CBSE Datesheet 2027 To Release On This Date: Class 10 and 12 Timetable at cbse.gov.in

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CBSE Dateheet 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the timetable for the upcoming Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE Board Exam 2027. The theory and practical examination date sheets will be available on the official website of the board. Students preparing to appear for the board exam must visit the official website to download the PDF. CBSE Board is likely to conduct the theory and practical examinations for the upcoming Class 10 and Class 12 students between January and April 2027. Last year, the board released the timetable for the 10th and 12th students on October 30, 2025. It is expected that the board will release the timetable around the same time this year. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of the board for the latest updates on the release of the theory exam timetable.

Also Read: CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Timetable PDF Soon, How To Download At cbse.gov.in CBSE Board Exam 2027: Timetable Release Date and Time CBSE does not provide an accurate timeline for the announcement of the CBSE 10th and 12th timetable. The board usually releases the exam datesheet atleast a few months before the commencement of the exam. This helps students preparing for the exam to assess their preparation level and decide how much time they have to start the revision process. CBSE Datesheet 2027: Steps to Download PDF The timetable PDF will be available on the official website of the Board. Once released, candidates can download the timetable through the link provided. Follow the steps provided below Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE Step 2: Click on the CBSE 10th/ 12th timetable link