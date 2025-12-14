BSF Admit Card 2025 OUT
Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan (PM-USP) Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students: Eligibility, Application Process & Full Details

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 14, 2025, 23:00 IST

The Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan (PM-USP) is a scholarship scheme from the Ministry of Education. It aims to give financial aid to talented students from low-income families to help with their daily costs while they attend college or university. The scholarships are based on Class 12th board exam results, with a maximum of 82,000 new scholarships available each year for graduate, postgraduate, and professional courses. The scholarship will be disbursed directly into the Aadhar seeded bank accounts of the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Key Points

  • It aims to give financial aid to students from low-income families while pursuing higher education.
  • The scholarships are based on Class 12th board exam results.

The Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan (PM-USP) Central Sector Scheme of Scholarships for College and University Students aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from poor families for higher studies. The Ministry of Education awards a maximum of 82,000 fresh scholarships annually, based on Class XII Board Examination results, with 50% earmarked for girls.

Eligibility requires students to be pursuing regular studies in recognized institutions, not correspondence/distance mode, have passed the relevant subject in the 10+2 pattern or equivalent, not be availing any other scholarship, and have a family income up to Rs. 4.5 lakhs. Reservations adhere to the Central Reservation Policy, i.e., 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST, 27% for OBC, and 5% horizontal for students with Benchmark Disabilities.

The scholarship rate is Rs. 12,000/- per annum for the first three years of Graduation and Rs. 20,000/- per annum at the Post-Graduation level. Students in 5-year/Integrated professional courses receive Rs. 20,000/- per annum in the 4th and 5th years, while those in 4-year technical courses like B.Tech/B.Engg. receive Rs. 12,000/- for the first three years and Rs. 20,000/- in the 4th year.

The scheme operates under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), with funds deposited directly into Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts. Students can view guidelines and apply online through the National Scholarship Portal (http://www.scholarships.gov.in/).

Benefits of Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan (PM-USP)

Level/Course Duration Rate of Scholarship (p.a.)
Graduation (College and University courses) First three years ₹12,000/-
Post-graduation N/A ₹20,000/-
Professional Courses (Integrated course) 4th and 5th year (if course duration is 5 years) ₹20,000/-
Technical Courses (B.Tech, B.Engg.) - Graduation level 1st, 2nd, and 3rd year ₹12,000/-
Technical Courses (B.Tech, B.Engg.) - Graduation level 4th year ₹20,000/-

PM-USP: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must satisfy the following eligibility criteria to apply for Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan (PM-USP): 

  • The applicant must have scored above the 80th percentile among successful candidates in the relevant stream in Class 12th (10+2 pattern or equivalent) from the respective Board of Examination.
  • The applicant must be pursuing a regular degree course at an institution recognized by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the respective Regulatory Bodies.
  • The gross parental/family income of the applicant must not exceed ₹4,50,000/- per annum.
  • For scholarship renewal, the student must achieve at least 50% marks in the Annual Examination and maintain a minimum attendance of 75%.
  • Students are required to have an Aadhaar-seeded bank account in their name.

Exceptions of PM-USP: 

  • Students pursuing correspondence, distance learning, or diploma courses are not eligible.
  • Students already benefiting from any other scholarship schemes, including State-run schemes, fee waivers, or reimbursement schemes, are not eligible.

How to Apply for PM-USP Online? 

Follow the mentioned steps to apply online for PM-USP via One Time Registration (OTR) process: 

  1. Visit the National Scholarships Portal (NSP) One Time Registration page and Click on “Apply for OTR”
  2. Guidelines for OTR will appear. Scroll to the bottom. Read carefully the undertaking. Accept the Terms. Click “Next”.
  3. Register your active mobile number in the OTR registration form. All correspondence/communication will be done on the submitted mobile/e-mail only.
  4. Complete Aadhaar e-KYC by entering Parent/Legal Guardian/Student Aadhaar number. Submit the OTP received and Click “verify”
  5. Enter details on the next page and click “Finish”. You will receive a Reference Number. Download the NSP OTR App and the Aadhaar FaceRD App from Google Play Store and complete face authentication for generating OTR.
  6. On successful face authentication, your 14-digit OTR number will be generated and sent via SMS.
