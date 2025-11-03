ICAI CA September 2025 Results Announced, Download CA Final, Intermediate and Foundation Scorecard at icai.nic.in

Key Points
- CA September 2025 final and intermediate result to be announced at 2 PM
- CA foundation result 2025 to be announced at 5 PM
- Download scorecard using registration number and roll number
ICAI CA September 2025 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will announce the ICAI CA September 2025 Results today, November 3, 2025. Students who have appeared for the ICAI CA September 2025 Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams will be able to check the result and download the scorecard through the link available on the official result portal
According to the official notification issued, the CA Final and Intermediate result 2025 will be announced at 2 PM while the CA Foundation result 2025 will be announced at 5 PM. Candidates awaiting the results can visit the official website icai.nic.in to check their results and download the scorecard.
To check the ICAI CA September 2025 results, candidates must visit the official website - icai.nic.in and login using the registration number and roll number. A direct link for candidates to check their CA results and download the scorecard will also be provided below.
ICAI CA September 2025 Result - Click Here
How to Check ICAI CA September 2025 Results
The ICAI CA September 2025 final, intermediate and foundation result will be announced today. Follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard.
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI CA
Step 2: Click on the CA foundation/ intermediate/ final result link
Step 3: Enter the registration number and roll number
Step 4: The CA exam result will be displayed
Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference
ICAI CA September 2025 Result Date and Time
CA final and intermediate results will be made live first followed by the CA foundation result 2025. Check the CA September 2025 resul date and time below.
|
Subject
|
Date and Time
|
CA Final and Intermediate
|
Around 2 PM on November 3, 2025
|
CA Foundation
|
Around 5 PM on November 3, 2025
Where to Check ICAI CA September 2025 Result
The ICAI CA September 2025 foundation, intermediate and final result link will available on the official result porta. Check the list of websites below
-
icai.nic.in
-
icai.org
