LIC HFL Recruitment 2026 : Apply Online Last Date For 232 Apprentice Vacancies, Check Direct Link Here

LIC HFL Recruitment 2026: The LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) has invited online applications for 232 Apprentice vacancies across various states and cities in India. This recruitment drive provides opportunities to graduates to gain practical experience in the housing finance sector. Selected candidates will be offered a 12 month apprenticeship programme. The application process has already started from October 20, 2026 and candidates can complete their registration and examination fee payment by November 1, 2026.

Here you will find all the important information related to the eligibility criteria, application process, stipend, important dates and application details.

LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The application process for LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 is conducted online through the NATS apprenticeship portal and BFSI Sector Skill Council of India. Candidates must register on the NATS portal then they will receive an email from BFSI SSC to complete the detailed application and pay the examination fee. Check the direct link to appear for the LIC HFL Recruitment 2026 and official notification in the table below.