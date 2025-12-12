What is the Scientific Name for a Polar Bear?

Key Points Ursus maritimus is the scientific name for polar bears, named in 1774 by Constantine Phipps.

Polar bears are marine mammals in the Ursidae family, adapted to Arctic sea ice.

Polar bears don't truly hibernate, except for pregnant females, and are exceptional swimmers.

Scientific name for polar bear: The polar bear is one of the most famous and beautiful predators in the world. It is perfectly suited to the harsh, frozen conditions of the Arctic. If you're interested in nature, learning about how species like the polar bear are officially classified is a great place to start. There are about 26,000 polar bears living in the circumpolar Arctic region right now. This marine mammal, which is the biggest type of bear, has a lot of problems, mostly because of climate change, which is causing sea ice to melt. So, knowing the right scientific name for a polar bear can help us understand its place in the animal kingdom better and why it needs to be protected right away. What is the Scientific Name for the Polar Bear? The scientific name for the polar bear is Ursus maritimus. This binomial name was formally given by Constantine John Phipps in 1774. The term literally translates to sea bear, which is a highly fitting name given that this carnivore spends the majority of its life on the Arctic sea ice and is classified as a marine mammal.

What is the Family of Polar bears? The polar bear is a member of the Family Ursidae, which includes all eight living species of bears, like black bears and brown bears. The polar bear is in the Genus Ursus, which it shares with brown bears (Ursus arctos) and American black bears (Ursus americanus). Check Out - What is the Scientific Name of Sheep? Interesting Facts about Polar Bears Polar bears are amazing examples of evolution because they have special adaptations that let them live in one of the harshest places on Earth. 1. Marine Mammal Classification Not many people know ‘Where do polar bears live?’ These bears are the only kind of bear that lives in the ocean and needs sea ice for food and shelter. They mostly eat seals. 2. Insulating Fur and Skin Even though their fur looks white to blend in, each hair is actually clear with a hollow center. Beneath the fur, their skin is jet black, which helps absorb sunlight and warm them.