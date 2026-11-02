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SNAP 2026: Registration Last Date (Nov 25), Eligibility, Fees, Syllabus, Pattern, Previous Year Cutoff

Exam Mode : Online
Exam from
13 Dec 2026To26 Dec 2026
Saumya Jain
SNAP is an annual examination that is held for admission into MBA programmes in the 16 Symbiosis International University (SIU). SNAP exam 2026 registration dates were released online with the registrations starting on August 21, 2026. The last date of SNAP registration is November 25, 2026. Get complete details on SNAP exam such as exam date, registration, notification, eligibility, selection process, and more.
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SNAP 2026 Exam

SNAP 2026 registration started on August 21, 2026. The last date of SNAP registration 2026 is November 25, 2026. Candidates seeking admission to MBA programmes through SNAP at Symbiosis International University can fill the SNAP application form 2026 at the official website, i.e. snaptest.org. The exam will be held on December 13, 19 and 26, 2026. Candidates can take more than one attempt and the best score of all the attempts will be considered for MBA admissions. Get more details on SNAP exam such as SNAP exam date, registration date, eligibility, selection process, etc. on this page. 

SNAP 2026 Exam Highlights

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) is a national level entrance test conducted by Symbiosis International (Deemed University) for MBA courses offered by Symbiosis colleges.

SNAP Exam Particulars

Details

Name of the Exam

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP)

Exam Conducting Body

Symbiosis International University (SIU)

Exam Level

National

Application Mode

Online

Exam Mode

Online (Computer Based Test Mode)

Exam Timings

2 PM to 3 PM and 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Number of Attempts

 3 attempts
Number of Sections

4 sections

  • General English
  • Analytical & Logical Reasoning
  • Quantitative, Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency
  • Ethics, Morality and Values

Total Campuses

17 Campuses

Official website

snaptest.org/

SNAP 2026 Exam Dates

The SNAP exam will be conducted on December 13, 19 and 26. Check the important dates related to SNAP exam in the table below. 

SNAP 2026 Exam Events

SNAP Important Dates 2026 (Tentative)

SNAP 2026 registration starts

August 21, 2026

Last date of SNAP registration

November 25, 2026

SNAP admit card download date
  • Test 01- December 7, 2026
  • Test 02- December 11, 2026
  • Test 03- December 18, 2026

SNAP exam date 2026
  • December 13, 2026
  • December 19, 2026
  • December 26, 2026

SNAP result announcement

January 12, 2026

Shortlisting of candidates for GE, PI and WAT

Third week of February, 2027

SNAP 2026 GE, PI and WAT date

First week of March, 2027

SNAP 2026 Final merit list for admission

Last week of March, 2027

SNAP 2026 Eligibility Criteria 

Any candidate who is willing to apply for SNAP 2026 exam should ensure that they have fulfilled the SNAP 2026 eligibility as notified in the detailed notification. The SNAP educational qualification, percentage required, etc., are given below. 

  • Candidates should have completed their Graduation from a recognised university. 
  • Candidates should have obtained at least 50% aggregate in their graduation. 
  • Candidates from SC/ST/PWD should have obtained at least 45%. 
  • Those in final year of graduation can also apply for SNAP 2026 exam. 
  • International students, who have graduated from an international university, can apply for SNAP 2026 exam after obtaining certificate of equivalence from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU)

SNAP Registration Process 2026

Eligible candidates can fill the SNAP registration form 2026 from the official website. The steps to fill out the SNAP application form are as follows: 

  • Visit the official website i.e. snaptest.org
  • Click on link that displays “New Registration”­ and “I agree” to proceed
  • Enter your valid and active email id, mobile number, password and click on “Register”
  • You will receive the SNAP 2026 username and password on your mail id. 
  • Login using the same credentials to complete the SNAP registration process. 
  • Enter all the details such as your personal details, qualification, communication address, exam centre, etc. 
  • Upload scanned copy of your recent photograph, scanned signature and category certificate (if required)
  • Proceed to make the payment. 
  • Once the fee has been paid, make sure to take a print out of the acknowledgement form. 

SNAP Application Fee 2026

Applicants have to pay INR 2250/- as the SNAP 2026 fee after submitting the application form. The application fee can be made through online mode or via demand draft. Candidates also have to pay INR 1000 per institute that they are applying for. 

