MP Board Class 10, 12 Timetable 2027 (OUT): Check Complete Schedule PDF at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Class 10, 12 Timetable 2027: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has finally declared the entire schedule of exams for the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) Main and Second Exams for the year 2027 on its official website (mpbse.nic.in). As per the declared time table, the Class 12 Higher Secondary main board exams will start from February 17, 2027, and will end on March 19, 2027. On the other hand, the Class 10 High School main board exams are to be held from February 24, 2027, and will continue till March 18, 2027.

The theory exams for both classes will be conducted in a single morning shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at specified test centers throughout the state. Students are expected to reach their allotted examination halls by 8:00 AM, since the examination hall gates will be closed strictly by 8:45 AM, after which the distribution of answer sheets will take place at 8:45 AM, and that of the question papers at 8:55 AM. The practical exams for regular students are scheduled from February 1 to March 19, 2027, at their schools.