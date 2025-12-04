Maths MCQs for CBSE Class 12: CBSE asks a variety of questions with varied typology. The first section is for the objective-type questions that score one mark for each correct response. As per new rules, the weightage for MCQs has increased in recent years. Multiple-choice questions are an assessment method that teachers use for a quick and clear learning evaluation. Thus, they have become part of the assessment in all educational boards and competitive exams.

On the surface, they may appear simple and short, but they often end up consuming more time than necessary, which can negatively impact the overall score. However, with sufficient practice, students can reap the full benefits of the MCQ section in exams and boost their grades.

Mathematics is a subject with the most tricky MCQ section in the examinations. The questions are short-answer, often one-word types, but still require significant calculation. As such, students need to solve plenty of MCQs of varying difficulty levels before attempting the final exams. You can check the mathematics class 12 MCQs for all chapters here.