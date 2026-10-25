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Old IIM vs New IIM vs Baby IIM: Check Highest Package, Fees & More

By Vikrant Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 25, 2026, 15:45 IST

This article brings a detailed analysis on the difference between 3 generations of IIMs which are Old IIM, New IIM and Baby IIM. Candidates can find an overview of these 3 generations of IIMs with details such as fees, placement stats with highest package and list of top IIMs in each category from them which will help candidates make better decisions at the time of admission.

Old IIM vs New IIM vs Baby IIM: Check Highest Package, Fees & More
Old IIM vs New IIM vs Baby IIM: Check Highest Package, Fees & More

There are currently 22 IIMs in India which all are considered Institute of National Importance. There are majorly 3 generations of IIMs starting with Old IIMs then New IIMs and latest ones are called baby IIMs. The IIMs which were built in the period 1961 - 1996 and have legacy of over 60 years are considered Old IIMs whereas the IIMs which are built in the period 2007 - 2011 are called New IIMs and the IIMs which are constructed after 2015 are called baby IIMs and are mentored by Old IIMs for better structure and guidance.

Old IIMs like IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore etc, lead in placement stats with median package of INR 27 - INR 33 LPA whereas New IIMs like IIM Shillong, IIM Rohtak etc, produces the best Return on Investment of up to 1.74x due to lower fees then Old IIMs and moderate packages. Candidates can find the detailed breakdown on all three generations of IIMs below.  

To know about your college with the help of your percentile and complete profile you can check out MBA Profilizer.

Check | IIT Bombay MBA 2026: Check Average Package and ROI Details Here 

Old IIM vs New IIM vs Baby IIM: Overview 

Old IIMs have global leadership networks and require the students to score 98.5 - 99.8+ percentile in CAT to secure admission in them whereas baby IIMs are still developing their alumni network and require students to score 90 - 93+ percentile in Common Admission Test (CAT). Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Comparison Parameter

Old IIMs (Generation 1)

New IIMs (Generation 2)

Baby IIMs (Generation 3)

Institutional Legacy

60+ Years (Pioneer tier of management education in India)

13–17 Years (Fully established autonomous institutes)

8–9 Years (Youngest generation scaling permanent infrastructure)

Establishment Era

1961 – 1996

2007 – 2011

2015 – 2016

Campus & Infrastructure

World-class, heritage permanent campuses spanning 100–200+ acres with state-of-the-art research centers

Fully functional modern permanent campuses with advanced academic facilities

Operational permanent campuses with expanding infrastructure & phase-2 developments

Alumni Network Strength

Global Leadership Network (CEOs, Founders, CXOs in Fortune 500 companies)

Established Mid-Senior Network (VP/AVP level across consulting, banking, and tech)

Growing Alumni Network (Early-to-mid career professionals across corporate roles)

Batch Size (MBA/PGP)

Large (450 – 600+ students per batch)

Moderate (240 – 540 students per batch)

Compact to Moderate (150 – 350 students per batch)

Recruiter Base

Premier global MBB consulting (McKinsey, BCG, Bain), top IB firms, and global product firms

Top MNCs, Big 4 consulting, major Indian conglomerates, and IT/BFSI leaders

Regional & national corporates, Big 4, tech firms, and growing consulting recruiters

CAT Percentile Cutoff

98.5 – 99.8+ Percentile (High sectional cutoffs)

92.0 – 96.0+ Percentile (CAP Counseling route)

90.0 – 93.0+ Percentile (CAP Counseling / SAP route)

Old IIM vs New IIM vs Baby IIM: List of IIMs

IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta are some top Old IIMs whereas New IIMs list has names like IIM Shillong, IIM Rohtak etc. Candidates can check out the detailed list of IIMs below.

IIM Category

Institute Name

City

State

Old IIMs

IIM Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad

Gujarat
 

IIM Calcutta

Kolkata

West Bengal
 

IIM Bangalore

Bengaluru

Karnataka
 

IIM Lucknow

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh
 

IIM Kozhikode

Kozhikode

Kerala

New IIMs

IIM Shillong

Shillong

Meghalaya
 

IIM Rohtak

Rohtak

Haryana
 

IIM Ranchi

Ranchi

Jharkhand
 

IIM Raipur

Raipur

Chhattisgarh
 

IIM Tiruchirappalli

Tiruchirappalli

Tamil Nadu

Baby IIMs

IIM Nagpur

Nagpur

Maharashtra
 

IIM Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh
 

IIM Bodh Gaya

Gaya

Bihar
 

IIM Sambalpur

Sambalpur

Odisha
 

IIM Jammu

Jammu

Jammu & Kashmir

Old IIM vs New IIM vs Baby IIM: Placement Stats 

Old IIMs delivers the highest package of INR 1.45 Cr per annum whereas New IIMs deliver the best ROI of 1.74x. Candidates can check out the detailed placement stats below.

IIM Category

Typical 2-Year Program Fee Range

Average Placement Package Range

Disclosed Median Package Range

Highest Package

Typical Return on Investment (ROI Multiple)

Old IIMs

INR 20.50 Lakhs – 27.00 Lakhs

INR 30.00 LPA – 35.31 LPA

INR 27.00 LPA – 33.00 LPA

INR 1.45 Crore per annum

1.20x – 1.51x

New IIMs

INR 15.00 Lakhs – 19.50 Lakhs

INR 18.50 LPA – 26.10 LPA

INR 17.50 LPA – 23.20 LPA

INR 52.50 LPA

1.00x – 1.74x

Baby IIMs

INR 14.20 Lakhs – 18.90 Lakhs

INR 15.20 LPA – 18.90 LPA

INR 14.50 LPA – 17.50 LPA

INR 81.43 LPA

0.89x – 1.17x
Check | 

Vikrant Kumar
Vikrant Kumar

Senior Executive - Editorial

Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.

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First Published: Oct 25, 2026, 15:45 IST
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