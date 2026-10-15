NICL AO Admit Card 2026
INFOCUS
Live

All India Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: CBSE, CISCE, Other State Time Table PDF Updates; How To Download

By Sahil Behl
Oct 17, 2026, 11:33 IST

Board Exam Time Table 2027 LIVE Updates: Check the latest updates on CBSE, CISCE, Rajasthan Board and AP Inter date sheets, official websites and steps to download Class 10 and 12 timetables. Also check the exam schedules released by UP Board, Maharashtra, MPBSE, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.


All India Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: CBSE, CISCE, Other State Time Table PDF Updates; How To Download
All India Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: CBSE, CISCE, Other State Time Table PDF Updates; How To Download

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Several boards have announced the 2027 board examination time table.
  • CBSE, CISCE and Rajasthan board are yet to release the date sheet for Class 10 and 12.
  • Students can expected the date sheets to be released in October, 2026.

All India Board Exam 2027 Time Table Live Updates: Board examinations are generally conducted between February and April every year. Several state boards release their exam timetables a few months in advance to help students plan their preparation. The Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh boards have released their date sheets, while CBSE and CISCE are yet to announce their schedules. Students are eagerly waiting for the CBSE date sheets for Classes 10 and 12, as more than 40 lakh students appear for these examinations every year. Here is a look at the expected date sheet release dates for the boards that are yet to announce their schedules.

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Expected Release Date, How To Download

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets are expected to be released soon, likely in October, 2026. Last year, CBSE released its tentative date sheet in September and the final schedule in October.

Once released, students can visit cbse.gov.in, open the examination section and click on the CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet link to download the PDF.

Telangana Board Time Table 2027 Expected Release Date

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is expected to release the TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Time Table 2027 in October 2026, while the Directorate of Government Examinations is also expected to release the TS SSC (Class 10) Time Table 2027 soon. 

Official Website: bse.telangana.gov.in

Kerala Board Time Table 2027 Expected Release Date

The Kerala SSLC, Plus one (Class 11) and Plus two (Class 12) date sheets for 2027 are expected to be released in October, 2026. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Kerala will publish the schedules on the official websites sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

CISCE Time Table 2027: Expected Release Date, How To Download

The CISCE ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 timetables are expected soon.

Students can visit cisce.org⁠, open the timetable or notifications section and download the relevant ICSE or ISC date sheet.

Rajasthan Board Time Table 2027: Expected Release Date, How To Download

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 and Class 12 timetables are expected ahead of the examinations scheduled for February and March 2027. The board has not announced a confirmed release date.

Students can visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, open the examination or latest notifications section and download the 2027 timetable once it is published.

AP Inter Time Table 2027: Expected Release Date, How To Download

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), is expected to release the first-year and second-year Intermediate timetables in October, 2026. The exams are expected to take place in February and March 2027. 

Students can visit bie.ap.gov.in, find the Intermediate Public Examination 2027 timetable link and download the PDF for subject-wise dates and timings.

How To Download All India Board Exam 2027 Time Table?

  • Visit the official website of the respective board.
  • Click on the Class 12 or Class 10 link under the date sheet or latest news section.
  • The date sheet will be downloaded.
  • Save it for future reference. 
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Oct 17, 2026, 11:33 IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2027: Class 12 Exam Pattern

    Name of Event

    Details

    Conducting Body

    Central Board of Secondary Education

    Question Paper Pattern

    • MCQs: 20%

    • Competency-based questions (case-based, source-based, or other types): 30%

    • Short/long answer type questions: 50%

    Duration

    3 hours

    Mode of Examination

    Offline

    Number of Subjects

    5 or 6 (as elected by the student)

    Maximum Marks

    100 (theory+practical)

    80 marks theory + 20 marks project works for Commerce subjects (Accountancy, Business Studies & Economics)

    70 marks for theory + 30 marks for practical (Physics, Chemistry & Biology)

    80 marks for Maths written exam + 20 marks for internal assessment.

    Passing Marks for Each Subject

    33%

    Passing Marks for the Overall Exam

    Aggregate 33%
  • Oct 17, 2026, 10:38 IST

    Board Exam 2027: AP Board SSC, Intermediate Exam Timetable Expected Soon

    AP Board will be releasing the complete examination schedule for SSC and intermediate examinations. Those appearing for their board exams in March 2027 will be able to check the timetable PDF through the link available on the official website. Candidates need to visit the official website and download the timetable PDF. 

