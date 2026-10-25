Old IIM vs New IIM vs Baby IIM: Check Highest Package, Fees & More

There are currently 22 IIMs in India which all are considered Institute of National Importance. There are majorly 3 generations of IIMs starting with Old IIMs then New IIMs and latest ones are called baby IIMs. The IIMs which were built in the period 1961 - 1996 and have legacy of over 60 years are considered Old IIMs whereas the IIMs which are built in the period 2007 - 2011 are called New IIMs and the IIMs which are constructed after 2015 are called baby IIMs and are mentored by Old IIMs for better structure and guidance.

Old IIMs like IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore etc, lead in placement stats with median package of INR 27 - INR 33 LPA whereas New IIMs like IIM Shillong, IIM Rohtak etc, produces the best Return on Investment of up to 1.74x due to lower fees then Old IIMs and moderate packages. Candidates can find the detailed breakdown on all three generations of IIMs below.