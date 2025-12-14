Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan (PM-USP) Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students: Eligibility, Application Process & Full Details

The Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan (PM-USP) Central Sector Scheme of Scholarships for College and University Students aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from poor families for higher studies. The Ministry of Education awards a maximum of 82,000 fresh scholarships annually, based on Class XII Board Examination results, with 50% earmarked for girls.

Eligibility requires students to be pursuing regular studies in recognized institutions, not correspondence/distance mode, have passed the relevant subject in the 10+2 pattern or equivalent, not be availing any other scholarship, and have a family income up to Rs. 4.5 lakhs. Reservations adhere to the Central Reservation Policy, i.e., 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST, 27% for OBC, and 5% horizontal for students with Benchmark Disabilities.