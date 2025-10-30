Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025
ICAI CA September Result 2025 Date: Official Website icai.nic.in, Final, Intermediate and Foundation Scorecard on Nov 3

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 30, 2025, 15:32 IST
Oct 30, 2025, 15:32 IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA September 2025 Result Date and Time. Canddiates can check CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Result on November 3, 2025 at icai.nic.in

Key Points

  • ICAI CA final and intermediate result 2025 at 2 PM on the official website icai.nic.in
  • CA September 2025 foundation result at 5 PM at icai.nic.in
  • Login using registration number and roll number

ICAI CA September 2025 Result Date and Time: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA September 2025 Result Date and Time. Canddiates can check CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Result on November 3, 2025 at icai.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the CA September 2025 examination can check their result through the link on the official website.

As per the official notification issued, the ICAI CA September final and intermediate result 2025 will be announced by 2 PM on the official website. The CA foundation result 2025 will be announced by 5 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must keep their login credentials ready with them to check the results.

ICAI CA September 2025 Result Official Notification - Click Here

icai-img

ICAI CA September 2025 Result Date and Time

According to the official notification shared, the CA final and intermediate results will be announced first at 2 PM followed by the CA foundation result ar 5 PM. Check the complete details below

Subject Date and Time
CA Final and Intermediate  Around 2 PM on Novmber 3, 2025
CA Foundation Around 5 PM on November 3, 2025

Official Website to Check CA September 2025 Result

The ICAI CA September 2025 foundation, intermediate and final result link will be made live on November 3, 2025. The website for students to check the CA Result is given below

  • icai.nic.in
  • icai.org

How to Check ICAI CA September 2025 Results

The ICAI CA September 2025 final, intermediate and foundation result link will be live on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the result and download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI CA

Step 2: Click on the CA foundation/ intermediate/ final result link

Step 3: Enter the registration number and roll number

Step 4: The CA exam result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference

