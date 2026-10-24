UP Home Guard Final Marks 2026 OUT: Download Score Card PDF at uppbpb.gov.in
UP Home Guard Final Result 2026: UPPRPB has officially released the UP Home Guard Final Marks 2026 on October 24, 2026. Candidates who qualified for the UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 can check their final marks and individual score on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.
Key Points
- UPPRPB released the UP Home Guard Final Scores 2026 on October 24, 2026.
- A total of 41,424 candidates were selected for 41,424 vacancies.
- Candidates can check their marks on uppbpb.gov.in using registration number and DOB.
UP Home Guard Final Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the final score on October 24, 2026, for UP Home Guard Enrolment 2025. A total of 41,424 candidates have been selected against 41,424 vacancies across 75 districts. Candidates can check their final marks by entering their registration number and date of birth on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The board has also published district-wise cut-off marks for the last selected candidate. In this article, we explain how to check your marks, how the final marks were calculated, and what to do next
UP Home Guard Final Score 2026 Download Link
Candidates can download their final marks from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The Commission has released the UP Home Guard Final Marks 2026 on October 24, 2026. The final result was released on 3 October 2026. Candidates can check their individual marks from the direct link given below:
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UP Home Guard Final Result Link
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UP Home Guard Final Marks Link
UP Home Guard Final Score 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about the UP Home Guard Final Score 2026 in the table given below;
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)
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Recruitment Drive Name
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U.P. Home Guard Enrolment-2025 (Advt. No. PRPB-B (Home Guard Samvarg)-02/2025)
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Post Designation
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Home Guard (Swayamsevak)
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Total Notified Vacancies
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41,424 Vacancies
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Total Applications Received
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25,32,196 Candidates (~25.32 Lakhs)
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Written Exam Dates
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25, 26, and 27 April 2026
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Written Exam Result Date
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28 June 2026 (1,07,221 Candidates shortlisted for DV/PST)
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DV & PST Dates
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13 July to 07 August 2026
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Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
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15 September to 26 September 2026
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Final Score Declaration Date
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24 October 2026
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Total Candidates Selected
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41,424 Candidates (100% Vacancy Fulfillment)
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Women Candidates Selected
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8,290 Women Candidates
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District Coverage
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All 75 Districts of Uttar Pradesh
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Cut-Off Marks Basis
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District-wise & Category-wise cut-off for the last selected candidate
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Evaluation Framework
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Normalised written score + Preferential qualification marks + District merit
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Credentials Needed to Check
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Registration Number & Date of Birth (DOB)
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Official Web Portal
How to Check UP Home Guard Final Marks 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to check UP Home Guard Final Marks 2026 by using their registration number and date of birth.
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Visit the official website of the board, uppbpb.gov.in.
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Open the link for the UP Home Guard Enrolment 2025 final selection result.
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Enter your registration number and date of birth.
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Submit the details to see your result on the screen.
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Check your name and marks, then download and save the result PDF for future use.
Candidates who appeared in the written exam can see their normalised score and total marks, including marks awarded for preferential qualifications. The exam was held in multiple shifts, so marks were normalised under the applicable government rules.
Details Mentioned on UP Home Guard Final Score card 2026
The final scorecard shows how a candidate's marks were counted for the merit list. Candidates should check every detail carefully after receiving it. The details below are based on reports of the result.
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Candidate details, such as name and registration number
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Normalised written exam score
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Marks awarded for preferential qualifications, where documents were submitted
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Total marks, including preferential qualification marks
Candidates should compare their total marks with the district-wise cut-off marks, which are given at the end of List-1, the overall district-wise selection list. If two candidates have the same marks, district-wise merit is decided by higher age first, then by the first letter of the name in the high school certificate.
How UP Home Guard Final Marks Were Calculated
The board did not use raw exam marks alone to decide the final list. Several factors were combined to make the merit list fair for all candidates. Here is how the final marks and selection worked.
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Normalised written score: The written exam was held from 25 to 27 April 2026 in multiple shifts. Because question papers differ slightly between shifts, marks were normalised under the applicable government rules.
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Preferential qualification marks: Candidates who submitted valid documents with their application received extra marks for preferential qualifications. These were added to the normalised score to get the total marks.
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District-wise merit: Selection was done district by district, so each candidate competed for vacancies in the district they applied for.
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Reservation policy: The merit lists followed the applicable reservation rules for each category.
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The written exam had a minimum qualifying mark of 25 out of 100. The board has also published the cut-off marks of the last selected candidate in each district, so candidates can compare their total marks with their district's cut-off.
What to Do After UP Home Guard Final Result 2026
Selection in the final result is not the last step. Candidates must clear a few more checks before they are enrolled. Selected candidates should take the steps below without delay.
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Download and save the result: Save the final result PDF of your district for future use.
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Get your final marks: Log in to uppbpb.gov.in with your registration number and date of birth, click "Final Score", and receive the marks on your registered email. This facility is available only from 24 October to 23 November 2026.
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Keep your email active: The marks are sent to the registered email ID, so keep that account working.
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Prepare your documents: Selection is subject to verification of educational qualifications, preferential qualification marks, and reservation certificate, as applicable. Keep the original documents ready.
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Be ready for the medical and character checks: Selection also depends on the medical examination and character verification.
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Check the website regularly: Visit uppbpb.gov.in for further notices.
Candidates who face a technical problem while viewing their score can report it through the helpdesk number on the portal. The board has also said it is not responsible for technical errors, and an error in the marks gives no right or benefit to anyone.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com