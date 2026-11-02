SNAP 2026: Registration Last Date (Nov 25), Eligibility, Fees, Syllabus, Pattern, Previous Year Cutoff
SNAP 2026 Exam
SNAP 2026 registration started on August 21, 2026. The last date of SNAP registration 2026 is November 25, 2026. Candidates seeking admission to MBA programmes through SNAP at Symbiosis International University can fill the SNAP application form 2026 at the official website, i.e. snaptest.org. The exam will be held on December 13, 19 and 26, 2026. Candidates can take more than one attempt and the best score of all the attempts will be considered for MBA admissions. Get more details on SNAP exam such as SNAP exam date, registration date, eligibility, selection process, etc. on this page.
SNAP 2026 Exam Highlights
Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) is a national level entrance test conducted by Symbiosis International (Deemed University) for MBA courses offered by Symbiosis colleges.
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SNAP Exam Particulars
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Details
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Name of the Exam
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Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP)
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Exam Conducting Body
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Symbiosis International University (SIU)
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Exam Level
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National
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Application Mode
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Online
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Exam Mode
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Online (Computer Based Test Mode)
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Exam Timings
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2 PM to 3 PM and 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM
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Number of Attempts
|3 attempts
|Number of Sections
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4 sections
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Total Campuses
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17 Campuses
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Official website
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snaptest.org/
SNAP 2026 Exam Dates
The SNAP exam will be conducted on December 13, 19 and 26. Check the important dates related to SNAP exam in the table below.
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SNAP 2026 Exam Events
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SNAP Important Dates 2026 (Tentative)
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SNAP 2026 registration starts
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August 21, 2026
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Last date of SNAP registration
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November 25, 2026
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SNAP admit card download date
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SNAP result announcement
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January 12, 2026
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Shortlisting of candidates for GE, PI and WAT
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Third week of February, 2027
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SNAP 2026 GE, PI and WAT date
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First week of March, 2027
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SNAP 2026 Final merit list for admission
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Last week of March, 2027
SNAP 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Any candidate who is willing to apply for SNAP 2026 exam should ensure that they have fulfilled the SNAP 2026 eligibility as notified in the detailed notification. The SNAP educational qualification, percentage required, etc., are given below.
- Candidates should have completed their Graduation from a recognised university.
- Candidates should have obtained at least 50% aggregate in their graduation.
- Candidates from SC/ST/PWD should have obtained at least 45%.
- Those in final year of graduation can also apply for SNAP 2026 exam.
- International students, who have graduated from an international university, can apply for SNAP 2026 exam after obtaining certificate of equivalence from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU)
SNAP Registration Process 2026
Eligible candidates can fill the SNAP registration form 2026 from the official website. The steps to fill out the SNAP application form are as follows:
- Visit the official website i.e. snaptest.org
- Click on link that displays “New Registration” and “I agree” to proceed
- Enter your valid and active email id, mobile number, password and click on “Register”
- You will receive the SNAP 2026 username and password on your mail id.
- Login using the same credentials to complete the SNAP registration process.
- Enter all the details such as your personal details, qualification, communication address, exam centre, etc.
- Upload scanned copy of your recent photograph, scanned signature and category certificate (if required)
- Proceed to make the payment.
- Once the fee has been paid, make sure to take a print out of the acknowledgement form.
SNAP Application Fee 2026
Applicants have to pay INR 2250/- as the SNAP 2026 fee after submitting the application form. The application fee can be made through online mode or via demand draft. Candidates also have to pay INR 1000 per institute that they are applying for.
SNAP Syllabus 2026
Check the table below to know the section-wise important topics of SNAP 2026 syllabus:
|Section
|Important Topics
|General English
|Grammar, Vocabulary, Reading Comprehension, Similar Sounding Words, Fill in the Blanks, Parajumbles, One Word Substitution, Synonyms and Antonyms, Analogies
|Quantitative, Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency
|Trigonometry, Geometry, Algebra, Ratio and Proportion, Percentages, Partnership, Time-Speed-Distance, Data Interpretation
|Analytical and Logical Reasoning
|Syllogisms, Puzzles, Column Graphs, Pie Chart, Coding and Decoding
|Ethics, Morality and Values (NEW)
|Corporate Social Responsibility, Sustainability, Global Supply Chains, Employee Rights and Safety, Discrimination and DEI, Stakeholder vs Shareholder, Whistleblowing, Insider Trading, Financial Fraud, Work Place Harassment Policies, Data Privacy
SNAP Exam Pattern 2026
The SNAP exam pattern 2026 is quite similar to that of CAT exam. One must maintain their speed to solve the questions well on time. SNAP exam has a total of 60 questions where each question is for 1 mark. All the questions are set in English Language. There is a negative marking of 0.25 mark for every incorrect answer marked by you. Check out the exam pattern of SNAP in the table below.
