The CBSE Class 11 Home Science syllabus 2026-27 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the academic session 2026-27. Students can visit the official CBSE website to check the complete syllabus and download the PDF. The syllabus is divided into five units and covers topics such as understanding oneself during adolescence, food and nutrition, health and fitness, family and community, childhood, and adulthood. The subject carries a total of 100 marks, including a 70-mark theory examination and a 30-mark practical assessment. Students can refer to the complete unit-wise syllabus, chapter-wise topics and practical examination scheme below to understand the course structure and plan their preparation accordingly. CBSE Class 11 Home Science Syllabus 2026-27: Overview

CBSE Home Science is designed to help students understand themselves, their families and their surroundings. The Class 11 curriculum focuses on five major areas, including food and nutrition, human development and family studies, fabric and apparel, resource management, and communication and extension. Students can refer to the following table for the important details of the subject. Particulars Details Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Academic Session 2026-27 Class 11 Subject Home Science Subject Code 064 Total Units 5 Theory Marks 70 Practical Marks 30 Total Marks 100 Theory Examination Duration 3 Hours CBSE Class 11 Home Science Course Structure 2026-27 The CBSE Class 11 Home Science course structure consists of five units. Each unit covers a different aspect of personal development, health, family relationships and resource management. Understanding the marks distribution will help students identify the weightage assigned to each unit before starting their examination preparation.

CBSE Class 11 Home Science Unit-Wise Marks Distribution The unit-wise marks distribution for the Class 11 Home Science theory examination is provided below. S. No. Units Marks 1 Introduction to Home Science 2 2 Understanding Oneself: Adolescence 23 3 Understanding Family, Community and Society 15 4 Childhood 15 5 Adulthood 15 Total Theory Marks 70 Practical Examination 30 Grand Total 100 CBSE Class 11 Home Science Chapter-Wise Syllabus 2026-27 Students preparing for the CBSE Class 11 Home Science examination 2026-27 should go through the complete syllabus to understand the topics covered in each unit and the marks allotted to them. The table below provides the unit-wise and chapter-wise syllabus along with the theory marks distribution to help students plan their studies effectively.

Unit Chapter Topics Covered Weightage Unit 1: Introduction to Home Science Introduction to Home Science What is Home Science? Areas of Home Science Importance of Home Science for both boys and girls Career options in Home Science 2 Marks Unit 2: Understanding Oneself: Adolescence Chapter 1: Understanding the Self Meaning of self and its personal and social dimensions Self-concept and self-esteem Personal identity and social identity Characteristics of the self during infancy, early childhood, middle childhood and adolescence Development of a sense of self and identity Factors influencing identity formation Biological and physical changes Socio-cultural influences Emotional and cognitive changes 23 Marks Chapter 2: Food, Nutrition, Health and Fitness Introduction to food, nutrition and nutrients Meaning and importance of a balanced diet Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) Health and fitness Basic food groups for planning balanced diets Food guide pyramid Vegetarian food guide Dietary patterns during adolescence Factors influencing eating behaviour Modification of diet-related behaviour Eating disorders during adolescence Chapter 3: Management of Resources Introduction to resources Classification of resources Human and non-human resources Individual and shared resources Natural and community resources Characteristics of resources Management of resources Management process Chapter 4: Fabric Around Us Meaning of yarns, fibres, textile products and finishing Properties of fibres Classification of textile fibres Filament and staple fibres Natural and manufactured fibres Types of natural fibres Cellulosic, protein and mineral fibres Natural rubber Types of manufactured fibres Regenerated and modified cellulosic fibres Protein, non-cellulosic and mineral fibres Yarn processing and yarn terminology Fabric production methods: weaving, knitting, braiding, nets and laces Textile finishing, colouring and printing Properties of cotton, linen, wool, silk, rayon, nylon, polyester, acrylic and elastomeric fibres Chapter 5: Media and Communication Technology Meaning of communication Classification of communication Process of communication Meaning and classification of media Functions of media Meaning of communication technology Classification of communication technologies Modern communication technologies Unit 3: Understanding Family, Community and Society Chapter: Concerns and Needs in Diverse Contexts A. Nutrition, Health and Hygiene Health and its dimensions Social, mental and physical health Health care and indicators of health Relationship between nutrition and health Nutrients and factors affecting nutritional well-being Nutritional problems and their consequences Malnutrition, undernutrition and overnutrition Hygiene and sanitation Personal, environmental and food hygiene Water safety and qualities of potable water Methods of water purification, including boiling, chlorination, storage, electric filters and RO B. Resources Availability and Management Time management Meaning of a time plan Assessment of time management Steps involved in preparing a time and activity plan Tips for effective time management Tools of time management Peak load period Work curve Rest and break periods Work simplification Space management Space and the home Principles of space planning 15 Marks Unit 4: Childhood Chapter 1: Nutrition, Health and Well-being Introduction to nutrition, health and well-being Nutrition, health and well-being during infancy (birth to 12 months) Nutrition and well-being of preschool children (1-6 years) Nutritional needs of preschool children Guidelines for healthy eating among preschool children Planning balanced meals for preschool children Examples of low-cost snacks Feeding children with specific needs Immunisation Nutrition, health and well-being of school-age children (7-12 years) Nutritional requirements of school-age children Planning diets for school-age children Factors influencing food intake among preschool and school-age children Healthy habits Health and nutrition issues among school-age children 15 Marks Chapter 2: Our Apparel Functions of clothing Selection of clothes Factors affecting clothing selection in India Age, climate, season, occasion, fashion and income Basic clothing needs of children Clothing requirements at different stages of childhood Clothing during infancy (birth to six months) Clothing during the creeping age (six months to one year) Clothing during toddlerhood (1-2 years) Clothing during preschool age (2-6 years) Clothing during elementary school years (5-11 years) Clothing requirements of adolescents (11-19 years) Clothes for children with special needs Unit 5: Adulthood Chapter 1: Financial Management and Planning Introduction to financial management and financial planning Meaning of management Family income Money income Real income, including direct and indirect income Psychic income Income management Budget and steps involved in preparing a budget Advantages of planning family budgets Control in money management Savings and investment Principles of sound investments Savings and investment avenues Credit and the need for credit Four Cs of credit: Character, Capacity, Capital Means and Collateral 15 Marks Chapter 2: Care and Maintenance of Fabrics Introduction to fabric care Mending Laundering Stain removal and its techniques Reagents used for stain removal Common stains and methods of removing them Removal of dirt and the cleaning process Soaps and detergents Methods of washing, including friction, kneading and squeezing, suction and machine washing Fabric finishing Blues and optical brighteners Starches and stiffening agents Ironing Dry cleaning Storage of textile products Factors affecting fabric care Care labels

