What is the Scientific Name of a Fox?

By Harshita Singh
Dec 9, 2025, 11:25 IST

The scientific name of a fox is not a single binomial due to species diversity; for instance, the globally common red fox scientific name is Vulpes vulpes. The entire fox genus, Vulpes, includes the Arctic and Fennec foxes.

Key Points

  • Red fox scientific name is Vulpes vulpes, established by Carl Linnaeus in 1758.
  • Rural red fox populations in Great Britain declined nearly half between 1995-2022.
  • Genus Vulpes includes Arctic Fox (Vulpes lagopus) and Fennec Fox (Vulpes zerda).

Most people don't know the scientific name of a fox, which is not the one that most people know it by. Foxes, those small-to-medium-sized members of the dog family, are celebrated across cultures for their intelligence. The red fox, which is one of the most widespread species, is known for its remarkable adaptability to various fox habitat types, from woodlands to bustling urban centers. 

Latest statistics indicate a decline in rural red fox populations in Great Britain (down by nearly half between 1995 and 2022), while urban populations remain stable according to the latest reports. 

This showcases the species' incredible resilience and ability to thrive alongside human development. To get a precise, universal understanding of this fascinating mammal, we must look at the scientific name of the fox, which reveals its place within the broader classification system.

What is the Scientific Name of a Fox?

The red fox is one of the most well-known types of foxes. The scientific name for a red fox is Vulpes vulpes. This two-part name comes from the binomial nomenclature system and makes it easy to tell this species apart from all the others in the world. It clears up the confusion that comes with common names.

Why are Foxes called Vulpes? 

Foxes belong to the genus Vulpes. Interestingly, the term is a Latin word for "fox". The botanical name was created by Carl Linnaeus in 1758. It is used to group together the canids that people usually call "true foxes." These animals are different from other members of the dog family, like wolves or jackals.

What is the Classification of the Fox Genus? 

The fox genus is called Vulpes. It is part of a system that puts it with other animals that are related to foxes. Scientists use this structure to learn how different species are related to each other in terms of evolution.

Classification of Fox Genus

Rank

Taxonomic Name

Kingdom

Animalia (Animals)

Phylum

Chordata (Vertebrates)

Class

Mammalia (Mammals)

Order

Carnivora (Carnivores)

Family

Canidae (Dogs, Wolves, and Foxes)

Genus

Vulpes (True Foxes)

Species

v. vulpes, v. lagopus, v. zerda, etc.

The genus Vulpes includes various species, such as the Arctic Fox (Vulpes lagopus), renowned for its thick white coat, and the diminutive Fennec Fox (Vulpes zerda), recognizable by its large ears that aid heat dissipation in the Sahara Desert.

By recognizing its placement in the Canidae family and the fox genus Vulpes, we can appreciate the rich biological diversity that includes the arctic fox, scientific name (Vulpes lagopus), and the fennec fox (Vulpes zerda). The continuous study of these binomials is vital for effective conservation and for tracking the global distribution and health of fox populations.

