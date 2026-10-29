JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027 OUT at navodaya.gov.in, Exam on November 28
JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027 released at navodaya.gov.in. Check Navodaya Class 6 exam date, November 28 exam schedule, download steps, admit card details and instructions here.
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027 for admission to the 2027-28 academic session. Candidates who registered for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) can download their hall tickets from the official website, navodaya.gov.in.
The JNVST Class 6 entrance examination will be conducted on November 28, 2026. The examination is being held for admission to Class 6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for the 2027-28 academic session. The admit card was released on October 28, 2026, and candidates are required to carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the examination centre.
JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027: Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam
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Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST)
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Admission
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Class 6
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Academic session
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2027-28
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Admit card release date
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October 28, 2026
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Exam date
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November 28, 2026
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Conducting body
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Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti
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Mode of exam
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Offline
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Official website
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navodaya.gov.in
The JNVST Class 6 admit card contains important information such as the candidate's name, registration number, examination date and time, examination centre, reporting time and exam-day instructions.
How to Download JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027
Students can follow the steps below to download their Navodaya Class 6 admit card 2027:
- Visit the official NVS website at navodaya.gov.in
- Open the JNVST Class 6 admission section
- Click on the link for the JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027
- Enter the required login credentials, including the registration number and date of birth
- Submit the details
- The JNVST Class 6 hall ticket will appear on the screen
- Download and save the admit card
- Take a printout and carry it to the examination centre
JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027: Direct LINK
JNVST Class 6 Exam Date 2026
The JNVST Class 6 examination for the 2027-28 academic session will be held on November 28, 2026. The test is conducted for admission to Class 6 in summer-bound Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.
Candidates should reach the examination centre well before the reporting time mentioned on their admit card. They must carry the required documents and follow all instructions provided by NVS.
Details Mentioned on JNVST Class 6 Hall Ticket
Candidates should verify the following information on the Navodaya Class 6 admit card 2027:
- Candidate's name
- Registration number
- Date of birth
- Examination date
- Examination timing
- Reporting time
- Examination centre
- Centre address
- Candidate photograph and signature
- Examination-day instructions
JNVST Class 6 Exam Pattern
The JNVST Class 6 selection test is conducted in offline mode. The examination includes questions from Mental Ability, Arithmetic and Language sections.
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Section
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Questions
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Marks
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Duration
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Mental Ability
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40
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50
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60 minutes
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Arithmetic
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20
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25
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30 minutes
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Language
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20
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25
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30 minutes
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Total
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80
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100
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2 hours
The selection test is used to shortlist students for admission to Class 6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.