RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026: Check Zone- Wise & Category-Wise Cut Off Marks Here
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026: RRB has released the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026 on October 31, 2026, along with the result. Candidates who appeared for the CBT 2 examination can now check their qualifying marks in the Cut off PDF.
Key Points
- RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026 was released on 30 October 2026 along with results.
- The cut off is published zone-wise and category-wise (UR, OBC, SC, ST, EWS).
- Minimum qualifying marks: UR/EWS 40%, OBC/SC 30%, ST 25% for CBTST stage.
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026 along with the result on 30 October 2026. The cut off is the minimum mark a candidate needs to be shortlisted for the next stage, the CBTST. It is not the same for everyone. RRB publishes it separately for each region and category, such as UR, OBC, SC, ST and EWS. It depends on the number of vacancies, the difficulty of the exam, and the number of candidates who appeared. Check this article for the zone-wise and category-wise cut off details.
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026
The RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026 is the minimum score needed to be shortlisted for the CBTST stage. RRB released it with the result on 30 October 2026. It is published zone-wise and category-wise for UR, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS candidates. The minimum qualifying marks are 40% for UR and EWS, 30% for OBC and SC, and 25% for ST. The final cut off differs in every region, depending on vacancies, exam difficulty and the competition.
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026 Highlights
Canddiates can find all the information bout RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment
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RRB NTPC Undergraduate, CEN 07/2025
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Exam Date
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17 September 2026
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Cut Off Released On
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30 October 2026, with the result
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Cut Off Type
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Zone-wise and category-wise
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Categories
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UR, OBC, SC, ST, EWS
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Minimum Qualifying Marks
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UR/EWS 40%, OBC and SC 30%, ST 25%
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Minimum Marks (out of 120)
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UR/EWS 48, OBC/SC 36, ST 30
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Next Stage
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CBTST, tentatively 27 November 2026
RRB NTPC UG Zone-wise Cut Off 2026
The RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026 has been released for CEN 07/2025. Candidates can check the complete zone-wise Cut Off marks in the table given below:
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RRB Zone Name
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Check Cut-off
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RRB Chennai
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Check Here
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RRB Mumbai
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Check Here
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RRB Ranchi
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RRB Patna
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RRB Muzaffarpur
|
Check Here
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RRB Ahmedabad
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RRB Allahbad
|
Check Here
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RRB Gorakhpur
|
Check Here
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RRB Ajmer
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RRB Chandigarh
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Check Here
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RRB Guwahati
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Check Here
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RRB Bilaspur
|
Check Here
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RRB Jammu - Srinagar
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RRB Kolkata
|
Check Here
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RRB Siliguri
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RRB Malda
|
Check Here
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RRB Bhubaneswar
|
Check Here
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RRB Thiruvananthapuram
|
Check Here
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RRB Bangalore
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RRB Secunderabad
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Check Here
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RRB Bhopal
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Ahmedabad Cut Off 2026
Candidates can check the Ahmedabad Cut off 2026 in the table given below
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UR
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SC
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ST
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OBC
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EWS
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785.217
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80.579
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76.52
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84.057
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Bhopal Cut Off 2026
Candidates can check the Bhopal Cutoff 2026 in the table given below
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UR
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SC
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ST
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OBC
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EWS
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86.666
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80.8695
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78.2608
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86.086
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86.666
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Ajmer Cut Off 2026
Candidates can check the Ajmer Cutoff 2026 in the table given below
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UR
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SC
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ST
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OBC
|
EWS
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94.492
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90.724
|
|
93.333
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89.27
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Bangalore Cut Off 2026
Candidates can check the Bangalore Cutoff 2026 in the table given below
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UR
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SC
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ST
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OBC
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EWS
|
|
74.492
|
|
84.057
|
89.27
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Jammu Cut Off 2026
Candidates can check the Jammu Cutoff 2026 in the table given below
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UR
|
SC
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ST
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OBC
|
EWS
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87.53
|
81.449
|
78.260
|
85.797
|
86.086
Steps to Check RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026
The cut off is published together with the result, so candidates do not need to look for a separate link. It is given zone-wise and category-wise, so make sure you open the region you applied to. Follow the steps below to check it.
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Visit the official website of your regional RRB, or rrb.indianrailways.gov.in.
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Open the "CEN 07/2025 NTPC UG CBT 2 Result" link on the homepage.
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Download the result PDF, which has the cut off marks and the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.
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Find your category number (for example 1NWR or 2SWR) in the cut off table.
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Look at the marks in your category column, such as UR, OBC, SC, ST or EWS.
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Compare them with your normalised score on your scorecard.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com