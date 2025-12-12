EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
CBSE Board Exam 2026: Major Changes in 10th and 12th Board Exam Changes; Important Guidelines for Students

Dec 12, 2025, 12:45 IST

CBSE has made major changes to the 2026 board exam process and paper pattern for Class 10th and 12th students. Changes include structured Science and Social Science papers, two board exams, mandatory 75% attendance in Class 9-10, a new 9-point grading system from 2026, provisional Class 11 admission, and a revised paper pattern. Students should carefully note these changes.

Key Points

  • Changes are reflected in revised model papers as well.
  • Students should carefully note these changes.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has implemented several major changes in board exam process and paper pattern this academic year. The changes are introduced for class 10th and 12th students; they are advised to carefully understand the changes going to be implemented during the exams. 

CBSE Board Exams 2026 Major Changes

New Structure of Science and Social Science Papers

This year, the board has made major changes to the answer sheets and section-based answer writing rules for both subjects:

  1. 3 sections of the Science paper:
    1. A – Biology section
    2. B – Chemistry section
    3. C – Physics section
  2. 4 sections of the Social Science section:
    1. A – History section
    2. B – Geography section
    3. C – Political Science section
    4. D – Economics section

Students will need to divide their answer sheets according to the sections. An answer written in the incorrect section will not be evaluated, and this error will not be fixed during evaluation or re-evaluation, marked as ‘Attempt Not Done.’ To help students understand this new format, CBSE has also made sample papers available for both subjects.

Now two board exams a year: February and May

  1. February: Compulsory Main Exam. All students are required to take this exam. Practical exams will also be held only in February. 
  2. May: Optional Improvement Exam. Students can retake a maximum of three subjects. The best marks will be included in the final result.

Only those who fail in one to three subjects in February will be eligible to appear in May. If a student fails in more than three subjects, they will not be eligible for the May exam. Those who are absent in more than three subjects in February will also not be allowed to appear in May.

75% attendance mandatory in 9th and 10th grades

CBSE has clarified that at least 75% attendance will be required in both Classes 9 and 10 to appear in the board exams. Students who do not meet the minimum attendance limit will be disqualified.

New 9-Point Grading System from 2026

The Board will implement a new 9-point grade scale from 2026. Students will be awarded a total of 9 grades, from A1 to E, based on their marks. This grading system will make evaluation more transparent.

Provisional Admission in Class 11

Students will be able to seek provisional admission based on the February main examination. Admission will be confirmed upon the final results being released after the improvement examination.

New Paper Pattern for Classes 10 and 12

The question format in the exam has been significantly changed this year. The new divisions of questions are as follows:

  1. 50% – Competency-Based Questions (MCQs, Case Studies, Data-Based Questions)
  2. 20% – Objective Questions
  3. 30% – Short and Long Answer Type Questions

This format is based on understanding and analysis rather than rote learning.

