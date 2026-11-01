CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts Syllabus 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here

The CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts Syllabus 2026-27 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for students opting for Fine Arts as an elective subject. The curriculum includes theoretical and practical components to help students understand Indian art, develop creative skills and gain experience in different forms of visual expression. CBSE offers four Fine Arts subject options: Painting (049), Graphics (050), Sculpture (051) and Applied Art – Commercial Art (052). Students can choose one of these subjects according to their interests and artistic abilities. The Class 11 syllabus covers prehistoric rock paintings, the Indus Valley Civilisation, Buddhist, Jain and Hindu art, temple sculptures, Indian bronzes and Indo-Islamic architecture. The practical syllabus varies according to the selected subject and includes drawing, painting, modelling, printing techniques, lettering and portfolio development. Scroll the article to get complete details about CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts Syllabus 2026-27.

CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts Syllabus 2026-27: Overview Students can check the important details of the CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts curriculum below. Particulars Details Board Central Board of Secondary Education Academic Session 2026-27 Subject Fine Arts Subject Codes 049, 050, 051 and 052 Available Subjects Painting, Graphics, Sculpture and Applied Art Theory Marks 30 Practical Marks 70 Total Marks 100 Theory Exam Duration 2 Hours Practical Exam Duration 6 Hours Download CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts Syllabus PDF 2026-27 Students preparing for the CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts examination can download the official curriculum PDF to check the complete theory and practical syllabus. The PDF given below includes subject-wise topics, prescribed artworks, practical activities and assessment details for the four Fine Arts options.The official CBSE Fine Arts curriculum for the 2026-27 academic session is available below.

Direct Link: Download CBSE Fine Arts Syllabus PDF 2026-27 CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts Marks Distribution 2026-27 The CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts examination carries a total of 100 marks, divided between theory and practical assessments. Students have to appear for a 30-mark theory examination and a 70-mark practical examination. Examination Component Maximum Marks Theory Examination 30 Practical Examination 70 Total 100 CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts Theory Syllabus 2026-27 The theory syllabus introduces students to the development of Indian art across different historical periods. It covers prehistoric paintings, sculptures, architectural styles and important artistic traditions.The theory paper carries 30 marks and is divided into two units, each carrying 15 marks. Unit 1: Prehistoric Rock Paintings, Indus Valley Civilisation and Buddhist, Jain and Hindu Art

This unit carries 15 marks and covers the development of Indian art from prehistoric times to the Gupta period. Students learn about important paintings, sculptures and artistic practices from different historical periods. Prehistoric Rock Paintings Students will study the introduction, period and location of prehistoric rock paintings. The syllabus includes the study and appreciation of the following artwork: - Wizard's Dance, Bhimbetka Students will also learn about important archaeological sites associated with the Indus Valley Civilisation, including Harappa, Mohenjo-daro, Ropar, Lothal, Rangpur, Alamgirpur, Kalibangan, Banawali and Dholavira. Art of the Indus Valley Civilisation This section covers bronze and terracotta sculptures, seals and decorative artwork from the Indus Valley Civilisation.

Important artworks include: Dancing Girl, Mohenjo-daro

Male Torso, Harappa

Mother Goddess, Mohenjo-daro

Bull Seal, Mohenjo-daro

Decoration on earthenware Students will also learn about bronze-casting methods and the artistic features of these objects. Buddhist, Jain and Hindu Art Students will learn about the development of Indian sculpture during the Mauryan, Shunga, Kushana and Gupta periods. The syllabus introduces the Gandhara and Mathura schools of art and their influence on the development of Gupta art. The important sculptures prescribed for study and appreciation are: Lion Capital from Sarnath

Chauri Bearer from Didarganj

Seated Buddha from Katra Mound, Mathura

Jain Tirthankara Ajanta Caves The syllabus also includes an introduction to the Ajanta Caves, their location, historical period and artistic importance. Students will study their rock-cut architecture, sculptures and paintings, along with the depiction of Buddha and Bodhisattva Padmapani.

