Maths MCQs for CBSE Class 12: CBSE asks a variety of questions with varied typology. The first section is for the objective-type questions that score one mark for each correct response. As per new rules, the weightage for MCQs has increased in recent years. Multiple-choice questions are an assessment method that teachers use for a quick and clear learning evaluation. Thus, they have become part of the assessment in all educational boards and competitive exams.
On the surface, they may appear simple and short, but they often end up consuming more time than necessary, which can negatively impact the overall score. However, with sufficient practice, students can reap the full benefits of the MCQ section in exams and boost their grades.
Mathematics is a subject with the most tricky MCQ section in the examinations. The questions are short-answer, often one-word types, but still require significant calculation. As such, students need to solve plenty of MCQs of varying difficulty levels before attempting the final exams. You can check the mathematics class 12 MCQs for all chapters here.
Also check: CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2026: Download FINAL Class 12 Schedule PDF; Check Exam Day, Date and Time
Key Highlights
|
|
|
Class 12 Maths MCQs All Chapters
MCQs for Class 12 mathematics are provided below for your reference. The questions covered are of different difficulty levels and from all the chapters.
CBSE Maths Class 12 Weightage 2025
Here is the unit-wise weightage for CBSE Class 12 Maths that students must refer before starting their preparations. Pick the highest marked unit first to cover major proportion of the question paper in a go.
|
No
|
Units
|
Marks
|
I
|
Relations and Functions
|
08
|
II
|
Algebra
|
10
|
III
|
Calculus
|
35
|
IV
|
Vectors and Three - Dimensional Geometry
|
14
|
V
|
Linear Programming
|
05
|
VI
|
Probability
|
08
|
|
TOTAL
|
80
|
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
Why Should You Solve Mathematics Class 12 MCQs?
Mathematics Class 12 MCQs are your one step way to cover half your syllabus. As the New Education Policy suggests the changes in the board exam pattern, students can find more practical and critical based questions rather than questions based on memorization. Therefore, students may see increase in multiple choice questions in question paper even for Maths subject. The questions carries 20 marks, also including two - 1 mark questions of assertion and reasoning. To secure 20 marks, it is essential to continue to practice MCQs more frequently to get a good understanding of key patterns in the exam. This will help secure good marks in Maths paper. There are various benefits of solving MCQs but overall it will be boost your marks and help you complete 25% the paper already.
Recommended:
- CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2025-26
- CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus for Board Exam 2025, Download PDF
- CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Topics Not To Prepare for Board Exam
- CBSE Class 12 Study Material 2026: Download Important Questions, MCQs, Syllabus, Deleted Topics, Sample Papers & Important Resources for Board Exam Preparation
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation