CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts Syllabus 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here
The CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts Syllabus for the academic year 2026–2027 can be read here, where students can also learn about the course material that will be covered. Additionally, get the PDF download link for the same.
The CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts Syllabus 2026-27 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for students opting for Fine Arts as an elective subject. The curriculum includes theoretical and practical components to help students understand Indian art, develop creative skills and gain experience in different forms of visual expression.
CBSE offers four Fine Arts subject options: Painting (049), Graphics (050), Sculpture (051) and Applied Art – Commercial Art (052). Students can choose one of these subjects according to their interests and artistic abilities. The Class 11 syllabus covers prehistoric rock paintings, the Indus Valley Civilisation, Buddhist, Jain and Hindu art, temple sculptures, Indian bronzes and Indo-Islamic architecture. The practical syllabus varies according to the selected subject and includes drawing, painting, modelling, printing techniques, lettering and portfolio development. Scroll the article to get complete details about CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts Syllabus 2026-27.
CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts Syllabus 2026-27: Overview
Students can check the important details of the CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts curriculum below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
Central Board of Secondary Education
|
Academic Session
|
2026-27
|
Subject
|
Fine Arts
|
Subject Codes
|
049, 050, 051 and 052
|
Available Subjects
|
Painting, Graphics, Sculpture and Applied Art
|
Theory Marks
|
30
|
Practical Marks
|
70
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Theory Exam Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Practical Exam Duration
|
6 Hours
Download CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts Syllabus PDF 2026-27
Students preparing for the CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts examination can download the official curriculum PDF to check the complete theory and practical syllabus. The PDF given below includes subject-wise topics, prescribed artworks, practical activities and assessment details for the four Fine Arts options.The official CBSE Fine Arts curriculum for the 2026-27 academic session is available below.
Direct Link: Download CBSE Fine Arts Syllabus PDF 2026-27
CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts Marks Distribution 2026-27
The CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts examination carries a total of 100 marks, divided between theory and practical assessments. Students have to appear for a 30-mark theory examination and a 70-mark practical examination.
|
Examination Component
|
Maximum Marks
|
Theory Examination
|
30
|
Practical Examination
|
70
|
Total
|
100
CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts Theory Syllabus 2026-27
The theory syllabus introduces students to the development of Indian art across different historical periods. It covers prehistoric paintings, sculptures, architectural styles and important artistic traditions.The theory paper carries 30 marks and is divided into two units, each carrying 15 marks.
Unit 1: Prehistoric Rock Paintings, Indus Valley Civilisation and Buddhist, Jain and Hindu Art
This unit carries 15 marks and covers the development of Indian art from prehistoric times to the Gupta period. Students learn about important paintings, sculptures and artistic practices from different historical periods.
- Prehistoric Rock Paintings
Students will study the introduction, period and location of prehistoric rock paintings. The syllabus includes the study and appreciation of the following artwork:
- Wizard's Dance, Bhimbetka
Students will also learn about important archaeological sites associated with the Indus Valley Civilisation, including Harappa, Mohenjo-daro, Ropar, Lothal, Rangpur, Alamgirpur, Kalibangan, Banawali and Dholavira.
- Art of the Indus Valley Civilisation
This section covers bronze and terracotta sculptures, seals and decorative artwork from the Indus Valley Civilisation.
Important artworks include:
- Dancing Girl, Mohenjo-daro
- Male Torso, Harappa
- Mother Goddess, Mohenjo-daro
- Bull Seal, Mohenjo-daro
- Decoration on earthenware
Students will also learn about bronze-casting methods and the artistic features of these objects.
- Buddhist, Jain and Hindu Art
Students will learn about the development of Indian sculpture during the Mauryan, Shunga, Kushana and Gupta periods. The syllabus introduces the Gandhara and Mathura schools of art and their influence on the development of Gupta art.
The important sculptures prescribed for study and appreciation are:
- Lion Capital from Sarnath
- Chauri Bearer from Didarganj
- Seated Buddha from Katra Mound, Mathura
- Jain Tirthankara
- Ajanta Caves
The syllabus also includes an introduction to the Ajanta Caves, their location, historical period and artistic importance. Students will study their rock-cut architecture, sculptures and paintings, along with the depiction of Buddha and Bodhisattva Padmapani.
Unit 2: Temple Sculptures, Bronzes and Indo-Islamic Architecture
This unit carries 15 marks and introduces students to Indian temple sculptures, bronze artwork and the architectural features of Indo-Islamic monuments.
- Indian Temple Sculptures
Students will learn about temple sculpture traditions in India, particularly their development between the 6th and 13th centuries CE.
