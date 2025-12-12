CBSE Board Exam 2026: Major Changes in 10th and 12th Board Exam Changes; Important Guidelines for Students

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has implemented several major changes in board exam process and paper pattern this academic year. The changes are introduced for class 10th and 12th students; they are advised to carefully understand the changes going to be implemented during the exams.

CBSE Board Exams 2026 Major Changes

New Structure of Science and Social Science Papers

This year, the board has made major changes to the answer sheets and section-based answer writing rules for both subjects:

3 sections of the Science paper: A – Biology section B – Chemistry section C – Physics section 4 sections of the Social Science section: A – History section B – Geography section C – Political Science section D – Economics section

Students will need to divide their answer sheets according to the sections. An answer written in the incorrect section will not be evaluated, and this error will not be fixed during evaluation or re-evaluation, marked as ‘Attempt Not Done.’ To help students understand this new format, CBSE has also made sample papers available for both subjects.