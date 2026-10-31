HPRCA Result 2026 Out at hprca.hp.gov.in: Download Assistant Staff Nurse Merit List PDF Link Here

HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has released the HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026 for the posts of Assistant Staff Nurse against Advt No. 12/2026. The written exam in Computer Based Test (CBT) was held on September 25, 2026 across the state. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Assistant Staff Nurse posts can download the result through the official website of HPRCA-https://hprca.hp.gov.in. All the shortlisted candidates can appear in the document verification round scheduled from November 6, 2026. A total of 1,849 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted based on roll numbers for the next selection stage. Through this recruitment drive, the HPRCA is set to fill a total of 780 vacancies of Assistant Staff Nurse (Allopathy) (Purely on Engagement Basis) against the Post Code-26044.

HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026 Download Link The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has declared the screening test results for 780 Assistant Staff Nurse (Allopathy) posts under Post Code-26044 on its official website-https://hprca.hp.gov.in. Candidates can download the result PDF directly through the link given below- HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026 Download Link Check- HPRCA JE Result 2026 (OUT) HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse 2026 Highlights The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has declared the HPRCA Result 2026 for 780 Assistant Staff Nurse (Allopathy) posts under Post Code-26044 on its official website. All the shortlisted candidates can appear in the document verification round scheduled from November 6, 2026. Check key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-

Particulars Details Recruiting Authority Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) Department Name Director, Medical Education & Research, HP Post Name Assistant Staff Nurse Advt. No. 12/2026 No. of Vacancies 780 Exam Date 25 September 2026 Result Release Date Oct 31, 2026 Document Verification Schedule November 6, 2026 Official Website hprca.hp.gov.in

How to Download HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026 PDF? All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Assistant Staff Nurse posts can download the result through the official website of HPRCA-https://hprca.hp.gov.in. To download the HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below: Visit the official website at hprca.hp.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the Latest Notifications section.

Click on the “Press Note regarding the result of Tablet Based Screening Test (TBT) for the post of Assistant Staff Nurse (Allopathy) (Purely on Engagement Basis) Post Code-26044” link.

The PDF will open, which contains the roll number of the shortlisted candidates.

Download and save the result pdf for future reference.

What's Next After HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026? All those candidates whose roll numbers are displayed in the HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026 can appear in the next Document Verification round, which will begin on November 6, 2026, at 10:00 AM at the HPRCA premises in Hamirpur. Candidates will have to bring original documents, two self-attested photo sets, an ID proof, and a printed application copy with them at the DV venue. The details of the DV schedule and notifications will be shared via the official website and email to the candidates. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the official website for all the details in this regard. HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026: Candidates Statistics As per the short notice released by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA), the written exam was conducted on September 25, 2026, to fill 780 Assistant Staff Nurse (Allopathy) posts under Post Code-26044. Out of 11,415 applicant candidates, 9,983 appeared for the tablet-based test held on September 25, 2026, and 1,432 were absent. A total of 1,849 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted based on roll numbers for the next selection stage.