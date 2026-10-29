Kannada Rajyotsava 2026: Karnataka Govt Asks Schools to Celebrate on November 1 Despite Sunday
The Karnataka government has made Kannada Rajyotsava 2026 celebrations mandatory in schools across the state despite the Sunday holiday on November 1st. Read the full detailed news here.
Kannada Rajyotsava 2026: Schools across Karnataka have been directed to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1, even though the occasion falls on a Sunday this year. The state’s School Education and Literacy Department has made the celebrations compulsory for government, government-aided and unaided private primary and high schools.
The department has instructed schools to organise the celebrations on the festival’s actual date instead of postponing them because of the weekly holiday. The directive applies to schools across the state, including those in Bengaluru.
Kannada Rajyotsava Celebrations Mandatory in Schools
According to the department’s instructions, schools must celebrate state and national festivals on their designated dates. School authorities and headmasters have been asked to make the necessary arrangements to ensure that Kannada Rajyotsava is observed.
Kannada Rajyotsava is celebrated every year on November 1 to mark the formation of Karnataka in 1956. The occasion highlights the state’s language, culture and heritage.
Schools generally mark the day with cultural programmes, Kannada songs, speeches and activities related to the state’s history. However, the exact arrangements for this year’s celebrations will depend on individual schools and the applicable departmental instructions.
Why Is Kannada Rajyotsava Celebrated on November 1?
Kannada Rajyotsava commemorates the formation of the state in 1956, when Kannada-speaking regions were brought together to form the then Mysore State. The state was renamed Karnataka in 1973.
The day is celebrated across Karnataka, with government institutions, educational establishments and cultural organisations organising events to mark the occasion.
With November 1 falling on a Sunday in 2026, the education department’s directive means schools covered by the order must make arrangements to observe the festival on the same day rather than shifting it to another date.
What Schools Should Keep in Mind?
Schools will need to coordinate with their staff to ensure the celebrations take place on November 1. The programme is intended to encourage students to learn about Karnataka’s history, the Kannada language and the state’s cultural traditions.
The celebrations also provide an opportunity for students to participate in activities that promote Kannada literature, folk arts, music and regional heritage. Schools may organise speeches, cultural performances and other educational activities as part of the observance, subject to the department’s instructions.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.