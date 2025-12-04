CAT Response Sheet 2025
CBSE Class 12 Maths Important MCQs for Board Exams 2026

By Jaya Gupta
Dec 4, 2025, 18:36 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education  (CBSE) has released the 2025-26 date sheet for Class 12th board exams. The exam is scheduled from February 17 to April 9, 2026. Students should check the important multiple choice questions for all chapters for CBSE Class 12 Mathematics and prepare effective for the exams. The links includes questions along with solutions, making it easy for students to evaluate their knwoledge rightaway. 

CBSE Class 12 Maths Important MCQs for Board Exams 2026

Maths MCQs for CBSE Class 12: CBSE asks a variety of questions with varied typology. The first section is for the objective-type questions that score one mark for each correct response. As per new rules, the weightage for MCQs has increased in recent years. Multiple-choice questions are an assessment method that teachers use for a quick and clear learning evaluation. Thus, they have become part of the assessment in all educational boards and competitive exams.

On the surface, they may appear simple and short, but they often end up consuming more time than necessary, which can negatively impact the overall score. However, with sufficient practice, students can reap the full benefits of the MCQ section in exams and boost their grades.

Mathematics is a subject with the most tricky MCQ section in the examinations. The questions are short-answer, often one-word types, but still require significant calculation. As such, students need to solve plenty of MCQs of varying difficulty levels before attempting the final exams. You can check the mathematics class 12 MCQs for all chapters here.

Also check: CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2026: Download FINAL Class 12 Schedule PDF; Check Exam Day, Date and Time

Key Highlights 

  • In this article students can find Maths MCQs for CBSE Class 12 with chapter-wise distribution.
  • Solving chapter-wise MCQs can help stduents master objective type questions and secure 25% marks out of all. Especially for subjects like Maths, solving MCQs can help largely with scoring additional marks in the subejcts. 
  • These MCQs for all chapters have been prepared by different subject matter experts. Therefore, while solving students can also get an idea of how questiosn will be framed from each chapters.

Class 12 Maths MCQs All Chapters

MCQs for Class 12 mathematics are provided below for your reference. The questions covered are of different difficulty levels and from all the chapters.

Ch 1: Relations and Functions MCQs

Ch 2: Inverse Trigonometric Functions MCQs

Ch 3: Matrices Class 12 MCQs

Ch 4: Determinants MCQs

Ch 5: Continuity and Differentiability MCQs 

Ch 6: Application of Derivatives MCQs

Ch 7: Integrals MCQs

Ch 8: Application of Integrals MCQs

Ch 9: Differential Equations MCQs

Ch 10: Vector Algebra MCQs

Ch 11: Three-Dimensional Geometry MCQs

Ch 12: Linear Programming MCQs

Ch 13: Probability MCQs

CBSE Maths Class 12 Weightage 2025

Here is the unit-wise weightage for CBSE Class 12 Maths that students must refer before starting their preparations. Pick the highest marked unit first to cover major proportion of the question paper in a go.

No

Units

Marks

I

Relations and Functions

08

II

Algebra

10

III

Calculus

35

IV

Vectors and Three - Dimensional Geometry

14

V

Linear Programming 

05

VI

Probability

08

 

TOTAL

80

 

Internal Assessment

20

Why Should You Solve Mathematics Class 12 MCQs?

Mathematics Class 12 MCQs are your one step way to cover half your syllabus. As the New Education Policy suggests the changes in the board exam pattern, students can find more practical and critical based questions rather than questions based on memorization. Therefore, students may see increase in multiple choice questions in question paper even for Maths subject. The questions carries 20 marks, also including two - 1 mark questions of assertion and reasoning. To secure 20 marks, it is essential to continue to practice MCQs more frequently to get a good understanding of key patterns in the exam. This will help secure good marks in Maths paper. There are various benefits of solving MCQs but overall it will be boost your marks and help you complete 25% the paper already.

 

Recommended:

