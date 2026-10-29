JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027 OUT at navodaya.gov.in, Exam on November 28

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027 for admission to the 2027-28 academic session. Candidates who registered for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) can download their hall tickets from the official website, navodaya.gov.in. The JNVST Class 6 entrance examination will be conducted on November 28, 2026. The examination is being held for admission to Class 6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for the 2027-28 academic session. The admit card was released on October 28, 2026, and candidates are required to carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the examination centre. JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027: Highlights Particulars Details Exam Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Admission Class 6 Academic session 2027-28 Admit card release date October 28, 2026 Exam date November 28, 2026 Conducting body Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Mode of exam Offline Official website navodaya.gov.in

The JNVST Class 6 admit card contains important information such as the candidate's name, registration number, examination date and time, examination centre, reporting time and exam-day instructions. How to Download JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027 Students can follow the steps below to download their Navodaya Class 6 admit card 2027: Visit the official NVS website at navodaya.gov.in Open the JNVST Class 6 admission section Click on the link for the JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027 Enter the required login credentials, including the registration number and date of birth Submit the details The JNVST Class 6 hall ticket will appear on the screen Download and save the admit card Take a printout and carry it to the examination centre JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027: Direct LINK JNVST Class 6 Exam Date 2026

The JNVST Class 6 examination for the 2027-28 academic session will be held on November 28, 2026. The test is conducted for admission to Class 6 in summer-bound Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. Candidates should reach the examination centre well before the reporting time mentioned on their admit card. They must carry the required documents and follow all instructions provided by NVS. Details Mentioned on JNVST Class 6 Hall Ticket Candidates should verify the following information on the Navodaya Class 6 admit card 2027: Candidate's name

Registration number

Date of birth

Examination date

Examination timing

Reporting time

Examination centre

Centre address

Candidate photograph and signature

Examination-day instructions JNVST Class 6 Exam Pattern The JNVST Class 6 selection test is conducted in offline mode. The examination includes questions from Mental Ability, Arithmetic and Language sections.