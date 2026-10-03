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UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 OUT: Download Merit List PDF at uppbpb.gov.in - Direct Link Here

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Oct 24, 2026, 13:22 IST

The UPPRPB has released the UP Home Guard final result 2026 on uppbpb.gov.in. All 41,424 vacancies across 75 districts are filled. Candidates can check district-wise lists PDF given in this article.

UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 OUT: Download Merit List PDF at uppbpb.gov.in - Direct Link Here
UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 OUT: Download Merit List PDF at uppbpb.gov.in - Direct Link Here

Key Points

  • The UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 was released on October 3, 2026.
  • UPPRPB selected 41,424 candidates, filling all 41,424 vacancies.
  • Selected candidates face medical, document, and character verification next.

UP Home Guard Final Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially released the UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 on October 3, 2026 on its official website. UPPRPB has released the final selection result for UP Home Guard Enrolment-2025 on uppbpb.gov.in. The board has selected 41,424 candidates against 41,424 vacancies across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The final merit list is based on normalised written exam marks and preferential qualification marks. Candidates can check their result using their registration number and date of birth. Check this article to know how to check the UP Home Guard final result 2026, the steps to download the merit list, and what candidates should do next.

Check: UP Home Guard Final Score 2026

UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 Statistics

The UPPRPB has shared key figures about the Home Guard enrolment and the final selection in its official notice. These numbers show how big this recruitment was. More than 25 lakh candidates applied for 41,424 posts, so the competition was very high. After the written exam, only 1,07,221 candidates were called for DV and PST. In the end, all 41,424 vacancies were filled across 75 districts. The table below gives these statistics clearly.

Particulars

Number / Details

Total Vacancies

41,424

Total Online Applications Received

25,32,196

Districts Where Written Exam Was Held

74

Districts Covered in Final Selection

75

Candidates Called for DV and PST

1,07,221

Candidates Finally Selected

41,424

Women Candidates Selected

8,290

SC Candidates Selected Against ST Vacancies

439 (across 50 districts)

Key Highlights

  • The board received over 25 lakh applications for 41,424 posts, so on average about 61 applicants competed for each vacancy.

  • Only 1,07,221 candidates, about 2.6 times the vacancies, were called for DV and PST.

  • All 41,424 vacancies have been filled, so no post is left vacant in the final result.

  • Women make up 8,290 of the selected candidates, which is about 20 percent of the total.

UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 Direct Link

The UPPRPB has activated the link to check the UP Home Guard final result 2026 on its official website. Candidates can use the link below to open the result page and check their selection status. Keep your registration number and date of birth ready, as they may be needed to view the result.

UP Home Guard Final Result 2026

Click Here

UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 District-wise Merit List PDF

The UPPRPB has officaiily released the UP Home Guard final result 2026 on its official website. Candidates can now check their district-wise merit list PDF given below:

District Name

Merit List PDF

AGRA

Click Here 

ALIGARH

Click Here

AMBEDKAR NAGAR

Click Here

AMETHI

Click Here

AMROHA

Click Here

AURAIYA

Click Here

AYODHYA

Click Here

AZAMGARH

Click Here

BADAUN

Click Here

BAGHPAT

Click Here

BAHRAICH

Click Here

BALLIA

Click Here

BALRAMPUR

Click Here

BANDA

Click Here

BARABANKI

Click Here

BAREILLY

Click Here

BASTI

Click Here

BHADOHI

Click Here

BIJNOR

Click Here

BULANDSHAHAR

Click Here

CHANDAULI

Click Here

CHITRAKOOT

Click Here

DEORIA

Click Here

ETAH

Click Here

ETAWAH

Click Here

FARRUKHABAD

Click Here

FATEHPUR

Click Here

FIROZABAD

Click Here

GAUTAM BUDDHA NAGAR

Click Here

GHAZIABAD

Click Here

GHAZIPUR

Click Here

GONDA

Click Here

GORAKHPUR

Click Here

HAMIRPUR

Click Here

HAPUR

Click Here

HARDOI

Click Here

HATHRAS

Click Here

JALAUN

Click Here

JAUNPUR

Click Here

JHANSI

Click Here

KANNAUJ

Click Here

KANPUR DEHAT

Click Here

KANPUR NAGAR

Click Here

KASGANJ

Click Here

KAUSHAMBI

Click Here

KUSHINAGAR

Click Here

LAKHIMPUR KHERI

Click Here

LALITPUR

Click Here

LUCKNOW

Click Here

MAHARAJGANJ

Click Here

MAHOBA

Click Here

MAINPURI

Click Here

MATHURA

Click Here

MAU

Click Here

MEERUT

Click Here

MIRZAPUR

Click Here

MORADABAD

Click Here

MUZAFFARNAGAR

Click Here

PILIBHIT

Click Here

PRATAPGARH

Click Here

PRAYAGRAJ

Click Here

RAEBARELI

Click Here

RAMPUR

Click Here

SAHARANPUR

Click Here

SAMBHAL

Click Here

SANT KABIR NAGAR

Click Here

SHAHJAHANPUR

Click Here

SHAMLI

Click Here

SHRAVASTI

Click Here

SIDDHARTHNAGAR

Click Here

SITAPUR

Click Here

SONBHADRA

Click Here

SULTANPUR

Click Here

UNNAO

Click Here

VARANASI

Click Here

UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 Download Link

The UPPRPB has officially released the UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 on its official website. Candidates can now check the official category-wise and district-wise cutoff PDF from the table given below:

UP Home Guard Cutoff 2026 Link

  Click Here 

UP Home Guard Cut Off 2026 Important Details 

Some key points from the official notice are given below.