  • Oct 17, 2026, 10:00 IST

    TN 10th and 12th Board Exam 2027 Timetable Released

    Tamil Nadu board 10th and 12th exam 2027 schedule has been released online. The exams will be conducted between March-April 2027. Check the SSLC and HSE Exam dates below.

    TN SSLC Exam 2027 

    • Practical Exams: February 19 to February 26, 2027
    • Theory Exams: March 17 to April 12, 2027

    TN HSE Exam 2027

     

    • Practical Exams: February 8 to February 18, 2027 
    • Theory Exams: March 3 to March 29, 2027


  • Oct 17, 2026, 09:11 IST

    UPMSP 10th and 12th Timetable 2027 Released

    UPMSP Class 10 and class 12 exam schedule has been released online. According to the schedule released, UP Board Class 10 and class 12 exams will be conducted in two shifts from February 5 to 24, 2027. The morning shift woll be conducted from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM while the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. Students appearing for the board exam can visit the official website to download the datesheet PDF.

  • Oct 17, 2026, 08:14 IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2027: Datesheet PDF to be Released Soon

    Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the timetable PDF for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations likely by the end of this month. Candidates preparing to appear for the annual board examinations will be able to download the timetable PDF through the link on the official website. The timetable will contain the subject-wise schedule for the CBSE 10th and CBSE 12th board exams 2027. 

  • Oct 17, 2026, 07:19 IST

    Maharashtra Board Exam 2027: Tentative Exam Dates Announced

    Candidates appearing for the Maharashtra Board Examination 2027 can check the tentative schedule here.

    Examination / ActivityStart DateEnd Date
    HSC (Class 12) Practicals / Orals January 20, 2027 February 6, 2027
    HSC (Class 12) Written Theory February 8, 2027 March 16, 2027
    SSC (Class 10) Practicals / Orals January 28, 2027 February 13, 2027
    SSC (Class 10) Written Theory February 15, 2027 March 11, 2027
  • Oct 17, 2026, 06:47 IST

    Board Examination 2027: Datesheets to be Released Online Soon

    Various state boards will be releasing the complete datesheets for their class 10 and class 12 board examinations. The board examinations are conducted annually between February-April and the results are declared by May. The same will be followed this year with the state board and CBSE and ICSE examinations. Candidates appearing for the exams can visit the official website of the board to download the datesheet PDF.

  • Oct 17, 2026, 04:53 IST

    All India Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE: AP Inter 2027 Timetable Expected Soon

    The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education is expected to announce the first-year and second-year Intermediate examination schedule. A final timetable was not confirmed in the information reviewed for this update. Students can check bie.ap.gov.in⁠ for official notices.

     

  • Oct 17, 2026, 01:53 IST

    Board Exam Dates 2027 LIVE: Maharashtra Board Announces Tentative SSC, HSC Dates

    The Maharashtra State Board has announced provisional examination dates for 2027. Class 12 HSC exams are scheduled from February 8 to March 16, while Class 10 SSC exams are scheduled from February 15 to March 11. Students should check for the final subject-wise timetable before treating these dates as confirmed.

  • Oct 16, 2026, 23:53 IST

    Board Exams 2027 LIVE Updates: MP Board 2027 Timetable Released for Classes 10, 12

    The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released its 2027 examination timetable. Class 12 exams are scheduled from February 17 to March 19, while Class 10 exams will take place from February 24 to March 18. Students can check the schedule at mpbse.nic.in⁠.

     

  • Oct 16, 2026, 22:53 IST

    Board Exams 2027 LIVE Updates: UP Board Time Table 2027 Out

    The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 timetable for 2027. Both examinations will be held from February 5 to February 24, 2027. Exams will take place in two shifts: 8:30 am to 11:45 am and 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

    Students can download the subject-wise date sheet from upmsp.edu.in or click on the direct link below:

    UP Board 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2027 Download Link

  • Oct 16, 2026, 21:53 IST

    Board Exams Time Table 2027 LIVE: Exams From February 25

    The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the broad examination window for Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSC examinations. Both are scheduled to take place between February 25 and March 17, 2027.

