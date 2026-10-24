Key Points UPPRPB released the UP Home Guard Final Scores 2026 on October 24, 2026.

A total of 41,424 candidates were selected for 41,424 vacancies.

Candidates can check their marks on uppbpb.gov.in using registration number and DOB.

UP Home Guard Final Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the final score on October 24, 2026, for UP Home Guard Enrolment 2025. A total of 41,424 candidates have been selected against 41,424 vacancies across 75 districts. Candidates can check their final marks by entering their registration number and date of birth on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The board has also published district-wise cut-off marks for the last selected candidate. In this article, we explain how to check your marks, how the final marks were calculated, and what to do next UP Home Guard Final Score 2026 Download Link Candidates can download their final marks from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The Commission has released the UP Home Guard Final Marks 2026 on October 24, 2026. The final result was released on 3 October 2026. Candidates can check their individual marks from the direct link given below:

UP Home Guard Final Result Link Download Final Merit List PDF UP Home Guard Final Marks Link Download Score Card PDF UP Home Guard Final Score 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about the UP Home Guard Final Score 2026 in the table given below; Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Recruitment Drive Name U.P. Home Guard Enrolment-2025 (Advt. No. PRPB-B (Home Guard Samvarg)-02/2025) Post Designation Home Guard (Swayamsevak) Total Notified Vacancies 41,424 Vacancies Total Applications Received 25,32,196 Candidates (~25.32 Lakhs) Written Exam Dates 25, 26, and 27 April 2026 Written Exam Result Date 28 June 2026 (1,07,221 Candidates shortlisted for DV/PST) DV & PST Dates 13 July to 07 August 2026 Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 15 September to 26 September 2026 Final Score Declaration Date 24 October 2026 Total Candidates Selected 41,424 Candidates (100% Vacancy Fulfillment) Women Candidates Selected 8,290 Women Candidates District Coverage All 75 Districts of Uttar Pradesh Cut-Off Marks Basis District-wise & Category-wise cut-off for the last selected candidate Evaluation Framework Normalised written score + Preferential qualification marks + District merit Credentials Needed to Check Registration Number & Date of Birth (DOB) Official Web Portal uppbpb.gov.in

How to Check UP Home Guard Final Marks 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to check UP Home Guard Final Marks 2026 by using their registration number and date of birth. Visit the official website of the board, uppbpb.gov.in.

Open the link for the UP Home Guard Enrolment 2025 final selection result.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Submit the details to see your result on the screen.

Check your name and marks, then download and save the result PDF for future use. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can see their normalised score and total marks, including marks awarded for preferential qualifications. The exam was held in multiple shifts, so marks were normalised under the applicable government rules. Details Mentioned on UP Home Guard Final Score card 2026

The final scorecard shows how a candidate's marks were counted for the merit list. Candidates should check every detail carefully after receiving it. The details below are based on reports of the result. Candidate details, such as name and registration number

Normalised written exam score

Marks awarded for preferential qualifications, where documents were submitted

Total marks, including preferential qualification marks Candidates should compare their total marks with the district-wise cut-off marks, which are given at the end of List-1, the overall district-wise selection list. If two candidates have the same marks, district-wise merit is decided by higher age first, then by the first letter of the name in the high school certificate. How UP Home Guard Final Marks Were Calculated The board did not use raw exam marks alone to decide the final list. Several factors were combined to make the merit list fair for all candidates. Here is how the final marks and selection worked.

Normalised written score: The written exam was held from 25 to 27 April 2026 in multiple shifts. Because question papers differ slightly between shifts, marks were normalised under the applicable government rules.

Preferential qualification marks: Candidates who submitted valid documents with their application received extra marks for preferential qualifications. These were added to the normalised score to get the total marks.

District-wise merit: Selection was done district by district, so each candidate competed for vacancies in the district they applied for.

Reservation policy: The merit lists followed the applicable reservation rules for each category.

The written exam had a minimum qualifying mark of 25 out of 100. The board has also published the cut-off marks of the last selected candidate in each district, so candidates can compare their total marks with their district's cut-off.

What to Do After UP Home Guard Final Result 2026 Selection in the final result is not the last step. Candidates must clear a few more checks before they are enrolled. Selected candidates should take the steps below without delay. Download and save the result: Save the final result PDF of your district for future use.

Get your final marks: Log in to uppbpb.gov.in with your registration number and date of birth, click "Final Score", and receive the marks on your registered email. This facility is available only from 24 October to 23 November 2026.

Keep your email active: The marks are sent to the registered email ID, so keep that account working.

Prepare your documents: Selection is subject to verification of educational qualifications, preferential qualification marks, and reservation certificate, as applicable. Keep the original documents ready.

Be ready for the medical and character checks: Selection also depends on the medical examination and character verification.

Check the website regularly: Visit uppbpb.gov.in for further notices.