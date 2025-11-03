As we step into November 2025, it’s important to stay informed about the upcoming bank holidays across India. Whether you’re planning a short vacation, attending a family event, or simply need to manage your financial transactions in advance, knowing the list of bank holidays helps you plan your month better. Banks across India remain closed on specific days that include national holidays, state-specific festivals, and weekends. However, these holidays can differ from one state to another depending on regional celebrations and local customs.

November brings a mix of religious observances and cultural events such as Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kannada Rajyaothsava. By understanding the complete list of bank holidays in November 2025, bank users can avoid last-minute hassles and plan their visits to the bank accordingly. Here is a detailed state-wise list of bank holidays, including weekends and special occasions, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar. So, before you schedule your next financial task, take a moment to go through the updated list of bank holidays in November 2025 to stay prepared and organized throughout the month.