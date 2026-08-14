MP Board Class 10, 12 Timetable 2027 (OUT): Check Complete Schedule PDF at mpbse.nic.in
MP Board Class 10, 12 Timetable 2027: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) released the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 timetable at mpbse.nic.in. Class 12 exams run from February 17 to March 19, 2027, while Class 10 exams take place between February 24 and March 18, 2027, in a 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM shift.
MP Board Class 10, 12 Timetable 2027: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has finally declared the entire schedule of exams for the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) Main and Second Exams for the year 2027 on its official website (mpbse.nic.in). As per the declared time table, the Class 12 Higher Secondary main board exams will start from February 17, 2027, and will end on March 19, 2027. On the other hand, the Class 10 High School main board exams are to be held from February 24, 2027, and will continue till March 18, 2027.
The theory exams for both classes will be conducted in a single morning shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at specified test centers throughout the state. Students are expected to reach their allotted examination halls by 8:00 AM, since the examination hall gates will be closed strictly by 8:45 AM, after which the distribution of answer sheets will take place at 8:45 AM, and that of the question papers at 8:55 AM. The practical exams for regular students are scheduled from February 1 to March 19, 2027, at their schools.
How To Download The MP Board Class 10, 12 Timetable 2027?
To Download The MP Board Class 10, 12 Timetable 2027 follow the steps are given below:
-
Open up the website that you prefer and go straight to the official website of MPBSE mpbse.nic.in home page.
-
Now, click on the Time Table tab available in the main navigation menu bar of the webpage.
-
Search for the link which is active and is of official nature, related to 2027 main board examination timetable PDF.
-
Select the relevant option related to Class 10 or Class 12 examination timetable from the available options list.
-
Then open up the subject timetable PDF file in your browser and check the dates of the exam.
MP Board Class 10 Timetable 2027
The examination of the Class 10 exams would commence from February 24 with the subjects of Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi, Painting (deaf and dumb), Gayan Vadan and Tabla Pakhawaj and computer. Following is the schedule:
|
Subject
|
Date
|
Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi, Painting, Gayan Vadan, Tabla Pakhawaj and Computer
|
February 24, 2027
|
National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) - all subjects; Artificial Intelligence (AI)
|
February 25, 2027
|
Urdu
|
February 27, 2027
|
Hindi
|
March 2, 2027
|
Mathematics (Standard) and Basic
|
March 5, 2027
|
English
|
March 9, 2027
|
Sanskrit
|
March 12, 2027
|
Science
|
March 15, 2027
|
Social Science
|
March 18, 2027
MP Board Class 12 Timetable 2027
The Class 12 examination will commence with Biotechnology, Gayan Vadan and Tabla Pakhawaj from 17th February. The rest of the examination will be held as per the schedule given below.
|
Subject
|
Date
|
Biotechnology, Gayan Vadan, Tabla Pakhawaj
|
February 17, 2027
|
Urdu, Marathi
|
February 18, 2027
|
Sanskrit
|
February 20, 2027
|
NSQF - all subjects, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Physical Education
|
February 22, 2027
|
Hindi
|
February 23, 2027
|
Drawing and Designing
|
February 24, 2027
|
Psychology
|
February 25, 2027
|
English
|
February 26, 2027
|
Informatics Practices
|
March 1, 2027
|
Sociology
|
March 3, 2027
|
Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandry, Poultry Farming and Fishery, Elements of Science, History of Indian Art and World Art
|
March 4, 2027
|
Biology
|
March 8, 2027
|
Political Science
|
March 11, 2027
|
Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Drawing and Painting, Home Management, Nutrition and Textile
|
March 13, 2027
|
Mathematics
|
March 16, 2027
|
Agriculture, Home Science, Anatomy, Physiology and Hygiene, Accountancy
|
March 17, 2027
|
Geography, Crop Production and Horticulture, Retail Life and Design, Anatomy, Physiology and Health
|
March 19, 2027
It is strongly recommended that the students refer to the official timetable and prepare themselves accordingly with respect to the examination dates. Furthermore, the schedules for DPSE examination and the second examination of MPBSE Class 10th and 12th have also been published by the board on its official website.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.