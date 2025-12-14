Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan (PM-USP) Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students: Eligibility, Application Process & Full Details

Key Points
- Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan is a scholarship scheme from the Ministry of Education.
- It aims to give financial aid to students from low-income families while pursuing higher education.
- The scholarships are based on Class 12th board exam results.
The Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan (PM-USP) Central Sector Scheme of Scholarships for College and University Students aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from poor families for higher studies. The Ministry of Education awards a maximum of 82,000 fresh scholarships annually, based on Class XII Board Examination results, with 50% earmarked for girls.
Eligibility requires students to be pursuing regular studies in recognized institutions, not correspondence/distance mode, have passed the relevant subject in the 10+2 pattern or equivalent, not be availing any other scholarship, and have a family income up to Rs. 4.5 lakhs. Reservations adhere to the Central Reservation Policy, i.e., 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST, 27% for OBC, and 5% horizontal for students with Benchmark Disabilities.
The scholarship rate is Rs. 12,000/- per annum for the first three years of Graduation and Rs. 20,000/- per annum at the Post-Graduation level. Students in 5-year/Integrated professional courses receive Rs. 20,000/- per annum in the 4th and 5th years, while those in 4-year technical courses like B.Tech/B.Engg. receive Rs. 12,000/- for the first three years and Rs. 20,000/- in the 4th year.
The scheme operates under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), with funds deposited directly into Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts. Students can view guidelines and apply online through the National Scholarship Portal (http://www.scholarships.gov.in/).
Benefits of Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan (PM-USP)
|Level/Course
|Duration
|Rate of Scholarship (p.a.)
|Graduation (College and University courses)
|First three years
|₹12,000/-
|Post-graduation
|N/A
|₹20,000/-
|Professional Courses (Integrated course)
|4th and 5th year (if course duration is 5 years)
|₹20,000/-
|Technical Courses (B.Tech, B.Engg.) - Graduation level
|1st, 2nd, and 3rd year
|₹12,000/-
|Technical Courses (B.Tech, B.Engg.) - Graduation level
|4th year
|₹20,000/-
PM-USP: Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must satisfy the following eligibility criteria to apply for Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan (PM-USP):
- The applicant must have scored above the 80th percentile among successful candidates in the relevant stream in Class 12th (10+2 pattern or equivalent) from the respective Board of Examination.
- The applicant must be pursuing a regular degree course at an institution recognized by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the respective Regulatory Bodies.
- The gross parental/family income of the applicant must not exceed ₹4,50,000/- per annum.
- For scholarship renewal, the student must achieve at least 50% marks in the Annual Examination and maintain a minimum attendance of 75%.
- Students are required to have an Aadhaar-seeded bank account in their name.
Exceptions of PM-USP:
- Students pursuing correspondence, distance learning, or diploma courses are not eligible.
- Students already benefiting from any other scholarship schemes, including State-run schemes, fee waivers, or reimbursement schemes, are not eligible.
How to Apply for PM-USP Online?
Follow the mentioned steps to apply online for PM-USP via One Time Registration (OTR) process:
- Visit the National Scholarships Portal (NSP) One Time Registration page and Click on “Apply for OTR”
- Guidelines for OTR will appear. Scroll to the bottom. Read carefully the undertaking. Accept the Terms. Click “Next”.
- Register your active mobile number in the OTR registration form. All correspondence/communication will be done on the submitted mobile/e-mail only.
- Complete Aadhaar e-KYC by entering Parent/Legal Guardian/Student Aadhaar number. Submit the OTP received and Click “verify”
- Enter details on the next page and click “Finish”. You will receive a Reference Number. Download the NSP OTR App and the Aadhaar FaceRD App from Google Play Store and complete face authentication for generating OTR.
- On successful face authentication, your 14-digit OTR number will be generated and sent via SMS.