  • Selected candidates come from all 75 districts of the state.

  • In 50 districts, there were not enough eligible ST candidates for the ST vacancies. As per Section 2(3) of the UP Public Services (Reservation) Amendment Act, 2007, 439 SC candidates were selected against these ST vacancies.

  • A total of 8,290 women candidates have been selected.

Details Required to Check UP Home Guard Final Result 2026

Candidates need only a few details to view the final result on the official website. Keep them ready before you open the result page, so you can check your selection status without any delay.

  • Registration Number: The number you received after completing your online application.

  • Date of Birth: As entered in your application form.

  • District Name: To open the district-wise list on uppbpb.gov.in, you need to select the district for which you applied.

UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 Overview

Candidates can find all the information about UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)

Post Name

Home Guard (Enrolment-2025)

Notice Number

PRPB-B (Homeguard Samvarg)-02/2025

Advertisement Date

November 18, 2025

Total Vacancies

41,424

Total Applications

25,32,196

Written Exam Dates

April 25, 26 and 27, 2026

Written Result Date

June 28, 2026

Called for DV and PST

1,07,221 (about 2.6 times the vacancies)

DV and PST Dates

July 13 to August 7, 2026

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

September 15 to 26, 2026

Final Result Date

October 3, 2026

Candidates Selected

41,424

Women Candidates Selected

8,290

Result Mode

Online (PDF Selection List & Merit List)

Official Website

uppbpb.gov.in

How to Check UP Home Guard Final Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to check the UP Home Guard final result 2026 online. Keep your registration number and date of birth ready before you start. 

  • Visit the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in.

  • Click on the link for the UP Home Guard Final Result 2026.

  • Enter your registration number and date of birth.

  • Click on Submit.

  • Your result will appear on the screen.

  • Download it and keep a printout for future use.

Details Mentioned on the UP Home Guard Final Result 2026

The final result page and notice carry some important details. Candidates should check these points before reading their district list.

  • Board Name: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow

  • Recruitment Name: U.P. Homeguard Enrolment-2025

  • Advertisement Number: PRPB-B (Homeguard Samvarg)-02/2025

  • Result Type: Final Result

  • Result Date: October 3, 2026

  • Result Format: District-wise list of selected candidates

  • Total Vacancies and Selections: 41,424 across 75 districts

  • Marks Basis: Normalised score plus preferential qualification marks

  • Cutoff Marks: Given district-wise at the end of List-1

  • Selection Condition: Subject to medical examination, document verification and character verification

How to Calculate UP Home Guard Result 2026 Marks?

The final result was prepared after several stages. Here is how the selection was completed.

  • The written exam was held on April 25, 26 and 27, 2026, in 6 shifts across 74 districts.

  • Because the exam was held in multiple shifts, marks were normalised.

  • The final marks combine the normalised score and the marks for preferential qualification (अधिमानी अर्हता) claimed in the application.

  • The district-wise merit list was prepared as per the UP government's reservation rules.

  • If two or more candidates scored equal marks, the tie was broken as per the UP Home Guards Enrolment Guidelines (dated November 3, 2025). The older candidate gets the higher rank. If the age is also the same, the order follows the first letter of the name in the high school certificate, as per the English alphabet.

Also Check: UP Home Guard Cut Off 2026

What After UP Home Guard Final Result 2026?

The UPPRPB has declared the final selection result for 41,424 Home Guard posts, but the process does not end here. As per the official notice, selection is subject to some final checks by the appointing authority. Selected candidates should prepare for the next steps now.

Next Steps for Selected Candidates

Canddiates should keep these things in mind if they are selected.

  • Medical examination: The result is subject to the health check-up conducted by the appointing authority. Candidates must be medically fit as per the rules.

  • Document verification: Educational qualification, preferential qualification (अधिमानी अर्हता) certificates and reservation certificates will be checked again. Keep all originals and photocopies ready.

  • Character verification: The selection depends on a satisfactory character verification report.

  • Total marks release: The board will make the total marks (normalised score plus preferential qualification marks) available through a link on uppbpb.gov.in in the last week of October 2026. A separate notice will explain how to view them.

What Candidates Should Do Now

Candidates should take a few steps to avoid problems later.

  • Download and save the result and your category-wise list entry.

  • Check your name, category and district carefully.

  • Arrange your documents, such as the high school certificate, category certificate and preferential qualification certificate.

  • Check uppbpb.gov.in regularly for the marks link and the notice from the appointing authority.

  • Do not trust unofficial messages or agents who promise a posting.

What About Candidates Who Were Not Selected?

The notice states that the board is not responsible for technical errors, and no separate RTI applications will be accepted for the information in this notice. Candidates who are not selected can check the district-wise cutoff in List-1 and the total marks released in October to see how they compare.




Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Oct 3, 2026, 19:44 IST
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    FAQs

    • How are the final marks calculated?
      +
      The final marks are the total of the normalised score from the written exam and the marks for preferential qualification claimed in the application.
    • How many candidates have been selected?
      +
      A total of 41,424 candidates have been selected against 41,424 vacancies across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.
    • Has the UP Home Guard final result 2026 been released?
      +
      Yes. The UPPRPB released the final selection result for Home Guard Enrolment-2025 on October 3, 2026, on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in.
    • Where can I find the district-wise cutoff marks?
      +
      The district-wise cutoff marks are given at the end of List-1, which is the list of all selected candidates, on the official website.
    • What details are needed to check the result?
      +
      Candidates can view their result by submitting their registration number and date of birth.

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