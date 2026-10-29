Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026: Check Complete Winner List Constituency-Wise And Candidate Profiles
Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026 are out, with the Maha Vikas Aghadi winning three seats and the ruling Mahayuti securing two. Check the complete constituency-wise winners list, winning candidates, political parties and key details of all five seats.
The Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections are biennial elections for five graduates' and teachers' constituencies. Like any other political twist, even Maharashtra had one.
MLC elections are a straightforward point of view for the local audience. These elections become an analytical point of view for political strategists and big political parties.
The MLC elections tell the ground reality for parties and help them improve in the areas where they are lacking. Maharashtra has been in the spotlight after the results, due to the controversial remarks many political leaders made ahead of the results.
These elections concluded with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) winning three seats, while the ruling Mahayuti alliance secured two.
These elections were conducted through ballot papers, with results drawing attention to key political contests across the state.
The biennial elections for five Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) seats were held on October 23, 2026, with voting from 8 AM to 4 PM. Counting began on October 27, while the final results were declared over October 28 and 29 following closely contested ballot-paper elimination rounds.
Also Read: Uttar Pradesh MLC Election Results 2026: Check Full Winners List For All 11 Seats And Candidate Profiles
Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026: Complete Winner List Constituency-Wise
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Constituency
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Winning Candidate
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Party / Alliance
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Nagpur Graduate
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Abhijeet Wanjari
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Congress (MVA)
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Pune Graduate
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Harshada Deshmukh
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NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) (MVA)
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Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduate
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Dr. Pratapsinh Patil
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NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) (MVA)
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Pune Teachers
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Kaustubh Gawade
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BJP (Mahayuti)
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Amravati Teachers
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Kiran Sarnaik
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Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) (Mahayuti)
Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026: Know the Winners
Abhijeet Wanjari (Nagpur Graduate)
Abhijeet Wanjari is a Congress candidate, and he is also a sitting MLC. He has retained the Nagpur seat and sparked a controversy around him. He won the elections and defeated a BJP candidate. No one thought that Congress would win a seat this time in the MLC elections. This assumption backfired.
Abhijeet retained the Nagpur Graduate seat by defeating BJP’s Sudhakar Kohale by 3,271 votes. He overcame an initial deficit during the elimination rounds.
Harshada Deshmukh (Pune Graduate)
Harshada Deshmukh is the person representing the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). She won the Pune Graduate constituency by defeating BJP candidate Smita Jadhav by 9,928 votes. And this has also sparked a Harshada vs Smita controversy. Her victory secured the seat for the opposition MVA alliance. She also etched her name into Maharashtra's political history as the first woman to be elected as an MLC from the Pune Graduates' constituency.
Dr. Pratapsinh Patil (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduate)
Dr. Pratapsinh Patil of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) defeated three-time sitting MLC Satish Chavan by a massive 18,124 votes. He secured the constituency after a brief 12-day campaign, according to the election details. The win successfully ended Satish Chavan's 18-year iron grip on the region, preventing him from securing a fourth consecutive term.
Kaustubh Gawade (Pune Teachers)
Kaustubh Gawade, the BJP candidate, won the Pune Teachers’ constituency with 23,117 votes, crossing the required quota. He defeated Shiv Sena-backed Sachin Sanap and Congress’s sitting MLC Jayant Asgaonkar.
Kiran Sarnaik (Amravati Teachers)
Kiran Sarnaik, the sitting MLC from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), retained the Amravati Teachers’ seat by defeating Congress candidate Aditi Pohare by more than 8,000 votes. He maintained his lead through 24 elimination rounds, as stated in the provided results
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