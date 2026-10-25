Kerala Student Politics: University VC Says Violence Must Be Curbed, Not Politics

Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal has ruled out any move to ban student politics on campuses, stressing that universities must protect freedom of expression while ensuring that political activities do not lead to violence or disrupt academic work. Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on October 24, Kunnummal said student politics should not be viewed only as an obstacle to education. He emphasised that campuses must remain spaces where students can discuss contemporary issues, express differing opinions and participate in democratic debates without resorting to physical confrontation. The clarification comes amid discussions over a proposed code of conduct for student political activities at Kerala University. The issue has drawn attention from student organisations and political groups, with concerns over how restrictions on campus activities could affect students democratic rights.

Also Read l CA Foundation September 2026 Result LIVE Kerala University Student Politics: What Did the VC Say? Kunnummal said the university's primary objective was to prevent violence in educational institutions and ensure that academic activities continued without disruption. He maintained that freedom of expression must be respected and that disagreements between students or organisations should not result in physical confrontations. According to the Vice-Chancellor, political activities can have a constructive role in student life by encouraging discussion, awareness and engagement with contemporary issues. He also stressed that the freedom to express an opinion does not give anyone the right to prevent others from expressing their views. The university is examining the issue in accordance with directions from the Kerala High Court and discussions at the government level. Kunnummal said the matter would be considered by the university's statutory bodies before any decision is taken.