DU Hindi PhD Admission 2026: Student Protests Lead To Withdrawal Of Interview Notice

The University of Delhi (DU) has withdrawn its Hindi PhD interview notice following student protests over the shortlisting of candidates and the limited time provided to applicants before the selection process.

The interview schedule, issued on the evening of October 27, required shortlisted candidates to report at 9:15 am on October 28. Interviews were scheduled to continue on October 29, 30 and 31, and November 2. The department subsequently withdrew the schedule until further orders.

The withdrawal came after students and student organisations raised concerns about the admission process. Fresh interview dates have not yet been announced.

DU Hindi PhD Admission: Students Raise Shortlisting Concerns

One of the key concerns raised by students was the number of candidates shortlisted for interviews despite the department having more than 150 PhD seats. Applicants also sought an opportunity for all candidates who had applied for the programme to participate in the interview process.