ICAI CA September Result 2025 Date: Official Website icai.nic.in, Final, Intermediate and Foundation Scorecard on Nov 3

ICAI CA September 2025 Result Date and Time: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA September 2025 Result Date and Time. Canddiates can check CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Result on November 3, 2025 at icai.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the CA September 2025 examination can check their result through the link on the official website.

As per the official notification issued, the ICAI CA September final and intermediate result 2025 will be announced by 2 PM on the official website. The CA foundation result 2025 will be announced by 5 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must keep their login credentials ready with them to check the results.

ICAI CA September 2025 Result Date and Time