SNAP Score vs Percentile 2026: Check Year-Wise Cutoff Analysis
The SNAP 2026 exam is scheduled from December 13, 2026, with admit cards releasing from December 7. This article provides a comprehensive guide to SNAP 2026, including year-wise cutoff analysis, percentile trends, expected scores, and selection processes for top MBA colleges like SIBM Pune and SCMHRD, along with key exam dates and eligibility.
SNAP 2026: Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) exam is scheduled from December 13, 2026 and will be conducted through CBT (Computer Based Test) mode. While the admit card is going to be released from Decemeber 7, for three day exam, it is crucial when trying to figure out how your raw score will determine your percentile, cutoff score and results. Since SNAP is a timed computer test consisting of 60 questions, it becomes important to estimate your intended score aligning with top B schools like SIBM Pune and SCMHRD. This will be easy for you in planning your preparation strategically. In this article, students can find the year-wise cutoff analysis, percentiles trends, expected cutoff scores, selection processes and placement details for various MBA colleges.
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SNAP 2026: Overview
Check SNAP 2026 brief overview, detailing exam and other information shared in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Conducting Body
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Symbiosis International (Deemed) University (SIU)
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Mode of Examination
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Test Duration
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60 minutes (with no sectional time limits)
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Total Questions & Marks
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60 Questions
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Marking Scheme
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(+1) Marks for every correct answer; (-0.25) Marks for every incorrect answer
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Number of Attempts Allowed
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Up to 3 attempts (the highest score out of all attempts is considered for final calculation)
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Eligibility Criteria
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Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% aggregate (45% for SC/ST candidates) from a recognized university. Final-year students are also eligible to apply.
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Sectional Breakdown (2026 Update)
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• General English: 10 Questions
• Analytical & Logical Reasoning: 20 Questions
• Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency: 20 Questions
• Ethics, Morality and Values: 10 Questions
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Registration Fees
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INR 2,550 per SNAP test attempt, plus an additional INR 1,000 per specific MBA program you wish to apply for.
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What is SNAP 2026 Scores?
SNAP score is basically the total marks you get out of 60, while your percentile shows your rank. It’s the actual raw scores that you get from a total of 60 marks in the admission test.
In accordance with a marking system where one mark is awarded for each correct answer and 0.25 marks are deducted for each incorrect answer, these raw scores are then converted to percentiles. With the university allowing you three attempts at the test, your best score is taken for the official declaration of results on January 12, 2027.
How SNAP Score is Different From Percentile?
Your SNAP score is a a raw scores you get from 60 points, depending on the number of correct answers you have and those you answered incorrectly. But your percentile reflects how well you perform compared to all the other candidates taking the test. In easy words, your score is the total performance you have achieved, while your percentile shows the number of candidates you beat across the nation.
Important SNAP 2026 Dates & Timelines
Check the table shared below, it details the important SNAP exam 2026 details including admit card, and result declaration. The registration for 2026 session began on August 21, 2026 and the exam is schedulked for December 19, 2026 to December 26, 2026.
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Event
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Official Date
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Registration Started
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August 21, 2026
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Registration & Payment Deadline
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November 25, 2026
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Admit Card Release (Test 1 / 2 / 3)
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December 07 / December 11 / December 18, 2026
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SNAP Test 01 Date
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December 13, 2026 (Sunday)
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SNAP Test 02 Date
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December 19, 2026 (Saturday)
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SNAP Test 03 Date
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December 26, 2026 (Saturday)
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SNAP Result Declaration
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January 12, 2027 (Tuesday)
Year-Wise Cutoff Analysis
Check SNAP score and percentile comaprison for past three years, along with instutute-wise expected cutoff percentile provided in the tables below.
SNAP Score vs Percentile 2025
As per the SNAP 2025 score vs. percentile shared below, candidates can observe the raw scores obtained out of 60 on their percentile ranks. The candidates going to appear for the SNAP 2026 exam requires much higher scores, like 50 marks to be in the 99th percentile or more than 56 marks to be in the 99.99 percentile compared to previous years. The increased level of score requirement indicated that the exam had become easier or there was a competition among the applicants.
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SNAP 2025 Percentile
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Approx Raw Score (out of 60)
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99.99 Percentile
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56.25
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99.97 Percentile
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55.25
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99.90 Percentile
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53.75
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99.82 Percentile
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53
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99.50 Percentile
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51.5
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99.00 Percentile
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50
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98.50 Percentile
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49
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97.00 Percentile
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47
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95.00 Percentile
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45
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90.00 Percentile
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42
SNAP Score vs Percentile 2024
The table highlights the comparative analysis between SNAP score and percentile during 2024 exam. The SNAP 2024 score-to-percentile table shows that the best students were bunched together in such a way that even one point would make a candidate move significantly up and down the percentiles. The top percentiles (between the 94th and 99.8th) were within the narrow range of scores from 36 to 45 reflects the difficulty level of the test.
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SNAP 2024 Percentile
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Approx Raw Score (out of 60)
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99.82 Percentile
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45
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99.66 Percentile
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44
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99.48 Percentile
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43
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99.19 Percentile
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42
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98.77 Percentile
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41
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98.25 Percentile
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40
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97.48 Percentile
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39
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96.55 Percentile
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38
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95.40 Percentile
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37
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94.00+ Percentile
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36
SNAP Score vs Percentile 2023
The SNAP 2023 marks vs. percentiles table shows how scores were ranked nationally. Therefore, candidates required a minimum of 36 marks to get into the 90th percentile, and around 45 marks to make it into the topmost 99th percentile. It can be seen from this information that while being able to make it into the 90th percentile was an achievement.
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SNAP 2023 Percentile
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Approx Raw Score (out of 60)
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99.90 Percentile
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52.50+
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99.70 Percentile
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48.00+
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99.00 Percentile
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45.00+
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98.50 Percentile
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43.00+
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95.00 Percentile
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40.00+
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93.00 Percentile
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38.75+
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90.00 Percentile
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36.00+
SNAP Cutoffs for Symbiosis Institutes
The table demonstrates a list of top Symbiosis Institutes offering admission through SNAP scores. It lists expected SNAP Percentile cutoff for general category for 2026 session.
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Symbiosis Institute
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Expected SNAP Percentile Cutoff (General Category)
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98 - 99
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97 - 98
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SIIB Pune
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91 - 94
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SIBM Bengaluru
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90 - 92
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SIOM Nashik
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80 - 87
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SIDTM Pune
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80 - 85
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SIMS Pune
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75 - 80
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SICSR Pune
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70 - 75
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SCIT Pune
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70 - 75
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SIBM Hyderabad
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60 - 70
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SSBF Pune
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50 - 60
Scoring well to get these high ranks is very helpful because top students get high paying jobs with salaries reaching up to 74 lakh rupees.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.