    The detailed subject-wise timetable is separate from the academic calendar. Students should check gseb.org for the final date sheet or click on the link below:

    Gujarat GSEB 2027 Time Table Download Link

  • Oct 16, 2026, 19:43 IST

    All India Board Exam 2027 Time Table LIVE: UP Board 2027 Exams to Begin on February 5

    The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 examination schedule. Both examinations are scheduled from February 5 to February 24, 2027. Students can check the subject-wise timetable on the official website, upmsp.edu.in⁠.

     

  • Oct 16, 2026, 17:38 IST

    All India Board Exam Time Table 2027 LIVE: Tamil Nadu Class 11 Schedule

    The Class 11 public examinations are scheduled for arrear candidates only. The theory examinations will begin on March 5 and continue until April 1, 2027. The schedule does not specify practical examination dates for these candidates.

    For 2018 to 2025 arrear candidates only, as stated in the uploaded timetable.

    Date

    Day

    Part

    Subject

    05.03.2027

    FRIDAY

    Part - I

    Tamil and other language papers

    16.03.2027

    TUESDAY

    Part - II

    ENGLISH

    18.03.2027

    THURSDAY

    Part - III

    CHEMISTRY, ACCOUNTANCY, GEOGRAPHY

    22.03.2027

    MONDAY

    Part - III

    MATHEMATICS, ZOOLOGY, COMMERCE, MICRO BIOLOGY, NUTRITION AND DIETETICS, TEXTILE & DRESS DESIGNING, FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT, AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE, NURSING (General)

    24.03.2027

    WEDNESDAY

    Part - III

    PHYSICS, ECONOMICS, EMPLOYABILITY SKILLS

    30.03.2027

    TUESDAY

    Part - III

    COMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH, ETHICS AND INDIAN CULTURE, COMPUTER SCIENCE, COMPUTER APPLICATIONS, BIO-CHEMISTRY, ADVANCED LANGUAGE (TAMIL), HOME SCIENCE, POLITICAL SCIENCE, STATISTICS, NURSING (VOCATIONAL), BASIC ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING

    01.04.2027

    THURSDAY

    Part - III

    BIOLOGY, BOTANY, HISTORY, BUSINESS MATHEMATICS AND STATISTICS, BASIC ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING, BASIC CIVIL ENGINEERING, BASIC AUTOMOBILE ENGINEERING, BASIC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING, TEXTILE TECHNOLOGY, OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARIATSHIP
  • Oct 16, 2026, 16:44 IST

    All India Board Exam Time Table 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Official Websites

    • CBSE: cbse.gov.in.
    • UPMSP: upmsp.edu.in.
    • ICSE: cisce.org.
    • Telangana: bse.telangana.gov.in.
    • Maharashtra: mahahsscboard.in.
    • Kerala: dhsekerala.gov.in
  • Oct 16, 2026, 15:53 IST

    Board Exams Time Table 2027 LIVE: Exams From February 25

    The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the broad examination window for Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSC examinations. Both are scheduled to take place between February 25 and March 17, 2027.

    The detailed subject-wise timetable is separate from the academic calendar. Students should check gseb.org for the final date sheet or click on the link below:

    Gujarat GSEB 2027 Time Table Download Link

     

  • Oct 16, 2026, 12:05 IST

    ICSE Datesheet 2027: Board to Release PDF Soon

    The ICSE and ISC 10th and 12th exam 2027 datesheets will be available on the official website soon. The board is likely to announce the examination dates by next month. Candidates preparing to appear for the exams need to visit the official website to download the timetable PDF

  • Oct 16, 2026, 10:26 IST

    Maharashtra Board Exam 2027: Subject-wise Schedule Soon

    Maharashtra Board has announced the tentative timetable for the SSC and HSC board exam 2027. The Maharashtra HSC Class 12 theory examinations will take place from February 8 to March 16, 2027. The SSC Class 10 theory examinations will be held from February 15 to March 11, 2027. 

  • Oct 16, 2026, 09:14 IST

    Board Exam 2027 Datesheet: Class 10, 12 Exams to be Conducted Between February-April 207

    State boards across the country and CBSE and ICSE boards will be conducting its annual board examinations between February 2027 and April 2027. The detailed exam schedule will be released on the official websites in the coming months. While Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have released the SSLc and HSE, 2nd PUC examination timetable, the complete schedule for a majority of boards is yet to be released. 

