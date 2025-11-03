Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Focus
Quick Links

List of Bank Holidays in November 2025

By Nikhil Batra
Nov 3, 2025, 09:21 IST

Wondering when banks will be closed in November 2025? Here’s a complete list of holidays across India, including weekends, state-specific events, and popular festivals. Stay informed and avoid banking delays.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
List of Bank Holidays in November 2025
List of Bank Holidays in November 2025

As we step into November 2025, it’s important to stay informed about the upcoming bank holidays across India. Whether you’re planning a short vacation, attending a family event, or simply need to manage your financial transactions in advance, knowing the list of bank holidays helps you plan your month better. Banks across India remain closed on specific days that include national holidays, state-specific festivals, and weekends. However, these holidays can differ from one state to another depending on regional celebrations and local customs.

November brings a mix of religious observances and cultural events such as Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kannada Rajyaothsava. By understanding the complete list of bank holidays in November 2025, bank users can avoid last-minute hassles and plan their visits to the bank accordingly. Here is a detailed state-wise list of bank holidays, including weekends and special occasions, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar. So, before you schedule your next financial task, take a moment to go through the updated list of bank holidays in November 2025 to stay prepared and organized throughout the month.

List of Bank Holidays in November 2025

There are a total of 5 bank holidays for the month of November 2025. Apart from these holidays, there are RBI mandated Second and Fourth Saturdays and Sundays. These holidays vary according to the regions. Here is a complete list. 


Date

Day

Event

State Where Banks are Closed

1 November 2025 

Saturday

Kannada Rajyothsava/Igas-Bagwal

Bengaluru and Dehradun

2 November 2025

Sunday

Sunday

All regions

5 November 2025

Wednesday

Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima

All regions except Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kochi, Panaji, Patna, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada

6 November 2025

Thursday

Nongkrem Dance

Shillong

7 November 2025

Friday

Wangala Festival

Shillong

8 November 2025

Saturday

Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Second Saturday

All regions

9 November 2025

Sunday

Sunday

All regions

16 November 2025

Sunday 

Sunday

All regions

22 November 2025

Saturday

Fourth Saturday

All regions

23 November 2025

Sunday

Sunday

All regions


READ| Important Days in November 2025

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil comes from a commerce background, but his love for writing led him on a different path. With more than two years of experience as a content writer, he aspires to breathe life into words. He completed his B.Com. from DU and finds joy in traveling and exploring new and hidden places. Do drop your feedback for him at nikhil.batra@jagrannewmedia.com and let him know if you love his work

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News