SNAP Syllabus 2026

Check the table below to know the section-wise important topics of SNAP 2026 syllabus

SectionImportant Topics
General English Grammar, Vocabulary, Reading Comprehension, Similar Sounding Words, Fill in the Blanks, Parajumbles, One Word Substitution, Synonyms and Antonyms, Analogies
Quantitative, Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency Trigonometry, Geometry, Algebra, Ratio and Proportion, Percentages, Partnership, Time-Speed-Distance, Data Interpretation
Analytical and Logical Reasoning Syllogisms, Puzzles, Column Graphs, Pie Chart, Coding and Decoding
Ethics, Morality and Values (NEW) Corporate Social Responsibility,  Sustainability, Global Supply Chains, Employee Rights and Safety, Discrimination and DEI, Stakeholder vs Shareholder, Whistleblowing, Insider Trading, Financial Fraud, Work Place Harassment Policies, Data Privacy

SNAP Exam Pattern 2026

The SNAP exam pattern 2026 is quite similar to that of CAT exam. One must maintain their speed to solve the questions well on time. SNAP exam has a total of 60 questions where each question is for 1 mark. All the questions are set in English Language. There is a negative marking of 0.25 mark for every incorrect answer marked by you. Check out the exam pattern of SNAP in the table below. 

SNAP Exam Particulars

SNAP Exam Details

Sections in the exam
  • General English
  • Quantitative-Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency
  • Analytical & Logical Reasoning
  • Ethics, Morality and Values (NEW)

Exam Duration

60 minutes

Number of questions

60

Total marks

60

Language of paper

English

Number of attempts 

Three

Mode of examination

Computer-based test

Marks per question

+1

Negative Marking

-0.25

Total marks

60

SNAP Subject Wise Marking Scheme

The subject wise marksing scheme for SNAP exam is given below in the table. 

Sections

Total Number of Question

Total Marks

General English

10

10

Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency

20

20

Analytical & Logical Reasoning

20

20

Ehtics, Morality and Values

10

10

Total

60

60

SNAP 2026 Admit Card

SNAP Admit Card 2026 will be available for download on December 7, 11, and 13, 2026, for Test 01, 02, and 03, respectively, on the official website. Candidates will have to login with their SNAP 2026 credentials to be able to download the call letter to appear for h exam. The direct link to download SNAP admit card will be made available here once it is released. To download the SNAP exam 2026 admit card, follow the process mentioned below:

  • Go to the official website of SNAP
  • Click on admit card for Test 1/2/3 tab
  • Enter the SNAP ID and Password
  • Click Submit and the admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download and take a coloured printout for future reference.

SNAP Cut Off 2026

The SNAP percentile is usually more than 95 for the top colleges. SNAP expected cut off percentile 2026 is given below for the top colleges accepting SNAP score. 

 

Institute Name

Previous Year Cutoff

Expected SNAP 2026 Cutoff Range

SIBM Pune

97.5 – 98.5+ Percentile

98.0 – 98.5+ Percentile

SCMHRD Pune

96.0 – 97.5 Percentile

96.5 – 97.5 Percentile

SIIB Pune

92.0 – 94.0 Percentile

92.0 – 94.5 Percentile

SIBM Bengaluru

89.0 – 91.5 Percentile

90.0 – 92.5 Percentile

SIOM Nashik

84.0 – 87.0 Percentile

85.0 – 88.0 Percentile

SIDTM Pune

80.0 – 83.0 Percentile

81.0 – 84.0 Percentile

SICSR Pune

78.0 – 82.0 Percentile

80.0 – 83.0 Percentile

SIMS Pune (Open Merit)

75.0 – 78.0 Percentile

76.0 – 80.0 Percentile

SCIT Pune

74.0 – 77.0 Percentile

75.0 – 78.0 Percentile

SIMC Pune

70.0 – 73.0 Percentile

72.0 – 75.0 Percentile

SIBM Nagpur

70.0 – 75.0 Percentile

72.0 – 78.0 Percentile

SIBM Noida

68.0 – 72.0 Percentile

70.0 – 75.0 Percentile

SSBF Pune

60.0 – 65.0 Percentile

62.0 – 66.0 Percentile

SIBM Hyderabad

58.0 – 63.0 Percentile

60.0 – 65.0 Percentile

SIHS Pune

55.0 – 58.0 Percentile

56.0 – 60.0 Percentile

SSSS Pune

50.0 – 55.0 Percentile

52.0 – 55.0 Percentile

SSCANS Pune

45.0 – 50.0 Percentile

50.0 – 52.0 Percentile

Top Colleges Accepting SNAP Score for MBA Admission

The SNAP accepting colleges fix the cut off for GE/PI/WAT. The caniddats who obtain the required cut off marks are called to appear for the GE/PI/WAT. Here is the list of the top SNAP accepting colleges for MBA admission. 

SNAP Accepting Colleges

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM, Pune)

Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies & Research (SICSR, Pune)

Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD, Pune)

Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB, Pune)

Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management (SITM, Pune)

Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS, Pune)

Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication, Pune (SIMC, Pune)

Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management (SIOM, Nashik)

Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT, Pune)

Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences (SIHS, Pune)

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Bengaluru (SIBM, Bengaluru)

Symbiosis School of Media & Communication, Bengaluru (SSMC, Bengaluru)

Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance (SSBF, Pune) (Formerly Symbiosis School of Banking Management)

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Hyderabad (SIBM, Hyderabad)

Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS, Pune)

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