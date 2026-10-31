RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026: Check Zone- Wise & Category-Wise Cut Off Marks Here

Key Points RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026 was released on 30 October 2026 along with results.

The cut off is published zone-wise and category-wise (UR, OBC, SC, ST, EWS).

Minimum qualifying marks: UR/EWS 40%, OBC/SC 30%, ST 25% for CBTST stage.

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026 along with the result on 30 October 2026. The cut off is the minimum mark a candidate needs to be shortlisted for the next stage, the CBTST. It is not the same for everyone. RRB publishes it separately for each region and category, such as UR, OBC, SC, ST and EWS. It depends on the number of vacancies, the difficulty of the exam, and the number of candidates who appeared. Check this article for the zone-wise and category-wise cut off details. RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026 The RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026 is the minimum score needed to be shortlisted for the CBTST stage. RRB released it with the result on 30 October 2026. It is published zone-wise and category-wise for UR, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS candidates. The minimum qualifying marks are 40% for UR and EWS, 30% for OBC and SC, and 25% for ST. The final cut off differs in every region, depending on vacancies, exam difficulty and the competition.

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026 Highlights Canddiates can find all the information bout RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details Recruitment RRB NTPC Undergraduate, CEN 07/2025 Exam Date 17 September 2026 Cut Off Released On 30 October 2026, with the result Cut Off Type Zone-wise and category-wise Categories UR, OBC, SC, ST, EWS Minimum Qualifying Marks UR/EWS 40%, OBC and SC 30%, ST 25% Minimum Marks (out of 120) UR/EWS 48, OBC/SC 36, ST 30 Next Stage CBTST, tentatively 27 November 2026 RRB NTPC UG Zone-wise Cut Off 2026 The RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026 has been released for CEN 07/2025. Candidates can check the complete zone-wise Cut Off marks in the table given below: RRB Zone Name Check Cut-off RRB Chennai Check Here RRB Mumbai Check Here RRB Ranchi Check Here RRB Patna Check Here RRB Muzaffarpur Check Here RRB Ahmedabad Check Here RRB Allahbad Check Here RRB Gorakhpur Check Here RRB Ajmer Check Here RRB Chandigarh Check Here RRB Guwahati Check Here RRB Bilaspur Check Here RRB Jammu - Srinagar Check Here RRB Kolkata Check Here RRB Siliguri Check Here RRB Malda Check Here RRB Bhubaneswar Check Here RRB Thiruvananthapuram Check Here RRB Bangalore Check Here RRB Secunderabad Check Here RRB Bhopal Check Here

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Ahmedabad Cut Off 2026 Candidates can check the Ahmedabad Cut off 2026 in the table given below UR SC ST OBC EWS 785.217 80.579 76.52 84.057 RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Bhopal Cut Off 2026 Candidates can check the Bhopal Cutoff 2026 in the table given below UR SC ST OBC EWS 86.666 80.8695 78.2608 86.086 86.666 RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Ajmer Cut Off 2026 Candidates can check the Ajmer Cutoff 2026 in the table given below UR SC ST OBC EWS 94.492 90.724 93.333 89.27 RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Bangalore Cut Off 2026 Candidates can check the Bangalore Cutoff 2026 in the table given below UR SC ST OBC EWS 74.492 84.057 89.27 RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Jammu Cut Off 2026 Candidates can check the Jammu Cutoff 2026 in the table given below