  • Oct 16, 2026, 06:03 IST

    All India Board Exams 2027 LIVE: Official Websites To Download Date Sheet

    • CBSE: cbse.gov.in.
    • UPMSP: upmsp.edu.in.
    • ICSE: cisce.org.
    • Telangana: bse.telangana.gov.in.
    • Maharashtra: mahahsscboard.in.
    • Kerala: dhsekerala.gov.in
  • Oct 16, 2026, 05:24 IST

    Board Exam 2027 Date Sheet LIVE: Gujarat Board Exam Window Falls Between February 25 and March 17

    Gujarat’s academic calendar indicates that the Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSC examinations are expected to take place from February 25 to March 17, 2027. This is an examination window, not a confirmed subject-wise timetable. Students should await the detailed schedule from the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.


  • Oct 16, 2026, 04:30 IST

    All India Board Exams LIVE: CBSE Private Candidate Applications Open for 2027 Exams

    CBSE has opened online applications for eligible private candidates appearing in the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. The regular application window runs until October 23, 2026, with a separate late-fee period from October 24 to October 31. Applicants should verify eligibility and fee details through the official CBSE portal.


  • Oct 15, 2026, 22:44 IST

    All India Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE: AP Inter 2027 Timetable Expected Soon

    The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education is expected to announce the first-year and second-year Intermediate examination schedule. A final timetable was not confirmed in the information reviewed for this update. Students can check bie.ap.gov.in⁠ for official notices.

  • Oct 15, 2026, 21:57 IST

    All India Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: West Bengal Madhyamik Exams Scheduled for February 2027

    The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced the Class 10 Madhyamik examination schedule for 2027. The exams are scheduled from February 15 to February 25. Students should check the official board website for the detailed routine and examination instructions.


  • Oct 15, 2026, 20:26 IST

    All India Board Exam Dates 2027 LIVE: Karnataka Board Issues Tentative SSLC, II PUC Schedule

    Karnataka has published provisional schedules for its 2027 board examinations. SSLC Exam 1 is scheduled from March 22 to April 5, while II PUC Exam 1 is scheduled from February 27 to March 17. The board has invited suggestions and objections to the proposed dates until October 22, 2026.


  • Oct 15, 2026, 19:18 IST

    Board Exam Dates 2027 LIVE: Maharashtra Board Announces Tentative SSC, HSC Dates

    The Maharashtra State Board has announced provisional examination dates for 2027. Class 12 HSC exams are scheduled from February 8 to March 16, while Class 10 SSC exams are scheduled from February 15 to March 11. Students should check for the final subject-wise timetable before treating these dates as confirmed.


  • Oct 15, 2026, 18:30 IST

    All India Board Exam 2027 Date Sheet LIVE: CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027 Still Awaited

    CBSE students are waiting for the detailed 2027 board exam timetable. As of October 15, the final subject-wise date sheet had not been officially confirmed. The examinations are scheduled to take place during February, March and April 2027. Students should follow cbse.gov.in⁠ for the official announcement.


  • Oct 15, 2026, 17:24 IST

    Board Exams 2027 LIVE Updates: MP Board 2027 Timetable Released for Classes 10, 12

    The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released its 2027 examination timetable. Class 12 exams are scheduled from February 17 to March 19, while Class 10 exams will take place from February 24 to March 18. Students can check the schedule at mpbse.nic.in⁠.


  • Oct 15, 2026, 16:58 IST

    All India Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Tamil Nadu Board Releases Class 10, 12 Exam Dates

    The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations announced the 2027 public examination schedule on October 14. Class 12 exams will begin on March 3, while Class 10 exams will start on March 17, 2027. The timetable is available at dge.tn.gov.in⁠.


  • Oct 15, 2026, 15:59 IST

    All India Board Exam 2027 Time Table LIVE: UP Board 2027 Exams to Begin on February 5

    The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 examination schedule. Both examinations are scheduled from February 5 to February 24, 2027. Students can check the subject-wise timetable on the official website, upmsp.edu.in⁠.


