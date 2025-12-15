UP School Winter Vacation 2025-26: Expected Holiday Dates, School Closure & Reopening Updates

UP Winter Vacation 2025–26: With dropping temperatures, dense fog, and worsening winter conditions, students and parents across the state are closely tracking holiday announcements. Schools across Uttar Pradesh are likely to remain closed from December 20 to December 31, 2025, as part of the annual winter break. While an official circular from the Uttar Pradesh Basic and Secondary Education Departments is still awaited, as per multiple reports, students are expected to get 12 days of winter holidays, with classes likely to resume in January 2026. Check this article for tentative school closure dates, reopening schedule, possible holiday extensions, and district-wise updates on online classes. UP School Winter Vacation 2025-26: Expected Dates Winter vacation begins: Friday, 20 December 2025

Winter vacation ends: Wednesday, 31 December 2025

Schools likely to reopen: January 2026, after New Year

Apart from the winter break, students will also benefit from weekly Sundays on 7, 14, 21, and 28 December, along with Christmas holiday on 25 December, effectively extending the rest period for many students. Note: District Magistrates (DMs) may extend the winter vacation further depending on cold wave, fog conditions, and weather severity in their respective districts. Online Classes Ordered in Noida and Ghaziabad Amid severe cold, dense fog, and rising air pollution, some districts in western Uttar Pradesh, especially Noida and Ghaziabad, have already issued directives for online classes. In several schools, classes up to Grade 5 are being conducted in online mode until further notice

These decisions are being taken in line with government advisories and local weather conditions Delhi NCR Impact: GRAP-4 and School Guidelines

Due to worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) has been implemented. The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has ordered hybrid mode classes for students up to Class 11

Classes 10 and 12 are exempted from this order

The impact of GRAP-4 has also influenced school operations in nearby UP districts Winter Break Schedule in Some Private Schools in UP (Confirmed by Schools) Several private schools in Uttar Pradesh have announced a longer winter break: Winter Break: Thursday, 01 January 2026 to Saturday, 18 January 2026

School Reopens: Monday, 19 January 2026 These dates may vary by school board and management. Last Year’s UP Winter Vacation (2024–25) for Reference In the previous academic session: Primary schools in Uttar Pradesh were closed from December 31, 2024

Winter vacation duration: 15 days

This indicates that the state government has extended holidays in the past due to cold wave conditions, making a similar extension in 2025–26 possible if weather worsens. Official Confirmation Awaited As of now: No official notification has been released by the UP State Education Department

Parents and students are advised to stay in touch with school authorities and monitor district-level announcements Uttar Pradesh schools are expected to observe winter vacations from December 20 to December 31, 2025, with reopening likely in January 2026, though official confirmation is still awaited. Weather conditions such as cold waves, fog, and pollution may lead to extensions or online classes in some districts. Students and parents are advised to follow official updates from schools and district authorities for the latest information.