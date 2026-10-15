All India Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: CBSE, CISCE, Other State Time Table PDF Updates; How To Download

All India Board Exam 2027 Time Table Live Updates: Board examinations are generally conducted between February and April every year. Several state boards release their exam timetables a few months in advance to help students plan their preparation. The Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh boards have released their date sheets, while CBSE and CISCE are yet to announce their schedules. Students are eagerly waiting for the CBSE date sheets for Classes 10 and 12, as more than 40 lakh students appear for these examinations every year. Here is a look at the expected date sheet release dates for the boards that are yet to announce their schedules.

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Expected Release Date, How To Download

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets are expected to be released soon, likely in October, 2026. Last year, CBSE released its tentative date sheet in September and the final schedule in October.

Once released, students can visit cbse.gov.in, open the examination section and click on the CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet link to download the PDF.

Telangana Board Time Table 2027 Expected Release Date

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is expected to release the TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Time Table 2027 in October 2026, while the Directorate of Government Examinations is also expected to release the TS SSC (Class 10) Time Table 2027 soon.

Official Website: bse.telangana.gov.in

Kerala Board Time Table 2027 Expected Release Date

The Kerala SSLC, Plus one (Class 11) and Plus two (Class 12) date sheets for 2027 are expected to be released in October, 2026. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Kerala will publish the schedules on the official websites sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

CISCE Time Table 2027: Expected Release Date, How To Download

The CISCE ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 timetables are expected soon.

Students can visit cisce.org⁠, open the timetable or notifications section and download the relevant ICSE or ISC date sheet.

Rajasthan Board Time Table 2027: Expected Release Date, How To Download

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 and Class 12 timetables are expected ahead of the examinations scheduled for February and March 2027. The board has not announced a confirmed release date.

Students can visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, open the examination or latest notifications section and download the 2027 timetable once it is published.

AP Inter Time Table 2027: Expected Release Date, How To Download

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), is expected to release the first-year and second-year Intermediate timetables in October, 2026. The exams are expected to take place in February and March 2027.

Students can visit bie.ap.gov.in, find the Intermediate Public Examination 2027 timetable link and download the PDF for subject-wise dates and timings.

How To Download All India Board Exam 2027 Time Table?