  • Oct 15, 2026, 15:28 IST

    All India Board Exam Time Table 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Official Websites

    • CBSE: cbse.gov.in.
    • UPMSP: upmsp.edu.in.
    • ICSE: cisce.org.
    • Telangana: bse.telangana.gov.in.
    • Maharashtra: mahahsscboard.in.
    • Kerala: dhsekerala.gov.in
  • Oct 15, 2026, 14:47 IST

    All India Board Exam Time Table 2027 LIVE: Tamil Nadu Class 11 Schedule

    The Class 11 public examinations are scheduled for arrear candidates only. The theory examinations will begin on March 5 and continue until April 1, 2027. The schedule does not specify practical examination dates for these candidates.

    For 2018 to 2025 arrear candidates only, as stated in the uploaded timetable.

    Date

    Day

    Part

    Subject

    05.03.2027

    FRIDAY

    Part - I

    Tamil and other language papers

    16.03.2027

    TUESDAY

    Part - II

    ENGLISH

    18.03.2027

    THURSDAY

    Part - III

    CHEMISTRY, ACCOUNTANCY, GEOGRAPHY

    22.03.2027

    MONDAY

    Part - III

    MATHEMATICS, ZOOLOGY, COMMERCE, MICRO BIOLOGY, NUTRITION AND DIETETICS, TEXTILE & DRESS DESIGNING, FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT, AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE, NURSING (General)

    24.03.2027

    WEDNESDAY

    Part - III

    PHYSICS, ECONOMICS, EMPLOYABILITY SKILLS

    30.03.2027

    TUESDAY

    Part - III

    COMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH, ETHICS AND INDIAN CULTURE, COMPUTER SCIENCE, COMPUTER APPLICATIONS, BIO-CHEMISTRY, ADVANCED LANGUAGE (TAMIL), HOME SCIENCE, POLITICAL SCIENCE, STATISTICS, NURSING (VOCATIONAL), BASIC ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING

    01.04.2027

    THURSDAY

    Part - III

    BIOLOGY, BOTANY, HISTORY, BUSINESS MATHEMATICS AND STATISTICS, BASIC ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING, BASIC CIVIL ENGINEERING, BASIC AUTOMOBILE ENGINEERING, BASIC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING, TEXTILE TECHNOLOGY, OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARIATSHIP
  • Oct 15, 2026, 14:24 IST

    All India Board Exam Dates 2027 LIVE: Tamil Nadu Class 12 Time Table Complete Schedule

    Date

    Day

    Part

    Subject

    03.03.2027

    WEDNESDAY

    Part - I

    Tamil and other language papers

    08.03.2027

    MONDAY

    Part - II

    ENGLISH

    12.03.2027

    FRIDAY

    Part - III

    Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography

    15.03.2027

    MONDAY

    Part - III

    Communicative English, Ethics And Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Bio-Chemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing (Vocational), Basic Electrical Engineering

    19.03.2027

    FRIDAY

    Part - III

    Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics And Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management And Secretariatship

    23.03.2027

    TUESDAY

    Part - III

    		 Physics, Economics, Employability Skills

    29.03.2027

    MONDAY

    Part - III

    Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Micro Biology, Nutrition And Dietetics, Textile & Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General)
  • Oct 15, 2026, 14:15 IST

    Board Exam Time Table LIVE 2027: How To Download Date Sheet?

    Visit the official website of the respective board.

    Click on the Class 12 or Class 10 link under the date sheet or latest news section.

    The date sheet will be downloaded.

    Save it for future reference. 

  • Oct 15, 2026, 11:59 IST

    Board Exam Time Table 2027 LIVE: Official Websites To Download Date Sheet

    • CBSE: cbse.gov.in.
    • UPMSP: upmsp.edu.in.
    • ICSE: cisce.org.
    • Telangana: bse.telangana.gov.in.
    • Maharashtra: mahahsscboard.in.
    • Kerala: dhsekerala.gov.in
  • Oct 15, 2026, 11:29 IST

    Board Exam Dates 2027: MP Board Class 10 Exams From Feb 24, Class 12 From Feb 17

    The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 examination timetables. Class 10 exams will be held from February 24 to March 18, while Class 12 exams are scheduled from February 17 to March 19, 2027.

    The subject-wise date sheets are available at mpbse.nic.in or check the link below:

    MP Board Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates 2027 Download

  • Oct 15, 2026, 10:59 IST

    Board Exam Time Table 2027 LIVE: CBSE Date Sheet Out For Special Exams

    The CBSE has released the date sheet for the Class 12 Special Examinations 2026 for students in West Asia. The special examinations are being conducted for subjects whose exams could not be conducted in March and April due to the West Asia crisis. Students can download the admit card from the official portal.

