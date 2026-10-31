LIC HFL Recruitment 2026 : Apply Online Last Date For 232 Apprentice Vacancies, Check Direct Link Here
LIC HFL Recruitment 2026: LIC Housing Finance Limited has invited online applications for 232 Apprentice vacancies across various states and cities. The application process will close on November 1, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online through the NATS portal. Check this article for the direct application link, eligibility criteria, stipend, important dates and other details.
Key Points
- LIC HFL invites applications for 232 Apprentice vacancies across various states.
- Applications opened Oct 20, 2026; registration and fee payment close Nov 1, 2026.
- The online examination for the apprenticeship program is scheduled for November 7, 2026.
LIC HFL Recruitment 2026: The LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) has invited online applications for 232 Apprentice vacancies across various states and cities in India. This recruitment drive provides opportunities to graduates to gain practical experience in the housing finance sector. Selected candidates will be offered a 12 month apprenticeship programme. The application process has already started from October 20, 2026 and candidates can complete their registration and examination fee payment by November 1, 2026.
Here you will find all the important information related to the eligibility criteria, application process, stipend, important dates and application details.
LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The application process for LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 is conducted online through the NATS apprenticeship portal and BFSI Sector Skill Council of India. Candidates must register on the NATS portal then they will receive an email from BFSI SSC to complete the detailed application and pay the examination fee. Check the direct link to appear for the LIC HFL Recruitment 2026 and official notification in the table below.
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LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Link
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LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Official Notice PDF
LIC HFL Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the key details of the apprenticeship programme in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment Authority
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LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL)
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Post Name
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Apprentice
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Total Vacancies
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232
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Apprenticeship Duration
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12 Months
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Monthly Stipend
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Rs 16,650 in metro cities; Rs 14,150 in other cities
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Qualification
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Graduation in any stream
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Age Limit
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20 to 25 years
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Exam Date
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November 7, 2026
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Selection Process
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Online Examination, Document Verification and Interview
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Official Website
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lichousing.com
LIC HFL Apprentice 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for the Apprentice programme candidates must ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria as given in the official notification. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification
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Candidates must have completed graduation in any stream from a university or institute recognised by UGC or AICTE
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The graduation must be completed before October 1, 2026.
2. Age Limit (As on October 1, 2026)
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The Minimum age is 20 years.
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The maximum age is 25 years.
3. Previous Apprenticeship Details
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Candidates must have any running, terminated or completed apprenticeship contract with another organisation.
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All other details as specified in the notice.
Steps to Apply for LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete the application process
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Visit the official NATS portal at nats.education.gov.in.
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Now go to the Student Register/Login section and complete the registration.
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Now login and search for LIC HFL Apprenticeship advertisement.
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Submit the application and note the NATS enrolment ID.
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Check your email for communication from BFSI SSC.
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Complete the application form and select the preferred training districts.
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Pay the exam fee through the BFSI SSC portal.
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Download and save the form for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.