Old IIM vs New IIM vs Baby IIM: Check Highest Package, Fees & More
This article brings a detailed analysis on the difference between 3 generations of IIMs which are Old IIM, New IIM and Baby IIM. Candidates can find an overview of these 3 generations of IIMs with details such as fees, placement stats with highest package and list of top IIMs in each category from them which will help candidates make better decisions at the time of admission.
There are currently 22 IIMs in India which all are considered Institute of National Importance. There are majorly 3 generations of IIMs starting with Old IIMs then New IIMs and latest ones are called baby IIMs. The IIMs which were built in the period 1961 - 1996 and have legacy of over 60 years are considered Old IIMs whereas the IIMs which are built in the period 2007 - 2011 are called New IIMs and the IIMs which are constructed after 2015 are called baby IIMs and are mentored by Old IIMs for better structure and guidance.
Old IIMs like IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore etc, lead in placement stats with median package of INR 27 - INR 33 LPA whereas New IIMs like IIM Shillong, IIM Rohtak etc, produces the best Return on Investment of up to 1.74x due to lower fees then Old IIMs and moderate packages. Candidates can find the detailed breakdown on all three generations of IIMs below.
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Old IIM vs New IIM vs Baby IIM: Overview
Old IIMs have global leadership networks and require the students to score 98.5 - 99.8+ percentile in CAT to secure admission in them whereas baby IIMs are still developing their alumni network and require students to score 90 - 93+ percentile in Common Admission Test (CAT). Candidates can check the detailed list below.
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Comparison Parameter
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Old IIMs (Generation 1)
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New IIMs (Generation 2)
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Baby IIMs (Generation 3)
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Institutional Legacy
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60+ Years (Pioneer tier of management education in India)
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13–17 Years (Fully established autonomous institutes)
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8–9 Years (Youngest generation scaling permanent infrastructure)
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Establishment Era
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1961 – 1996
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2007 – 2011
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2015 – 2016
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Campus & Infrastructure
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World-class, heritage permanent campuses spanning 100–200+ acres with state-of-the-art research centers
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Fully functional modern permanent campuses with advanced academic facilities
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Operational permanent campuses with expanding infrastructure & phase-2 developments
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Alumni Network Strength
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Global Leadership Network (CEOs, Founders, CXOs in Fortune 500 companies)
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Established Mid-Senior Network (VP/AVP level across consulting, banking, and tech)
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Growing Alumni Network (Early-to-mid career professionals across corporate roles)
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Batch Size (MBA/PGP)
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Large (450 – 600+ students per batch)
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Moderate (240 – 540 students per batch)
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Compact to Moderate (150 – 350 students per batch)
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Recruiter Base
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Premier global MBB consulting (McKinsey, BCG, Bain), top IB firms, and global product firms
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Top MNCs, Big 4 consulting, major Indian conglomerates, and IT/BFSI leaders
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Regional & national corporates, Big 4, tech firms, and growing consulting recruiters
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CAT Percentile Cutoff
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98.5 – 99.8+ Percentile (High sectional cutoffs)
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92.0 – 96.0+ Percentile (CAP Counseling route)
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90.0 – 93.0+ Percentile (CAP Counseling / SAP route)
Old IIM vs New IIM vs Baby IIM: List of IIMs
IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta are some top Old IIMs whereas New IIMs list has names like IIM Shillong, IIM Rohtak etc. Candidates can check out the detailed list of IIMs below.
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IIM Category
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Institute Name
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City
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State
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Old IIMs
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IIM Ahmedabad
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Ahmedabad
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Gujarat
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IIM Calcutta
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Kolkata
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West Bengal
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IIM Bangalore
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Bengaluru
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Karnataka
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IIM Lucknow
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Lucknow
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Uttar Pradesh
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IIM Kozhikode
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Kozhikode
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Kerala
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New IIMs
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IIM Shillong
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Shillong
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Meghalaya
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IIM Rohtak
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Rohtak
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Haryana
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IIM Ranchi
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Ranchi
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Jharkhand
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IIM Raipur
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Raipur
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Chhattisgarh
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IIM Tiruchirappalli
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Tiruchirappalli
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Tamil Nadu
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Baby IIMs
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IIM Nagpur
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Nagpur
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Maharashtra
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IIM Visakhapatnam
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Visakhapatnam
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Andhra Pradesh
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IIM Bodh Gaya
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Gaya
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Bihar
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IIM Sambalpur
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Sambalpur
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Odisha
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IIM Jammu
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Jammu
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Jammu & Kashmir
Old IIM vs New IIM vs Baby IIM: Placement Stats
Old IIMs delivers the highest package of INR 1.45 Cr per annum whereas New IIMs deliver the best ROI of 1.74x. Candidates can check out the detailed placement stats below.
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IIM Category
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Typical 2-Year Program Fee Range
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Average Placement Package Range
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Disclosed Median Package Range
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Highest Package
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Typical Return on Investment (ROI Multiple)
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Old IIMs
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INR 20.50 Lakhs – 27.00 Lakhs
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INR 30.00 LPA – 35.31 LPA
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INR 27.00 LPA – 33.00 LPA
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INR 1.45 Crore per annum
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1.20x – 1.51x
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New IIMs
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INR 15.00 Lakhs – 19.50 Lakhs
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INR 18.50 LPA – 26.10 LPA
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INR 17.50 LPA – 23.20 LPA
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INR 52.50 LPA
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1.00x – 1.74x
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Baby IIMs
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INR 14.20 Lakhs – 18.90 Lakhs
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INR 15.20 LPA – 18.90 LPA
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INR 14.50 LPA – 17.50 LPA
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INR 81.43 LPA
|
0.89x – 1.17x
Senior Executive - Editorial
Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.