  • Oct 15, 2026, 10:53 IST

    Board Date Sheet LIVE: Tamil Nadu SSLC Time Table 2027

    Date

    Day

    Part

    Subject

    17.03.2027

    WEDNESDAY

    Part - I

    Tamil and other language papers

    25.03.2027

    THURSDAY

    Part - II

    ENGLISH

    31.03.2027

    WEDNESDAY

    Part - III

    MATHEMATICS

    05.04.2027

    MONDAY

    Part - III

    SCIENCE

    09.04.2027

    FRIDAY

    Part - III

    SOCIAL SCIENCE

    12.04.2027

    MONDAY

    Part - IV

    OPTIONAL LANGUAGE
  • Oct 15, 2026, 10:13 IST

    Board Exams 2027 LIVE Updates: Download CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet

    1. Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.
    2. Click on the Main Website on the homepage.
    3. Look for the Latest @CBSE section.
    4. Find the link for the CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Date Sheet 2027.
    5. Click the link to open the date sheet PDF.
    6. Check the subject-wise exam dates and download the PDF.
    7. Take a printout of the date sheet for easy reference.
  • Oct 15, 2026, 09:56 IST

    CBSE Board Date Sheet 2027 LIVE Updates: Check CBSE, CISCE Expected Time Table Date

    Board Exam Time Table 2027: Date Sheet Status

    Board

    Class 10

    Class 12

    Status

    CBSE

    Awaited

    Awaited

    Expected in October

    UP Board

    Feb 5–24

    Feb 5–24

    Released

    Maharashtra Board

    Feb 15–Mar 11

    Feb 8–Mar 16

    Dates announced

    MP Board

    Feb 24–Mar 18

    Feb 17–Mar 19

    Released

    Karnataka Board

    Mar 22–Apr 5

    Feb 27–Mar 17

    Proposed schedule

    Tamil Nadu Board

    Mar 17–Apr 12

    Mar 3–29

    Released

    Rajasthan Board

    Awaited

    Awaited

    Awaited

    Andhra Pradesh

    Check SSC notice

    Awaited

    Inter schedule awaited

    Telangana Board

    Awaited

    Awaited

    Expected in October

    Kerala Board

    Awaited

    Awaited

    Expected in October

    West Bengal Board

    Feb 15–25

    Check HS notice

    Class 10 schedule released

    Goa Board

    Mar 15–Apr 10

    Feb 8–25

    Tentative schedules
  • Oct 15, 2026, 09:34 IST

    Board Exams Time Table 2027 LIVE: Exams From February 25

    The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the broad examination window for Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSC examinations. Both are scheduled to take place between February 25 and March 17, 2027.

    The detailed subject-wise timetable is separate from the academic calendar. Students should check gseb.org for the final date sheet or click on the link below:

    Gujarat GSEB 2027 Time Table Download Link

  • Oct 15, 2026, 09:15 IST

    Board Time Table 2027: Maharashtra HSC Exams From February 8, SSC From Feb 15

    The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the 2027 examination schedule. Class 12 HSC theory exams will run from February 8 to March 16, while Class 10 SSC exams are scheduled from February 15 to March 11, 2027.

    Students can check the timetable at mahahsscboard.in or through the direct link here:

    Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Board Date Sheet 2027 Download Link

  • Oct 15, 2026, 08:58 IST

    Board Exams 2027 LIVE Updates: UP Board Time Table 2027 Out

    The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 timetable for 2027. Both examinations will be held from February 5 to February 24, 2027. Exams will take place in two shifts: 8:30 am to 11:45 am and 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

    Students can download the subject-wise date sheet from upmsp.edu.in or click on the direct link below:

    UP Board 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2027 Download Link

  • Oct 15, 2026, 08:44 IST

    DGE TN Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Date Sheet Out

    The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu released the Class 10 SSLC, Class 11 and Class 12 time table for 2027 on October 14, 2026. 

    To download, students can visit the official website dge.tn.gov.in. School Education Minister had announced the dates via a press conference. 

    For TN 10th and 12th Complete Schedule - Click Here

Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

... Read More
Fire Icon

Latest Stories

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News