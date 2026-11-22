CBSE Class 11 Home Science Syllabus 2026-27: Check Course Structure and Subject-Wise Weightage, Download PDF
Check the CBSE Class 11 Home Science Syllabus 2026-27, including all five units, chapter-wise topics, theory and practical marks distribution and official PDF.
The CBSE Class 11 Home Science syllabus 2026-27 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the academic session 2026-27. Students can visit the official CBSE website to check the complete syllabus and download the PDF. The syllabus is divided into five units and covers topics such as understanding oneself during adolescence, food and nutrition, health and fitness, family and community, childhood, and adulthood. The subject carries a total of 100 marks, including a 70-mark theory examination and a 30-mark practical assessment. Students can refer to the complete unit-wise syllabus, chapter-wise topics and practical examination scheme below to understand the course structure and plan their preparation accordingly.
CBSE Class 11 Home Science Syllabus 2026-27: Overview
CBSE Home Science is designed to help students understand themselves, their families and their surroundings. The Class 11 curriculum focuses on five major areas, including food and nutrition, human development and family studies, fabric and apparel, resource management, and communication and extension. Students can refer to the following table for the important details of the subject.
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Particulars
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Details
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Board
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Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Class
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11
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Subject
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Home Science
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Subject Code
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064
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Total Units
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5
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Theory Marks
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70
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Practical Marks
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30
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Total Marks
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100
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Theory Examination Duration
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3 Hours
CBSE Class 11 Home Science Course Structure 2026-27
The CBSE Class 11 Home Science course structure consists of five units. Each unit covers a different aspect of personal development, health, family relationships and resource management. Understanding the marks distribution will help students identify the weightage assigned to each unit before starting their examination preparation.
CBSE Class 11 Home Science Unit-Wise Marks Distribution
The unit-wise marks distribution for the Class 11 Home Science theory examination is provided below.
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S. No.
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Units
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Marks
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1
|
Introduction to Home Science
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2
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2
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Understanding Oneself: Adolescence
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23
|
3
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Understanding Family, Community and Society
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15
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4
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Childhood
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15
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5
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Adulthood
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15
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Total Theory Marks
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70
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Practical Examination
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30
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Grand Total
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100
CBSE Class 11 Home Science Chapter-Wise Syllabus 2026-27
Students preparing for the CBSE Class 11 Home Science examination 2026-27 should go through the complete syllabus to understand the topics covered in each unit and the marks allotted to them. The table below provides the unit-wise and chapter-wise syllabus along with the theory marks distribution to help students plan their studies effectively.
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Unit
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Chapter
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Topics Covered
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Weightage
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Unit 1: Introduction to Home Science
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Introduction to Home Science
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What is Home Science?
Areas of Home Science
Importance of Home Science for both boys and girls
Career options in Home Science
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2 Marks
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Unit 2: Understanding Oneself: Adolescence
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Chapter 1: Understanding the Self
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Meaning of self and its personal and social dimensions
Self-concept and self-esteem
Personal identity and social identity
Characteristics of the self during infancy, early childhood, middle childhood and adolescence
Development of a sense of self and identity
Factors influencing identity formation
Biological and physical changes
Socio-cultural influences
Emotional and cognitive changes
|
23 Marks
|
Chapter 2: Food, Nutrition, Health and Fitness
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Introduction to food, nutrition and nutrients
Meaning and importance of a balanced diet
Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA)
Health and fitness
Basic food groups for planning balanced diets
Food guide pyramid
Vegetarian food guide
Dietary patterns during adolescence
Factors influencing eating behaviour
Modification of diet-related behaviour
Eating disorders during adolescence
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Chapter 3: Management of Resources
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Introduction to resources
Classification of resources
Human and non-human resources
Individual and shared resources
Natural and community resources
Characteristics of resources
Management of resources
Management process
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Chapter 4: Fabric Around Us
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Meaning of yarns, fibres, textile products and finishing
Properties of fibres
Classification of textile fibres
Filament and staple fibres
Natural and manufactured fibres
Types of natural fibres
Cellulosic, protein and mineral fibres
Natural rubber
Types of manufactured fibres
Regenerated and modified cellulosic fibres
Protein, non-cellulosic and mineral fibres
Yarn processing and yarn terminology
Fabric production methods: weaving, knitting, braiding, nets and laces
Textile finishing, colouring and printing
Properties of cotton, linen, wool, silk, rayon, nylon, polyester, acrylic and elastomeric fibres
|
Chapter 5: Media and Communication Technology
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Meaning of communication
Classification of communication
Process of communication
Meaning and classification of media
Functions of media
Meaning of communication technology
Classification of communication technologies
Modern communication technologies
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Unit 3: Understanding Family, Community and Society
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Chapter: Concerns and Needs in Diverse Contexts
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A. Nutrition, Health and Hygiene
Health and its dimensions
