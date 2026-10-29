DU Hindi PhD Admission 2026: Student Protests Lead To Withdrawal Of Interview Notice
The University of Delhi (DU) has withdrawn its Hindi PhD interview schedule following student protests over candidate shortlisting and the limited notice period. Applicants are awaiting fresh interview dates and clarity on the admission process.
The University of Delhi (DU) has withdrawn its Hindi PhD interview notice following student protests over the shortlisting of candidates and the limited time provided to applicants before the selection process.
The interview schedule, issued on the evening of October 27, required shortlisted candidates to report at 9:15 am on October 28. Interviews were scheduled to continue on October 29, 30 and 31, and November 2. The department subsequently withdrew the schedule until further orders.
The withdrawal came after students and student organisations raised concerns about the admission process. Fresh interview dates have not yet been announced.
DU Hindi PhD Admission: Students Raise Shortlisting Concerns
One of the key concerns raised by students was the number of candidates shortlisted for interviews despite the department having more than 150 PhD seats. Applicants also sought an opportunity for all candidates who had applied for the programme to participate in the interview process.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanded that all applicants be allowed to appear for interviews. It also called for adequate representation of candidates who qualified through the National Eligibility Test (NET) and those applying under the ‘Only for PhD’ category.
The organisation further demanded that the university provide sufficient time between the publication of the shortlisted candidates’ list and the interview schedule. It said applicants needed time to prepare for the interviews and arrange travel, particularly those coming to Delhi from other states.
ABVP, DUSU Raise Demands Over Admission Process
ABVP and the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) raised objections to the interview schedule and the opportunities available to candidates under different categories. The concerns led to protests outside the Hindi Department, with students seeking a fair and transparent selection process.
Akshay Pratap Singh, secretary of ABVP Delhi University, said the organisation would continue to press for its demands and would not tolerate any form of discrimination.
DU Hindi PhD Admission: Fresh Interview Dates Awaited
The Hindi Department has withdrawn the interview schedule for October 28, 29, 30 and 31, and November 2, 2026, until further orders.
The university has not announced a revised timetable or clarified whether the shortlisting process will be changed. Candidates are awaiting further instructions from the department regarding the next stage of Hindi PhD admissions.
Applicants should refer to official university announcements for updates on the revised interview schedule.
ALSO READ| Maharashtra B Pharmacy, Pharm D Admissions 2026: 29,040 Students Admitted, 14,877 Seats Vacant; Institutional Round Closes Today
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.