CAT exam date 2026: Candidates who will be taking the CAT 2026 exam should be aware of the CAT exam date 2026 that has been released along with the official notification PDF. This year, IIM Indore will be organising the CAT exam and the exam date on November 29, 2026. More than 2.5 lakh candidates are expected to register for CAT exam to get admission into premier B schools of the country. Go through this post to gather detailed information on CAT exam date, schedule, exam timing and more.
CAT Exam Date 2026
CAT exam date 2026 will be announced by IIM Indore along with the notification on IIM CAT website. CAT exam 2026 will be held on November 29, 2026, Sunday in online mode. The exam will be held in three shifts. Interested and eligible candidates had to apply for CAT exam once the application form releases. The CAT registration 2026 will begin on August 3, 2026. Read this post to gather complete information on CAT exam date, timing, schedule, and more.
CAT Exam 2026 Highlights
CAT 2026 exam will be of 2 hours. It will be conducted in three shifts on the same day. The CAT question paper will have 66 questions in both MCQ and non-MCQ format from VARC, DILR and Quantitative Aptitude. Check below key highlights of CAT 2026 exam:
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CAT Exam Features
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Details
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CAT application process
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Online
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CAT fees
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INR 2,600 (General category) and INR 1,250 (Reserved category)
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CAT eligibility
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Graduation with 50 % aggregate (45 % for SC/ST students)
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CAT syllabus
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- Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC)
- Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)
- Quantitative Ability (QA)
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CAT exam pattern
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CBT mode exam having 66 questions (MCQs and non-MCQs)
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Marking scheme
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- +3 for correct attempt
- -1 for incorrect attempt
- No negative marking for non-MCQs and unanswered questions
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Exam duration
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2 hours ( 40 minutes per section)
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Number of slots
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3
CAT 2026 Important Dates
IIM Indor will declare the CAT 2026 exam date along with the notification (expected). CAT exam will be held in online mode in 155 exam centres across the country. Take a look the table below to know the CAT exam date, registration date and other important dates associated with it.
|CAT 2026 Important Dates
|CAT Exam Events
|CAT Exam Date 2026
|CAT 2026 notification
|25-Jul-2026
|CAT exam 2026 registration starts
|03-Aug-2026
|Registration ends
|15-Sep-2026
|CAT form correction
|TBA
|CAT admit card 2026
|05-Nov-2026
|CAT exam 2026 date
|29-Nov-2026
|CAT answer key release
|First week of December 2026
|Answer key challenge process
|First week of December 2026
|Declaration of CAT 2026 result
|Last week of December 2026 or First week of January 2026
Also Check: CAT syllabus 2026
CAT Exam Date 2026 : Exam Timing, Schedule
CAT exam will be held in three shifts. The exam shall be held in online mode in 155 exam centres located across the country. There will be a sectional timing of 40 minutes for CAT exam. Hence, candidates should practice as many questions as possible to increase their accuracy and time speed. Check the CAT exam timing in the following table below.
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CAT Exam Timing 2026
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Slots
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CAT Exam Time
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CAT Sectional Time
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CAT Slot 1
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8:30 am – 10:30 pm
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40 Minutes
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CAT Slot 2
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12:30 pm – 2:30 pm
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40 Minutes
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CAT Slot 3
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4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
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40 Minutes
CAT Exam Date 2026 : Important Events Associated with CAT Exam
CAT is an annually held exam to pursue Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes. CAT score is accepted by all the 22 IIMs as well as over 1600 B schools across the country. The registration for CAT exam has increased over the years considerably.
- CAT registration
- CAT form correction dates
- CAT admit card 2026 release date
- CAT 2026 exam online test
- CAT answer key release and objection release
- CAT result release
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