPA
|
₹27 LPA
|
IIM Lucknow
|
₹29 LPA
|
₹30 LPA
|
₹30 LPA
|
IIM Mumbai
|
₹31 LPA
|
₹32 LPA
|
₹33 LPA
|
IIM Calcutta
|
₹31 LPA
|
₹33.67 LPA*
|
₹30 LPA
|
IIM Indore
|
₹24.09 LPA
|
₹24.7 LPA
|
₹25.5 LPA
|
IIM Raipur
|
₹16.95 LPA
|
₹20 LPA
|
₹17.5 LPA
|
IIM Tiruchirappalli
|
₹19.2 LPA
|
₹21.35 LPA
|
₹21 LPA
|
IIM Ranchi
|
₹15.46 LPA
|
₹16.5 LPA
|
₹18 LPA
Which IIM Recorded the Highest Median Salary?
According to the supplied 2023–24 placement figures, IIM Mumbai recorded the highest median salary among the 10 institutes at ₹33 lakh per annum. IIM Bangalore followed with ₹32.5 lakh, while IIM Ahmedabad reported ₹31 lakh.
Some other important observations include:
- IIM Mumbai: Its median salary increased from ₹31 lakh in 2021–22 to ₹33 lakh in 2023–24
- IIM Bangalore: It recorded a median salary of ₹33 lakh in 2022–23, which stood at ₹32.5 lakh in 2023–24
- IIM Ahmedabad: Its median salary remained at ₹31 lakh in the last two reported years
- IIM Indore: Its median salary increased from ₹24.09 lakh to ₹25.5 lakh over the three batches
- IIM Ranchi: It showed an increase from ₹15.46 lakh in 2021–22 to ₹18 lakh in 2023–24
The supplied placement records also show that all 10 institutes placed a substantial number of students who graduated within the minimum stipulated time. However, the number of students placed should always be considered alongside the total graduating batch.
In conclusion, IIM Ahmedabad leads the supplied ranking list, while IIM Mumbai reports the highest median salary for the 2023–24 batch among the 10 institutes. IIM Bangalore, IIM Kozhikode and IIM Lucknow also show competitive placement outcomes.
Students should not select an institute based only on its ranking or salary figures. They should also consider the course curriculum, admission requirements, fees, location and career opportunities before making a final decision.
Read more:
Old IIM vs New IIM vs Baby IIM: Check Highest Package, Fees & More
IIM Bangalore Fees vs. Final Placements: Who Actually Gets the 30+ LPA Packages?
Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.