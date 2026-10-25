UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2026 (OCT 25): Download Shift-Wise Paper PDF Here
UP PET Question Paper 2026: UPSSSC is conducting the UP PET exam 2026. The examination is scheduled to be held in two shifts on 25, 30 October & 1 November, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the UP PET 2026 question papers in this article.
Key Points
- The UPSSSC PET 2026 exam is scheduled for 25, 30 October & 1 November 2026.
- Approximately 35.42 lakh candidates have registered for the UPSSSC PET 2026.
- Shift-wise question papers for UPSSSC PET 2026 are available for download.
UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2026: The UP PET 2026 exam is being held on 25, 30 October & 1 November, by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). The exam runs in two shifts each day, 10 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm. About 35.42 lakh candidates have registered. PET is a basic eligibility test, and its scorecard is needed to apply for many Group C government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates should reach the centre early and carry their admit card and a valid photo ID. This article covers the important question topics and a quick overview, so you can revise well before your shift begins.
UPSSSC PET 2026 Exam Highlights
UPSSSC is conducting the PET exam today, 25 October 2026, in two shifts, across various centers in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates can check all the information regarding the UPSSSC PET exam 2026 from the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Exam Name
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Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026
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Advertisement No.
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16-Exam/2026
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Exam Dates
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25 October, 30 October and 1 November 2026
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Today's Shifts
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10:00 am to 12:00 noon and 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm
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Registered Candidates
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About 35.42 lakh
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Total Questions
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100 (as in earlier PET papers)
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2026 Download PDF
Candidates who appeared in the UP PET Exam 2026 can now check and download the shift-wise question papers PDF using the direct link given below. The question paper helps candidates cross-check their answers and analyze the difficulty level of the exam. Downloading the question paper is also useful for upcoming exams, as it gives an idea of the exam pattern and important topics.
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UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2026 (25 Oct 2026 Shift 1)
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UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2026 (25 Oct 2026 Shift 2)
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UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2026 (30 Oct 2026 Shift 1)
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UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2026 (30 Oct 2026 Shift 2)
Steps to Download UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to easily download the UP PET 2026 exam question paper from the official website of UPSSSC:
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Visit the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in
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On the homepage, click on the "Exam Dashboard" link.
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Select the “UPSSSC PET Exam 2026” link.
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Click on the question paper link.
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The question paper PDF will open on the screen.
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Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Also Check: UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2026
Benefits of Solving UP PET Question Papers
Solving previous year papers and mock tests is one of the best ways to prepare for UP PET. It shows you what the exam really looks like, and it helps you fix mistakes before the actual paper.
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Understand the exam pattern: You learn how questions are asked and which topics come up often, such as General Hindi, Maths, Reasoning, Indian History, Polity, Geography and Current Affairs.
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Better time management: With 100 questions in two hours, practice teaches you how long to spend on each question and when to move on.
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Lower negative marking: Since each wrong answer costs 0.25 marks, practice helps you decide which questions to attempt and which to skip.
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Find weak areas: Checking your score topic-wise shows exactly where you need more revision.
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More confidence: A familiar paper format reduces exam fear and stops you from panicking in the hall.
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Faster speed and accuracy: Regular practice improves calculation speed and helps you recall facts quickly.
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Smarter revision: Repeated questions and common themes show which topics deserve the most attention in your last days.
Candidates appearing on 30 October and 1 November can use the same approach: solve at least two or three full papers in exam timing and review every wrong answer.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com