CBSE Class 11 Home Science Practical Syllabus 2026-27 Along with the theory examination, students have to complete practical activities carrying 30 marks. These activities are based on the topics covered in the syllabus and help students apply their learning to everyday situations. The CBSE Class 11 Home Science practical syllabus includes the following activities: Understanding oneself: Study physical development with reference to age, height, weight, hip and chest circumference. Students also study sexual maturity, including age at menarche and development of breasts in girls, and beard growth and voice changes in boys. Observing developmental norms: Study physical, motor, language, social and emotional development from birth to three years. Family and social relationships: Identify and discuss four to five areas of agreement and disagreement with mother, father, siblings, friends or teachers. Recording daily diet: Record one's diet for a day and evaluate it qualitatively for adequacy. Preparing healthy snacks: Prepare different healthy snacks suitable for adolescents. Time management: Record daily activities related to time use and work and prepare a personal time plan. Budget planning: Prepare a budget for a given situation or purpose. Studying fabrics and apparel: Record the fabrics and apparel used during a day and classify them according to their functions. Fibre properties and their uses: Study the relationship between fibre properties and their uses, particularly thermal properties, flammability, moisture absorbency and comfort. Garment labels: Analyse a garment label for clarity, fibre content, size and care instructions. Prepare a care label for a garment and analyse two different fabric samples for colour fastness.

CBSE Class 11 Home Science Practical Marks Distribution 2026-27 The practical examination carries 30 marks. CBSE has prescribed the following assessment scheme: S. No. Practical Examination Components Marks 1 Observation of developmental norms or discussion of areas of agreement and disagreement with family members, friends or teachers 5 2 Preparation of healthy snacks for an adolescent 7 3 Planning a budget for a given situation or purpose 3 4 Preparation of a personal time plan 3 5 Study of fibre properties and their usage or preparation of a garment care label 5 6 File Work 5 7 Viva 2 Total 30 CBSE Class 11 Home Science Syllabus 2026-27 PDF Download Students can download the official CBSE Class 11 Home Science syllabus 2026-27 PDF to check the complete curriculum, chapter topics, practical activities and examination scheme. The document is available on the CBSE Academic website. Follow these steps to download the syllabus: