ICAI CA September 2025 Results Announced, Download CA Final, Intermediate and Foundation Scorecard at icai.nic.in

ICAI CA September 2025 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will announce the ICAI CA September 2025 Results today, November 3, 2025. Students who have appeared for the ICAI CA September 2025 Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams will be able to check the result and download the scorecard through the link available on the official result portal

According to the official notification issued, the CA Final and Intermediate result 2025 will be announced at 2 PM while the CA Foundation result 2025 will be announced at 5 PM. Candidates awaiting the results can visit the official website icai.nic.in to check their results and download the scorecard.

To check the ICAI CA September 2025 results, candidates must visit the official website - icai.nic.in and login using the registration number and roll number. A direct link for candidates to check their CA results and download the scorecard will also be provided below.