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SNAP Exam Particulars
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SNAP Exam Details
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Sections in the exam
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Exam Duration
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60 minutes
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Number of questions
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60
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Total marks
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60
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Language of paper
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English
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Number of attempts
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Three
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Mode of examination
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Computer-based test
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Marks per question
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+1
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Negative Marking
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-0.25
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Total marks
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60
SNAP Subject Wise Marking Scheme
The subject wise marksing scheme for SNAP exam is given below in the table.
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Sections
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Total Number of Question
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Total Marks
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General English
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10
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10
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Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency
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20
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20
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Analytical & Logical Reasoning
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20
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20
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Ehtics, Morality and Values
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10
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10
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Total
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60
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60
SNAP 2026 Admit Card
SNAP Admit Card 2026 will be available for download on December 7, 11, and 13, 2026, for Test 01, 02, and 03, respectively, on the official website. Candidates will have to login with their SNAP 2026 credentials to be able to download the call letter to appear for h exam. The direct link to download SNAP admit card will be made available here once it is released. To download the SNAP exam 2026 admit card, follow the process mentioned below:
- Go to the official website of SNAP
- Click on admit card for Test 1/2/3 tab
- Enter the SNAP ID and Password
- Click Submit and the admit card will appear on the screen
- Download and take a coloured printout for future reference.
SNAP Cut Off 2026
The SNAP percentile is usually more than 95 for the top colleges. SNAP expected cut off percentile 2026 is given below for the top colleges accepting SNAP score.
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Institute Name
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Previous Year Cutoff
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Expected SNAP 2026 Cutoff Range
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SIBM Pune
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97.5 – 98.5+ Percentile
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98.0 – 98.5+ Percentile
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SCMHRD Pune
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96.0 – 97.5 Percentile
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96.5 – 97.5 Percentile
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SIIB Pune
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92.0 – 94.0 Percentile
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92.0 – 94.5 Percentile
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SIBM Bengaluru
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89.0 – 91.5 Percentile
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90.0 – 92.5 Percentile
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SIOM Nashik
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84.0 – 87.0 Percentile
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85.0 – 88.0 Percentile
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SIDTM Pune
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80.0 – 83.0 Percentile
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81.0 – 84.0 Percentile
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SICSR Pune
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78.0 – 82.0 Percentile
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80.0 – 83.0 Percentile
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SIMS Pune (Open Merit)
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75.0 – 78.0 Percentile
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76.0 – 80.0 Percentile
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SCIT Pune
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74.0 – 77.0 Percentile
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75.0 – 78.0 Percentile
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SIMC Pune
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70.0 – 73.0 Percentile
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72.0 – 75.0 Percentile
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SIBM Nagpur
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70.0 – 75.0 Percentile
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72.0 – 78.0 Percentile
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SIBM Noida
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68.0 – 72.0 Percentile
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70.0 – 75.0 Percentile
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SSBF Pune
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60.0 – 65.0 Percentile
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62.0 – 66.0 Percentile
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SIBM Hyderabad
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58.0 – 63.0 Percentile
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60.0 – 65.0 Percentile
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SIHS Pune
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55.0 – 58.0 Percentile
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56.0 – 60.0 Percentile
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SSSS Pune
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50.0 – 55.0 Percentile
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52.0 – 55.0 Percentile
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SSCANS Pune
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45.0 – 50.0 Percentile
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50.0 – 52.0 Percentile
Top Colleges Accepting SNAP Score for MBA Admission
The SNAP accepting colleges fix the cut off for GE/PI/WAT. The caniddats who obtain the required cut off marks are called to appear for the GE/PI/WAT. Here is the list of the top SNAP accepting colleges for MBA admission.
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SNAP Accepting Colleges
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Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM, Pune)
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Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies & Research (SICSR, Pune)
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Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD, Pune)
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Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB, Pune)
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Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management (SITM, Pune)
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Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS, Pune)
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Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication, Pune (SIMC, Pune)
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Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management (SIOM, Nashik)
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Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT, Pune)
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Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences (SIHS, Pune)
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Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Bengaluru (SIBM, Bengaluru)
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Symbiosis School of Media & Communication, Bengaluru (SSMC, Bengaluru)
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Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance (SSBF, Pune) (Formerly Symbiosis School of Banking Management)
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Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Hyderabad (SIBM, Hyderabad)
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Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS, Pune)
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