Kannada Rajyotsava 2026: Karnataka Govt Asks Schools to Celebrate on November 1 Despite Sunday

Kannada Rajyotsava 2026: Schools across Karnataka have been directed to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1, even though the occasion falls on a Sunday this year. The state’s School Education and Literacy Department has made the celebrations compulsory for government, government-aided and unaided private primary and high schools. The department has instructed schools to organise the celebrations on the festival’s actual date instead of postponing them because of the weekly holiday. The directive applies to schools across the state, including those in Bengaluru. Kannada Rajyotsava Celebrations Mandatory in Schools According to the department’s instructions, schools must celebrate state and national festivals on their designated dates. School authorities and headmasters have been asked to make the necessary arrangements to ensure that Kannada Rajyotsava is observed.

Kannada Rajyotsava is celebrated every year on November 1 to mark the formation of Karnataka in 1956. The occasion highlights the state’s language, culture and heritage. Schools generally mark the day with cultural programmes, Kannada songs, speeches and activities related to the state’s history. However, the exact arrangements for this year’s celebrations will depend on individual schools and the applicable departmental instructions. Why Is Kannada Rajyotsava Celebrated on November 1? Kannada Rajyotsava commemorates the formation of the state in 1956, when Kannada-speaking regions were brought together to form the then Mysore State. The state was renamed Karnataka in 1973. The day is celebrated across Karnataka, with government institutions, educational establishments and cultural organisations organising events to mark the occasion.