Unit 2: Temple Sculptures, Bronzes and Indo-Islamic Architecture This unit carries 15 marks and introduces students to Indian temple sculptures, bronze artwork and the architectural features of Indo-Islamic monuments. Indian Temple Sculptures Students will learn about temple sculpture traditions in India, particularly their development between the 6th and 13th centuries CE. The following sculptures are included in the syllabus: Descent of Ganga, Mahabalipuram

Trimurti, Elephanta

Lakshmi Narayana, Kandariya Mahadev Temple

Cymbal Player, Konark Sun Temple

Mother and Child, Vimal-Shah Temple, Dilwara Students should understand the historical background, location, material and artistic features of these sculptures. Indian Bronze Sculptures This section introduces students to Indian bronze sculptures and the techniques used to create them.Topics include:

Introduction to Indian bronzes

Solid and hollow bronze-casting methods

Study and appreciation of Nataraja Indo-Islamic Architecture Students will learn about the artistic features and architectural characteristics of Indo-Islamic monuments.The prescribed monuments are: Qutub Minar, Delhi

Gol Gumbaz, Bijapur CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts Practical Syllabus 2026-27 The practical examination carries 70 marks and focuses on the development of students' drawing, observation, imagination and artistic skills. The practical activities and assessment criteria differ for Painting, Graphics, Sculpture and Applied Art.Students should refer to the practical syllabus of their chosen Fine Arts subject while preparing for the examination. CBSE Class 11 Painting Practical Syllabus (049) The Painting practical examination carries 70 marks. It includes nature and object study, painting composition and portfolio assessment.

Practical Component Marks Nature and Object Study 25 Painting Composition 25 Portfolio Assessment 20 Total 70 CBSE Class 11 Graphics Practical Syllabus (050) The Graphics practical syllabus focuses on relief printing and the techniques used to create prints using different materials. Practical Component Marks Relief Printing 50 Portfolio Assessment 20 Total 70 Students learn relief-printing methods using materials such as linoleum, wood and paper or cardboard. The practical work develops their understanding of printing surfaces, tools, techniques and the preparation of finished prints. The portfolio assessment includes selected practical work and a record of students' progress throughout the academic session. CBSE Class 11 Sculpture Practical Syllabus (051)

The Sculpture practical syllabus focuses on three-dimensional artwork and modelling techniques. Practical Component Marks Modelling in Relief 25 Modelling in Round 25 Portfolio Assessment 20 Total 70 Students practise creating relief and round sculptures using modelling materials such as clay. They develop their understanding of form, proportion, structure and the techniques required to create three-dimensional artwork.The portfolio includes selected sculptural exercises and records of work completed during the academic year. CBSE Class 11 Applied Art (Commercial Art) Practical Syllabus (052) The Applied Art practical syllabus focuses on drawing, lettering and layout preparation. It introduces students to basic commercial art and visual communication skills. Practical Component Marks Drawing 25 Lettering and Layout 25 Portfolio Assessment 20 Total 70

Students practise drawing from observation, including nature and object studies. They also learn lettering techniques, including Roman and Devanagari scripts, and develop basic layout skills.The portfolio assessment includes selected drawings, lettering exercises, layout work and other practical assignments completed during the academic session. CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts Portfolio Assessment 2026-27 Portfolio assessment is an important part of the CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts practical examination. It carries 20 marks and evaluates students' artistic development throughout the academic session.Students are expected to maintain a portfolio containing their original artwork, sketches and completed practical assignments. The assessment focuses not only on the final artwork but also on the creative process and improvement shown by students.The portfolio may include:

Original sketches and drawings.

Nature and object studies.

Selected practical artworks.

Research-based artwork related to folk and contemporary art.

Artwork demonstrating observation and imagination.

Experiments with different materials and techniques.

Development of personal artistic style.

Progress from initial sketches to finished artwork. Students should maintain their portfolios regularly rather than preparing all the work just before the examination. How to Prepare for CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts Examination 2026-27? Students can improve their performance in the Fine Arts examination by following a consistent preparation routine. Since the subject includes both theory and practical assessments, equal attention should be given to historical art concepts and hands-on practice.Here are some useful preparation tips: