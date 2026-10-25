UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2026: The UP PET 2026 exam is being held on 25, 30 October & 1 November, by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). The exam runs in two shifts each day, 10 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm. About 35.42 lakh candidates have registered. PET is a basic eligibility test, and its scorecard is needed to apply for many Group C government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates should reach the centre early and carry their admit card and a valid photo ID. This article covers the important question topics and a quick overview, so you can revise well before your shift begins.

UPSSSC PET 2026 Exam Highlights

UPSSSC is conducting the PET exam today, 25 October 2026, in two shifts, across various centers in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates can check all the information regarding the UPSSSC PET exam 2026 from the table below: