CBSE Datesheet 2027 To Release On This Date: Class 10 and 12 Timetable at cbse.gov.in
CBSE board 10th and 12th timetable 2027 will be issued on the official website cbse.gov.in. The datesheets will be available as a PDF document containing the subject-wise details and exam time. Check details here.
CBSE Dateheet 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the timetable for the upcoming Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE Board Exam 2027. The theory and practical examination date sheets will be available on the official website of the board. Students preparing to appear for the board exam must visit the official website to download the PDF.
CBSE Board is likely to conduct the theory and practical examinations for the upcoming Class 10 and Class 12 students between January and April 2027. Last year, the board released the timetable for the 10th and 12th students on October 30, 2025. It is expected that the board will release the timetable around the same time this year. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of the board for the latest updates on the release of the theory exam timetable.
Also Read: CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Timetable PDF Soon, How To Download At cbse.gov.in
CBSE Board Exam 2027: Timetable Release Date and Time
CBSE does not provide an accurate timeline for the announcement of the CBSE 10th and 12th timetable. The board usually releases the exam datesheet atleast a few months before the commencement of the exam. This helps students preparing for the exam to assess their preparation level and decide how much time they have to start the revision process.
CBSE Datesheet 2027: Steps to Download PDF
The timetable PDF will be available on the official website of the Board. Once released, candidates can download the timetable through the link provided. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE
Step 2: Click on the CBSE 10th/ 12th timetable link
Step 3: The timetable PDF will be displayed
Step 4: Download for further reference
CBSE Board 2027 Schedule: Exam Duration and Timing
CBSE board conducts the 10th and 12th annual board exams in a single shift. The exams will be conducted at the same time across designated exam centres in India and abroad. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam need to report to the exam centre at least an hour before the exam. CBSE board exams are conducted for a duration of three hours from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The exams for a few subjects are conducted for a duration o two hours from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Details of the subject-wise timing will be mentioned on the timetable. Students must make sure they cross-check the subject, subject code and timing before the exams.
CBSE Board Exam 2027: Previous Year Timetable Release Dates
CBSE 10th and 12th timetable will be available for download on the official website. Check the dates below when the exam timetable was announced in previous years.
|
Year
|
Release Date
|
2026
|
October 30, 2025
|
2025
|
November 20, 2024
|
2024
|
December 12, 2023
|
2023
|
December 29, 2022
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.