ICAI CA September Result 2025 Date: Official Website icai.nic.in, Final, Intermediate and Foundation Scorecard on Nov 3

Key Points
- ICAI CA final and intermediate result 2025 at 2 PM on the official website icai.nic.in
- CA September 2025 foundation result at 5 PM at icai.nic.in
- Login using registration number and roll number
ICAI CA September 2025 Result Date and Time: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA September 2025 Result Date and Time. Canddiates can check CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Result on November 3, 2025 at icai.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the CA September 2025 examination can check their result through the link on the official website.
As per the official notification issued, the ICAI CA September final and intermediate result 2025 will be announced by 2 PM on the official website. The CA foundation result 2025 will be announced by 5 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must keep their login credentials ready with them to check the results.
ICAI CA September 2025 Result Official Notification - Click Here
ICAI CA September 2025 Result Date and Time
According to the official notification shared, the CA final and intermediate results will be announced first at 2 PM followed by the CA foundation result ar 5 PM. Check the complete details below
|Subject
|Date and Time
|CA Final and Intermediate
|Around 2 PM on Novmber 3, 2025
|CA Foundation
|Around 5 PM on November 3, 2025
Official Website to Check CA September 2025 Result
The ICAI CA September 2025 foundation, intermediate and final result link will be made live on November 3, 2025. The website for students to check the CA Result is given below
- icai.nic.in
- icai.org
How to Check ICAI CA September 2025 Results
The ICAI CA September 2025 final, intermediate and foundation result link will be live on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the result and download the scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI CA
Step 2: Click on the CA foundation/ intermediate/ final result link
Step 3: Enter the registration number and roll number
Step 4: The CA exam result will be displayed
Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference
Also Read: School Dropout Rates Rise in Tamil Nadu, Enrollment Drops in Government Schools, Check Details Here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation