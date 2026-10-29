UPSSSC PET Exam 2026: Check Exam Day Guidelines, Shift Timings and Important Details Here

Key Points UPSSSC PET 2026, a mandatory qualifying exam, continues on October 30 & November 1.

Exam on Oct 30 & Nov 1 has two shifts: 10:00 AM-12:00 PM and 3:00 PM-5:00 PM daily.

Candidates must carry admit card, valid photo ID, and arrive by reporting time.

UPSSSC PET Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is conducting the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 on October 25, October 30 and November 1. The UP PET is a mandatory qualifying examination for recruitment to various Group B and Group C posts such as Lekhpal and VDO. The UPSSSC PET 2026 is being conducted across more than 60 districts and over 1300 examination centres. More than 35 lakh candidates have applied for the examination this year. Candidates who will appear on October 30 and November 1 must check their exam date, shift timing and examination centre details before leaving home. The examination will be held in two shifts each day. Candidates must carry their admit cards and valid photo ID proof and follow the instructions issued by the commission.

UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2026 and Shift Timings The UPSSSC PET 2026 examination is being conducted in three phases across Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who will participate on October 30 and November 1 can check the table below for exam shift timings and other details Exam Date Day First Shift Second Shift October 30, 2026 Friday 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM November 1, 2026 Sunday 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Candidates must follow the reporting time given on their admit cards. They should also check the complete address of the examination centre in advance to avoid last minute delays. Check- UPSSSC PET Exam 2026 Check Last-Minute Tips, Exam Strategy and Key Topics UPSSSC PET Exam Day Guidelines 2026 Candidates must follow the examination instructions issued by UPSSSC and the officials present at the examination centre. Check some of the important exam day instructions below-

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 to the examination centre.

A valid original Photo ID card as mentioned in the instructions on the admit card.

Candidates should reach the examination center before the reporting time for entry and verification formalities.

Check the examination date, shift, roll number and centre address.

Sit only on the seat allotted to you and maintain discipline inside the examination hall.

Read the instructions for filling in the OMR sheet before attempting questions. Documents Required for UPSSSC PET Exam 2026 Candidates appearing for the UPSSSC PET Exam 2026 must arrange their documents before leaving for the examination centre. Check some of the important documents required for the exam below Copy of admit card: Candidates must have a printed UPSSSC PET 2026 hall ticket with a clearly visible photograph and other details.

Original photo ID proof: In addition an identity document is also required as mentioned in the admit card such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, Passport or Driving Licence etc.

Photograph: Carry an additional recent passport size photograph if needed on the exam day.

Items Allowed and Prohibited Inside the UPSSSC PET Exam Centre Candidates are advised to go through all the instructions mentioned on their admit cards to understand which items they can carry inside the examination centre. Electronic devices and unauthorised materials should not be taken inside the examination hall. Check details below. Item / Instruction Guidance / Action Admit card Required for entry Original photo ID Carry as specified in the admit card Passport size photograph Carry if photo is not clearly visible on the Hall Ticket Mobile phone and smart devices Do not carry inside the examination hall Smartwatch, Bluetooth devices and calculators Strictly prohibited carrying them can lead to cancellation of candidature Books, notes and loose papers Do not carry into the examination hall Bags and other personal belongings Avoid carrying them, as storage facilities may not be available

UPSSSC PET Exam 2026: Reporting Time & Entry Rules Candidates must plan their journey according to the reporting time mentioned on their admit cards. They should reach the examination centres at least two hours before the exam begins. The following points should be noted Locate the examination centre before exam day and check the travel time.

Leave home early as it will provide extra time for traffic and other delays.

Must have an admit card and original ID proof ready for verification.

Do not assume that late entry will be allowed. Important Instructions for Candidates Appearing for the UPSSSC PET Exam Candidates appearing for the exam on the remaining dates should follow the instructions given below. You have checked your examination date and shift.

The admit card has been printed and all details are clearly visible.

Your original photo ID is ready.

You know the exact examination centre address.

You have checked the reporting time and entry instructions.

You have read the OMR sheet instructions mentioned on the admit card.

You have avoided carrying prohibited electronic devices or unauthorised materials.