The following sculptures are included in the syllabus:
- Descent of Ganga, Mahabalipuram
- Trimurti, Elephanta
- Lakshmi Narayana, Kandariya Mahadev Temple
- Cymbal Player, Konark Sun Temple
- Mother and Child, Vimal-Shah Temple, Dilwara
Students should understand the historical background, location, material and artistic features of these sculptures.
- Indian Bronze Sculptures
This section introduces students to Indian bronze sculptures and the techniques used to create them.Topics include:
- Introduction to Indian bronzes
- Solid and hollow bronze-casting methods
- Study and appreciation of Nataraja
- Indo-Islamic Architecture
Students will learn about the artistic features and architectural characteristics of Indo-Islamic monuments.The prescribed monuments are:
- Qutub Minar, Delhi
- Gol Gumbaz, Bijapur
CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts Practical Syllabus 2026-27
The practical examination carries 70 marks and focuses on the development of students' drawing, observation, imagination and artistic skills. The practical activities and assessment criteria differ for Painting, Graphics, Sculpture and Applied Art.Students should refer to the practical syllabus of their chosen Fine Arts subject while preparing for the examination.
CBSE Class 11 Painting Practical Syllabus (049)
The Painting practical examination carries 70 marks. It includes nature and object study, painting composition and portfolio assessment.
|
Practical Component
|
Marks
|
Nature and Object Study
|
25
|
Painting Composition
|
25
|
Portfolio Assessment
|
20
|
Total
|
70
CBSE Class 11 Graphics Practical Syllabus (050)
The Graphics practical syllabus focuses on relief printing and the techniques used to create prints using different materials.
|
Practical Component
|
Marks
|
Relief Printing
|
50
|
Portfolio Assessment
|
20
|
Total
|
70
Students learn relief-printing methods using materials such as linoleum, wood and paper or cardboard. The practical work develops their understanding of printing surfaces, tools, techniques and the preparation of finished prints.
The portfolio assessment includes selected practical work and a record of students' progress throughout the academic session.
CBSE Class 11 Sculpture Practical Syllabus (051)
The Sculpture practical syllabus focuses on three-dimensional artwork and modelling techniques.
|
Practical Component
|
Marks
|
Modelling in Relief
|
25
|
Modelling in Round
|
25
|
Portfolio Assessment
|
20
|
Total
|
70
Students practise creating relief and round sculptures using modelling materials such as clay. They develop their understanding of form, proportion, structure and the techniques required to create three-dimensional artwork.The portfolio includes selected sculptural exercises and records of work completed during the academic year.
CBSE Class 11 Applied Art (Commercial Art) Practical Syllabus (052)
The Applied Art practical syllabus focuses on drawing, lettering and layout preparation. It introduces students to basic commercial art and visual communication skills.
|
Practical Component
|
Marks
|
Drawing
|
25
|
Lettering and Layout
|
25
|
Portfolio Assessment
|
20
|
Total
|
70
Students practise drawing from observation, including nature and object studies. They also learn lettering techniques, including Roman and Devanagari scripts, and develop basic layout skills.The portfolio assessment includes selected drawings, lettering exercises, layout work and other practical assignments completed during the academic session.
CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts Portfolio Assessment 2026-27
Portfolio assessment is an important part of the CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts practical examination. It carries 20 marks and evaluates students' artistic development throughout the academic session.Students are expected to maintain a portfolio containing their original artwork, sketches and completed practical assignments. The assessment focuses not only on the final artwork but also on the creative process and improvement shown by students.The portfolio may include:
- Original sketches and drawings.
- Nature and object studies.
- Selected practical artworks.
- Research-based artwork related to folk and contemporary art.
- Artwork demonstrating observation and imagination.
- Experiments with different materials and techniques.
- Development of personal artistic style.
- Progress from initial sketches to finished artwork.
Students should maintain their portfolios regularly rather than preparing all the work just before the examination.
How to Prepare for CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts Examination 2026-27?
Students can improve their performance in the Fine Arts examination by following a consistent preparation routine. Since the subject includes both theory and practical assessments, equal attention should be given to historical art concepts and hands-on practice.Here are some useful preparation tips:
- Go through the prescribed theory and practical topics for the selected Fine Arts subject before starting preparation.
- Learn about the historical background, period, location, material and artistic features of the sculptures and paintings included in the theory syllabus.
- Spend time improving observation, proportion, light and shade, colouring and composition skills.
- Practise using the materials and methods prescribed for your selected subject.
- Keep your sketches, assignments and completed artwork organised throughout the academic year.
- Pay attention to neatness, creativity, composition and the proper use of materials while completing practical work.
Also Read:
CBSE Class 12 Fine Arts Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here
CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2026-27 (Arts, Commerce, Science): Download Subject-wise PDFs
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.