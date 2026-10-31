HPRCA Result 2026 Out at hprca.hp.gov.in: Download Assistant Staff Nurse Merit List PDF Link Here
HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026 has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) for the post of Assistant Staff Nurse. Candidates shortlisted in the exam will have to appear in the Document Verification round which will begin on November 6, 2026, at 10:00 AM. Download Result pdf and more details here.
HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has released the HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026 for the posts of Assistant Staff Nurse against Advt No. 12/2026. The written exam in Computer Based Test (CBT) was held on September 25, 2026 across the state. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Assistant Staff Nurse posts can download the result through the official website of HPRCA-https://hprca.hp.gov.in. All the shortlisted candidates can appear in the document verification round scheduled from November 6, 2026.
A total of 1,849 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted based on roll numbers for the next selection stage. Through this recruitment drive, the HPRCA is set to fill a total of 780 vacancies of Assistant Staff Nurse (Allopathy) (Purely on Engagement Basis) against the Post Code-26044.
HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026 Download Link
The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has declared the screening test results for 780 Assistant Staff Nurse (Allopathy) posts under Post Code-26044 on its official website-https://hprca.hp.gov.in. Candidates can download the result PDF directly through the link given below-
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HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026
Check- HPRCA JE Result 2026 (OUT)
HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse 2026 Highlights
The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has declared the HPRCA Result 2026 for 780 Assistant Staff Nurse (Allopathy) posts under Post Code-26044 on its official website. All the shortlisted candidates can appear in the document verification round scheduled from November 6, 2026. Check key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA)
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Department Name
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Director, Medical Education & Research, HP
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Post Name
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Assistant Staff Nurse
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Advt. No.
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12/2026
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No. of Vacancies
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780
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Exam Date
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25 September 2026
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Result Release Date
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Oct 31, 2026
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Document Verification Schedule
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November 6, 2026
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Official Website
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hprca.hp.gov.in
How to Download HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026 PDF?
All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Assistant Staff Nurse posts can download the result through the official website of HPRCA-https://hprca.hp.gov.in. To download the HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website at hprca.hp.gov.in.
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On the homepage, go to the Latest Notifications section.
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Click on the “Press Note regarding the result of Tablet Based Screening Test (TBT) for the post of Assistant Staff Nurse (Allopathy) (Purely on Engagement Basis) Post Code-26044” link.
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The PDF will open, which contains the roll number of the shortlisted candidates.
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Download and save the result pdf for future reference.
What's Next After HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026?
All those candidates whose roll numbers are displayed in the HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026 can appear in the next Document Verification round, which will begin on November 6, 2026, at 10:00 AM at the HPRCA premises in Hamirpur. Candidates will have to bring original documents, two self-attested photo sets, an ID proof, and a printed application copy with them at the DV venue. The details of the DV schedule and notifications will be shared via the official website and email to the candidates. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the official website for all the details in this regard.
HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Result 2026: Candidates Statistics
As per the short notice released by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA), the written exam was conducted on September 25, 2026, to fill 780 Assistant Staff Nurse (Allopathy) posts under Post Code-26044. Out of 11,415 applicant candidates, 9,983 appeared for the tablet-based test held on September 25, 2026, and 1,432 were absent. A total of 1,849 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted based on roll numbers for the next selection stage.
Details Mentioned in HPRCA Result 2026
HPRCA Result 2026 for the posts of Assistant Staff Nurse has been released on the official website. Students must make sure the details mentioned in the result are correct are advised to contact to the authority if there are any discrepancies.
The online scorecard will carry the following details:
Name of a candidate
Category
Exam date
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.