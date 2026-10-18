Shreyas Iyer Captaincy Record in T20Is: Wins, Losses and Stats
Shreyas Iyer took the charge of India's T20 team in 2026. Know his captaincy record, overall stats, series results, key achievements and upcoming New Zealand tour.
Shreyas Iyer's tenure as India's T20I skipper started earlier this year after India won the T20 World Cup 2026. Following the tournament, former skipper Suryakumar Yadav was removed from the team and Iyer was given the charge.
With Shreyas Iyer already having an IPL title under his leadership with KKR in 2024 and taking PBKS to the playoffs as a PBKS skipper in 2025, the expectations from him are really high. Under Iyer, results have been mixed so far, and with India having back-to-back T20 World Cup titles to their name, expectations are high.
We will now look at Shreyas Iyer's captaincy record so far, including his overall statistics, series-by-series results and key achievements.
What s Shreyas Iyer's Record as T20I Skipper?
Shreyas Iyer started his captaincy tenure in a disastrous fashion, as India not only lost to Ireland for the first time in a T20I match but also went on to lose the entire series. Despite that, India have pulled off the Asian Games gold medal, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.
Below are the overall statistics and a complete breakdown of the series-by-series results under his captaincy.
Overall record
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Matches: 26
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Wins: 14
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Losses: 9
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No results: 3
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Win percentage: 53.84%
Series-by-series results
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Series/Tournament
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Results
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India tour of Ireland
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Lost 0-2
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India tour of England
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Lost 0-4 (1 match abandoned)
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India tour of Zimbabwe
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Won 3-0
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India tour of Afghanistan
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Won 3-0
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Asian Games 2026
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Won gold medal
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India vs Japan T20I
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Result to be confirmed
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West Indies tour of India
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Drawn 2-2 (1 match abandoned)
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India tour of New Zealand 2026
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India Won by 3-2
Key achievements
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Defended Asian Games gold medal: India defended their gold medal after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by 19 runs in the final. The Indian men's cricket team won the gold medal for the second consecutive time in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.
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Defetaed New Zealand in NZ: Shreyas Iyer led side defeated a strong side like Newzealand on their home soil by 3-2.
What lies ahead for Shreyas Iyer and Team India?
India's team will be back in action after a break of more than a month when the side takes on Sri Lanka on Indian soil from December 22 in a 3-match T20I series. India have a strong record at home and will look to challenge their neighbours in the upcoming series.
Also READ:New Zealand Beat India After 7 Years: Glenn Phillips' Ton, Record Score and Shreyas Iyer's Unwanted Record
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com