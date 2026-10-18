Shreyas Iyer Captaincy Record in T20Is: Wins, Losses and Stats

Shreyas Iyer's tenure as India's T20I skipper started earlier this year after India won the T20 World Cup 2026. Following the tournament, former skipper Suryakumar Yadav was removed from the team and Iyer was given the charge.

With Shreyas Iyer already having an IPL title under his leadership with KKR in 2024 and taking PBKS to the playoffs as a PBKS skipper in 2025, the expectations from him are really high. Under Iyer, results have been mixed so far, and with India having back-to-back T20 World Cup titles to their name, expectations are high.

We will now look at Shreyas Iyer's captaincy record so far, including his overall statistics, series-by-series results and key achievements.

What s Shreyas Iyer's Record as T20I Skipper?

Shreyas Iyer started his captaincy tenure in a disastrous fashion, as India not only lost to Ireland for the first time in a T20I match but also went on to lose the entire series. Despite that, India have pulled off the Asian Games gold medal, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.