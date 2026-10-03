UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 OUT: Download Merit List PDF at uppbpb.gov.in - Direct Link Here

Key Points The UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 was released on October 3, 2026.

UPPRPB selected 41,424 candidates, filling all 41,424 vacancies.

Selected candidates face medical, document, and character verification next.

UP Home Guard Final Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially released the UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 on October 3, 2026 on its official website. UPPRPB has released the final selection result for UP Home Guard Enrolment-2025 on uppbpb.gov.in. The board has selected 41,424 candidates against 41,424 vacancies across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The final merit list is based on normalised written exam marks and preferential qualification marks. Candidates can check their result using their registration number and date of birth. Check this article to know how to check the UP Home Guard final result 2026, the steps to download the merit list, and what candidates should do next. Check: UP Home Guard Final Score 2026 UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 Statistics

The UPPRPB has shared key figures about the Home Guard enrolment and the final selection in its official notice. These numbers show how big this recruitment was. More than 25 lakh candidates applied for 41,424 posts, so the competition was very high. After the written exam, only 1,07,221 candidates were called for DV and PST. In the end, all 41,424 vacancies were filled across 75 districts. The table below gives these statistics clearly. Particulars Number / Details Total Vacancies 41,424 Total Online Applications Received 25,32,196 Districts Where Written Exam Was Held 74 Districts Covered in Final Selection 75 Candidates Called for DV and PST 1,07,221 Candidates Finally Selected 41,424 Women Candidates Selected 8,290 SC Candidates Selected Against ST Vacancies 439 (across 50 districts)

Key Highlights The board received over 25 lakh applications for 41,424 posts, so on average about 61 applicants competed for each vacancy.

Only 1,07,221 candidates, about 2.6 times the vacancies, were called for DV and PST.

All 41,424 vacancies have been filled, so no post is left vacant in the final result.

Women make up 8,290 of the selected candidates, which is about 20 percent of the total. UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 Direct Link The UPPRPB has activated the link to check the UP Home Guard final result 2026 on its official website. Candidates can use the link below to open the result page and check their selection status. Keep your registration number and date of birth ready, as they may be needed to view the result. UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 Click Here UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 District-wise Merit List PDF

UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 Download Link The UPPRPB has officially released the UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 on its official website. Candidates can now check the official category-wise and district-wise cutoff PDF from the table given below: UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 Link Click Here UP Home Guard Cut Off 2026 Important Details Some key points from the official notice are given below. Selected candidates come from all 75 districts of the state.

In 50 districts, there were not enough eligible ST candidates for the ST vacancies. As per Section 2(3) of the UP Public Services (Reservation) Amendment Act, 2007, 439 SC candidates were selected against these ST vacancies.

A total of 8,290 women candidates have been selected. Details Required to Check UP Home Guard Final Result 2026

Candidates need only a few details to view the final result on the official website. Keep them ready before you open the result page, so you can check your selection status without any delay. Registration Number: The number you received after completing your online application.

Date of Birth: As entered in your application form.

District Name: To open the district-wise list on uppbpb.gov.in, you need to select the district for which you applied. UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 Overview Candidates can find all the information about UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Post Name Home Guard (Enrolment-2025) Notice Number PRPB-B (Homeguard Samvarg)-02/2025 Advertisement Date November 18, 2025 Total Vacancies 41,424 Total Applications 25,32,196 Written Exam Dates April 25, 26 and 27, 2026 Written Result Date June 28, 2026 Called for DV and PST 1,07,221 (about 2.6 times the vacancies) DV and PST Dates July 13 to August 7, 2026 Physical Efficiency Test (PET) September 15 to 26, 2026 Final Result Date October 3, 2026 Candidates Selected 41,424 Women Candidates Selected 8,290 Result Mode Online (PDF Selection List & Merit List) Official Website uppbpb.gov.in

How to Check UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to check the UP Home Guard final result 2026 online. Keep your registration number and date of birth ready before you start. Visit the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on the link for the UP Home Guard Final Result 2026. Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Click on Submit.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download it and keep a printout for future use. Details Mentioned on the UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 The final result page and notice carry some important details. Candidates should check these points before reading their district list. Board Name: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow

Recruitment Name: U.P. Homeguard Enrolment-2025

Advertisement Number: PRPB-B (Homeguard Samvarg)-02/2025

Result Type: Final Result

Result Date: October 3, 2026

Result Format: District-wise list of selected candidates

Total Vacancies and Selections: 41,424 across 75 districts

Marks Basis: Normalised score plus preferential qualification marks

Cutoff Marks: Given district-wise at the end of List-1

Selection Condition: Subject to medical examination, document verification and character verification

How to Calculate UP Home Guard Result 2026 Marks? The final result was prepared after several stages. Here is how the selection was completed. The written exam was held on April 25, 26 and 27, 2026, in 6 shifts across 74 districts.

Because the exam was held in multiple shifts, marks were normalised.

The final marks combine the normalised score and the marks for preferential qualification (अधिमानी अर्हता) claimed in the application.

The district-wise merit list was prepared as per the UP government's reservation rules.

If two or more candidates scored equal marks, the tie was broken as per the UP Home Guards Enrolment Guidelines (dated November 3, 2025). The older candidate gets the higher rank. If the age is also the same, the order follows the first letter of the name in the high school certificate, as per the English alphabet.

Also Check: UP Home Guard Cut Off 2026 What After UP Home Guard Final Result 2026? The UPPRPB has declared the final selection result for 41,424 Home Guard posts, but the process does not end here. As per the official notice, selection is subject to some final checks by the appointing authority. Selected candidates should prepare for the next steps now. Next Steps for Selected Candidates Canddiates should keep these things in mind if they are selected. Medical examination: The result is subject to the health check-up conducted by the appointing authority. Candidates must be medically fit as per the rules.

Document verification: Educational qualification, preferential qualification (अधिमानी अर्हता) certificates and reservation certificates will be checked again. Keep all originals and photocopies ready.

Character verification: The selection depends on a satisfactory character verification report.

Total marks release: The board will make the total marks (normalised score plus preferential qualification marks) available through a link on uppbpb.gov.in in the last week of October 2026. A separate notice will explain how to view them.

What Candidates Should Do Now Candidates should take a few steps to avoid problems later. Download and save the result and your category-wise list entry.

Check your name, category and district carefully.

Arrange your documents, such as the high school certificate, category certificate and preferential qualification certificate.

Check uppbpb.gov.in regularly for the marks link and the notice from the appointing authority.

Do not trust unofficial messages or agents who promise a posting. What About Candidates Who Were Not Selected? The notice states that the board is not responsible for technical errors, and no separate RTI applications will be accepted for the information in this notice. Candidates who are not selected can check the district-wise cutoff in List-1 and the total marks released in October to see how they compare.