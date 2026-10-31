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RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026: Check Zone- Wise & Category-Wise Cut Off Marks Here

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Oct 31, 2026, 16:22 IST

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026: RRB has released the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026 on October 31, 2026, along with the result. Candidates who appeared for the CBT 2 examination can now check their qualifying marks in the Cut off PDF. 

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026: Check Zone- Wise & Category-Wise Cut Off Marks Here
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026: Check Zone- Wise & Category-Wise Cut Off Marks Here

Key Points

  • RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026 was released on 30 October 2026 along with results.
  • The cut off is published zone-wise and category-wise (UR, OBC, SC, ST, EWS).
  • Minimum qualifying marks: UR/EWS 40%, OBC/SC 30%, ST 25% for CBTST stage.

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026 along with the result on 30 October 2026. The cut off is the minimum mark a candidate needs to be shortlisted for the next stage, the CBTST. It is not the same for everyone. RRB publishes it separately for each region and category, such as UR, OBC, SC, ST and EWS. It depends on the number of vacancies, the difficulty of the exam, and the number of candidates who appeared. Check this article for the zone-wise and category-wise cut off details.

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026

The RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026 is the minimum score needed to be shortlisted for the CBTST stage. RRB released it with the result on 30 October 2026. It is published zone-wise and category-wise for UR, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS candidates. The minimum qualifying marks are 40% for UR and EWS, 30% for OBC and SC, and 25% for ST. The final cut off differs in every region, depending on vacancies, exam difficulty and the competition.

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026 Highlights

Canddiates can find all the information bout RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars

Details

Recruitment

RRB NTPC Undergraduate, CEN 07/2025

Exam Date

17 September 2026

Cut Off Released On

30 October 2026, with the result

Cut Off Type

Zone-wise and category-wise

Categories

UR, OBC, SC, ST, EWS

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR/EWS 40%, OBC and SC 30%, ST 25%

Minimum Marks (out of 120)

UR/EWS 48, OBC/SC 36, ST 30

Next Stage

CBTST, tentatively 27 November 2026

RRB NTPC UG Zone-wise Cut Off 2026

The RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026 has been released for CEN 07/2025. Candidates can check the complete zone-wise Cut Off marks in the table given below:

RRB Zone Name 

Check Cut-off 

RRB Chennai

Check Here 

RRB Mumbai

Check Here

RRB Ranchi 

Check Here

RRB Patna 

Check Here

RRB Muzaffarpur

Check Here

RRB Ahmedabad

Check Here

RRB Allahbad

Check Here

RRB Gorakhpur

Check Here

RRB Ajmer

Check Here

RRB Chandigarh

Check Here

RRB Guwahati

Check Here

RRB Bilaspur

Check Here

RRB Jammu - Srinagar

Check Here

RRB Kolkata

Check Here

RRB Siliguri

Check Here

RRB Malda

Check Here

RRB Bhubaneswar

Check Here

RRB Thiruvananthapuram 

Check Here

RRB Bangalore 

Check Here

RRB Secunderabad 

Check Here

RRB Bhopal

Check Here

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Ahmedabad Cut Off 2026

Candidates can check the Ahmedabad Cut off 2026 in the table given below

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

785.217 

80.579

76.52 

  

84.057 

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Bhopal Cut Off 2026

Candidates can check the Bhopal Cutoff 2026 in the table given below

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

86.666  

80.8695 

78.2608  

86.086 

86.666  

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Ajmer Cut Off 2026

Candidates can check the Ajmer Cutoff 2026 in the table given below

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

94.492   

90.724 

 

93.333  

89.27   

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Bangalore Cut Off 2026

Candidates can check the Bangalore Cutoff 2026 in the table given below

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

   

74.492   

 

84.057  

89.27   

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Jammu Cut Off 2026

Candidates can check the Jammu Cutoff 2026 in the table given below

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

87.53    

81.449  

78.260

85.797   

86.086    

Steps to Check RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026

The cut off is published together with the result, so candidates do not need to look for a separate link. It is given zone-wise and category-wise, so make sure you open the region you applied to. Follow the steps below to check it.

  • Visit the official website of your regional RRB, or rrb.indianrailways.gov.in.

  • Open the "CEN 07/2025 NTPC UG CBT 2 Result" link on the homepage.

  • Download the result PDF, which has the cut off marks and the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.

  • Find your category number (for example 1NWR or 2SWR) in the cut off table.

  • Look at the marks in your category column, such as UR, OBC, SC, ST or EWS.

  • Compare them with your normalised score on your scorecard.

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Oct 31, 2026, 13:13 IST
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