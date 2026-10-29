Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026: Check Complete Winner List Constituency-Wise And Candidate Profiles

The Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections are biennial elections for five graduates' and teachers' constituencies. Like any other political twist, even Maharashtra had one.

MLC elections are a straightforward point of view for the local audience. These elections become an analytical point of view for political strategists and big political parties.

The MLC elections tell the ground reality for parties and help them improve in the areas where they are lacking. Maharashtra has been in the spotlight after the results, due to the controversial remarks many political leaders made ahead of the results.

These elections concluded with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) winning three seats, while the ruling Mahayuti alliance secured two.

These elections were conducted through ballot papers, with results drawing attention to key political contests across the state.