Social, mental and physical health
Health care and indicators of health
Relationship between nutrition and health
Nutrients and factors affecting nutritional well-being
Nutritional problems and their consequences
Malnutrition, undernutrition and overnutrition
Hygiene and sanitation
Personal, environmental and food hygiene
Water safety and qualities of potable water
Methods of water purification, including boiling, chlorination, storage, electric filters and RO
B. Resources Availability and Management
Time management
Meaning of a time plan
Assessment of time management
Steps involved in preparing a time and activity plan
Tips for effective time management
Tools of time management
Peak load period
Work curve
Rest and break periods
Work simplification
Space management
Space and the home
Principles of space planning
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15 Marks
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Unit 4: Childhood
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Chapter 1: Nutrition, Health and Well-being
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Introduction to nutrition, health and well-being
Nutrition, health and well-being during infancy (birth to 12 months)
Nutrition and well-being of preschool children (1-6 years)
Nutritional needs of preschool children
Guidelines for healthy eating among preschool children
Planning balanced meals for preschool children
Examples of low-cost snacks
Feeding children with specific needs
Immunisation
Nutrition, health and well-being of school-age children (7-12 years)
Nutritional requirements of school-age children
Planning diets for school-age children
Factors influencing food intake among preschool and school-age children
Healthy habits
Health and nutrition issues among school-age children
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15 Marks
|
Chapter 2: Our Apparel
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Functions of clothing
Selection of clothes
Factors affecting clothing selection in India
Age, climate, season, occasion, fashion and income
Basic clothing needs of children
Clothing requirements at different stages of childhood
Clothing during infancy (birth to six months)
Clothing during the creeping age (six months to one year)
Clothing during toddlerhood (1-2 years)
Clothing during preschool age (2-6 years)
Clothing during elementary school years (5-11 years)
Clothing requirements of adolescents (11-19 years)
Clothes for children with special needs
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Unit 5: Adulthood
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Chapter 1: Financial Management and Planning
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Introduction to financial management and financial planning
Meaning of management
Family income
Money income
Real income, including direct and indirect income
Psychic income
Income management
Budget and steps involved in preparing a budget
Advantages of planning family budgets
Control in money management
Savings and investment
Principles of sound investments
Savings and investment avenues
Credit and the need for credit
Four Cs of credit: Character, Capacity, Capital Means and Collateral
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15 Marks
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Chapter 2: Care and Maintenance of Fabrics
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Introduction to fabric care
Mending
Laundering
Stain removal and its techniques
Reagents used for stain removal
Common stains and methods of removing them
Removal of dirt and the cleaning process
Soaps and detergents
Methods of washing, including friction, kneading and squeezing, suction and machine washing
Fabric finishing
Blues and optical brighteners
Starches and stiffening agents
Ironing
Dry cleaning
Storage of textile products
Factors affecting fabric care
Care labels
CBSE Class 11 Home Science Practical Syllabus 2026-27
Along with the theory examination, students have to complete practical activities carrying 30 marks. These activities are based on the topics covered in the syllabus and help students apply their learning to everyday situations. The CBSE Class 11 Home Science practical syllabus includes the following activities:
- Understanding oneself: Study physical development with reference to age, height, weight, hip and chest circumference. Students also study sexual maturity, including age at menarche and development of breasts in girls, and beard growth and voice changes in boys.
- Observing developmental norms: Study physical, motor, language, social and emotional development from birth to three years.
- Family and social relationships: Identify and discuss four to five areas of agreement and disagreement with mother, father, siblings, friends or teachers.
- Recording daily diet: Record one's diet for a day and evaluate it qualitatively for adequacy.
- Preparing healthy snacks: Prepare different healthy snacks suitable for adolescents.
- Time management: Record daily activities related to time use and work and prepare a personal time plan.
- Budget planning: Prepare a budget for a given situation or purpose.
- Studying fabrics and apparel: Record the fabrics and apparel used during a day and classify them according to their functions.
- Fibre properties and their uses: Study the relationship between fibre properties and their uses, particularly thermal properties, flammability, moisture absorbency and comfort.
- Garment labels: Analyse a garment label for clarity, fibre content, size and care instructions. Prepare a care label for a garment and analyse two different fabric samples for colour fastness.
CBSE Class 11 Home Science Practical Marks Distribution 2026-27
The practical examination carries 30 marks. CBSE has prescribed the following assessment scheme:
|
S. No.
|
Practical Examination Components
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Marks
|
1
|
Observation of developmental norms or discussion of areas of agreement and disagreement with family members, friends or teachers
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5
|
2
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Preparation of healthy snacks for an adolescent
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7
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3
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Planning a budget for a given situation or purpose
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3
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4
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Preparation of a personal time plan
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3
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5
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Study of fibre properties and their usage or preparation of a garment care label
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5
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6
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File Work
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5
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7
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Viva
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2
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Total
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30
CBSE Class 11 Home Science Syllabus 2026-27 PDF Download
Students can download the official CBSE Class 11 Home Science syllabus 2026-27 PDF to check the complete curriculum, chapter topics, practical activities and examination scheme. The document is available on the CBSE Academic website. Follow these steps to download the syllabus:
- Visit the official CBSE Academic website.
- Open the Curriculum section for the academic session 2026-27.
- Navigate to the Secondary Curriculum, Part 2 section.
- Locate the Home Science syllabus.
- Open the PDF document.
- Download and save it for future reference.
Direct PDF Link: Download CBSE Class 11 Home Science Curriculum
Students can use the downloaded document to check the complete syllabus and refer to the prescribed topics while preparing for their examinations.
Prescribed Textbook for CBSE Class 11 Home Science
As mentioned in the official CBSE curriculum, the prescribed textbook for Class 11 Home Science is Human Ecology and Family Sciences (For Class XI). The prescribed books are:
- Human Ecology and Family Sciences (Part I)
- Human Ecology and Family Sciences (Part II)
Students can refer to both parts while studying the topics included in the Class 11 Home Science syllabus.
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