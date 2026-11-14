SNAP Score vs Percentile 2026: Check Year-Wise Cutoff Analysis

SNAP 2026: Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) exam is scheduled from December 13, 2026 and will be conducted through CBT (Computer Based Test) mode. While the admit card is going to be released from Decemeber 7, for three day exam, it is crucial when trying to figure out how your raw score will determine your percentile, cutoff score and results. Since SNAP is a timed computer test consisting of 60 questions, it becomes important to estimate your intended score aligning with top B schools like SIBM Pune and SCMHRD. This will be easy for you in planning your preparation strategically. In this article, students can find the year-wise cutoff analysis, percentiles trends, expected cutoff scores, selection processes and placement details for various MBA colleges. Also Check| Jagran Josh IIM Call Predictor 2026-27

SNAP 2026: Overview Check SNAP 2026 brief overview, detailing exam and other information shared in the table below. Particulars Details Exam Name Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) Conducting Body Symbiosis International (Deemed) University (SIU) Mode of Examination Computer-Based Test (CBT) Test Duration 60 minutes (with no sectional time limits) Total Questions & Marks 60 Questions Marking Scheme (+1) Marks for every correct answer; (-0.25) Marks for every incorrect answer Number of Attempts Allowed Up to 3 attempts (the highest score out of all attempts is considered for final calculation) Eligibility Criteria Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% aggregate (45% for SC/ST candidates) from a recognized university. Final-year students are also eligible to apply. Sectional Breakdown (2026 Update) • General English: 10 Questions

• Analytical & Logical Reasoning: 20 Questions

• Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency: 20 Questions

• Ethics, Morality and Values: 10 Questions Registration Fees INR 2,550 per SNAP test attempt, plus an additional INR 1,000 per specific MBA program you wish to apply for.

Check| MBA in Sustainability vs Environmental Management 2026: Key Differences, Eligibility & Career Scope What is SNAP 2026 Scores? SNAP score is basically the total marks you get out of 60, while your percentile shows your rank. It’s the actual raw scores that you get from a total of 60 marks in the admission test. In accordance with a marking system where one mark is awarded for each correct answer and 0.25 marks are deducted for each incorrect answer, these raw scores are then converted to percentiles. With the university allowing you three attempts at the test, your best score is taken for the official declaration of results on January 12, 2027. How SNAP Score is Different From Percentile? Your SNAP score is a a raw scores you get from 60 points, depending on the number of correct answers you have and those you answered incorrectly. But your percentile reflects how well you perform compared to all the other candidates taking the test. In easy words, your score is the total performance you have achieved, while your percentile shows the number of candidates you beat across the nation.

Important SNAP 2026 Dates & Timelines Check the table shared below, it details the important SNAP exam 2026 details including admit card, and result declaration. The registration for 2026 session began on August 21, 2026 and the exam is schedulked for December 19, 2026 to December 26, 2026. Event Official Date Registration Started August 21, 2026 Registration & Payment Deadline November 25, 2026 Admit Card Release (Test 1 / 2 / 3) December 07 / December 11 / December 18, 2026 SNAP Test 01 Date December 13, 2026 (Sunday) SNAP Test 02 Date December 19, 2026 (Saturday) SNAP Test 03 Date December 26, 2026 (Saturday) SNAP Result Declaration January 12, 2027 (Tuesday) Year-Wise Cutoff Analysis Check SNAP score and percentile comaprison for past three years, along with instutute-wise expected cutoff percentile provided in the tables below.

SNAP Score vs Percentile 2025 As per the SNAP 2025 score vs. percentile shared below, candidates can observe the raw scores obtained out of 60 on their percentile ranks. The candidates going to appear for the SNAP 2026 exam requires much higher scores, like 50 marks to be in the 99th percentile or more than 56 marks to be in the 99.99 percentile compared to previous years. The increased level of score requirement indicated that the exam had become easier or there was a competition among the applicants. SNAP 2025 Percentile Approx Raw Score (out of 60) 99.99 Percentile 56.25 99.97 Percentile 55.25 99.90 Percentile 53.75 99.82 Percentile 53 99.50 Percentile 51.5 99.00 Percentile 50 98.50 Percentile 49 97.00 Percentile 47 95.00 Percentile 45 90.00 Percentile 42

SNAP Score vs Percentile 2024 The table highlights the comparative analysis between SNAP score and percentile during 2024 exam. The SNAP 2024 score-to-percentile table shows that the best students were bunched together in such a way that even one point would make a candidate move significantly up and down the percentiles. The top percentiles (between the 94th and 99.8th) were within the narrow range of scores from 36 to 45 reflects the difficulty level of the test. SNAP 2024 Percentile Approx Raw Score (out of 60) 99.82 Percentile 45 99.66 Percentile 44 99.48 Percentile 43 99.19 Percentile 42 98.77 Percentile 41 98.25 Percentile 40 97.48 Percentile 39 96.55 Percentile 38 95.40 Percentile 37 94.00+ Percentile 36 SNAP Score vs Percentile 2023

The SNAP 2023 marks vs. percentiles table shows how scores were ranked nationally. Therefore, candidates required a minimum of 36 marks to get into the 90th percentile, and around 45 marks to make it into the topmost 99th percentile. It can be seen from this information that while being able to make it into the 90th percentile was an achievement. SNAP 2023 Percentile Approx Raw Score (out of 60) 99.90 Percentile 52.50+ 99.70 Percentile 48.00+ 99.00 Percentile 45.00+ 98.50 Percentile 43.00+ 95.00 Percentile 40.00+ 93.00 Percentile 38.75+ 90.00 Percentile 36.00+ SNAP Cutoffs for Symbiosis Institutes The table demonstrates a list of top Symbiosis Institutes offering admission through SNAP scores. It lists expected SNAP Percentile cutoff for general category for 2026 session.